So if I had a laptop, a phone and 2 Pcs I use use those, but not connected to the same router ?Or use say Firefox, google chrome and Microsoft edge, 1 on each device ?
How will the unique link thing work with the additional members/late availability sales? Isnt that where the bots are more likely to mop up tickets?
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂
did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?as this is what it is based on, yeah
I have no idea but I am led to believe the link was sent to the lead booker only?Its just the talk about multiple browsers and devices when thats specifically what the club are saying is to be stopped.I think they really do expect everyone to queue themselves, or just the one lead of their group
It would make sense if they sent you a link to input who you would be buying for as well as your own, then when you input your code on sale day they will know, and allow you to buy them.
Yeah they need to make it easy for people to buy for people on their f&f whilst at the same time ensuring there isnt an unfair advantage with some groups having 4 different codes and therefore 4 chances in the queue and those buying singles only having one.
Is the unique link that random
. If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought. Im sure U8ter will sort that out
The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access.. Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.
