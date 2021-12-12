« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32600 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:16:00 am
Are there 2 games this year where 13+ are not guaranteed?

What's this?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32601 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:16:00 am
Are there 2 games this year where 13+ are not guaranteed?

Think that stopped post-Covid (could have been earlier) but definitely not a thing anymore.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32602 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Quote from: MasonLFC00 on Today at 10:20:11 am
Think that stopped post-Covid (could have been earlier) but definitely not a thing anymore.
Yeah, used to occur sometimes whereby promoted teams were not guaranteed to 13+. Last time was 2019/20 whereby I think Villa and Sheffield United were not guaranteed but never happened since.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32603 on: Today at 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:03:42 am
What's this?

Something I read on twitter, but RAWK seem to be pooh poohing it (below)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32604 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:39:31 am
Something I read on twitter, but RAWK seem to be pooh poohing it (below)
Dont expect it would resurface but we play all 3 promoted in second half of the season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32605 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
I must be going mad, I don't recall that ever being a thing! Why would it only affect newly promoted sides?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32606 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:51:51 am
I must be going mad, I don't recall that ever being a thing! Why would it only affect newly promoted sides?

There used to be category A, B and C. C was usually the 3 promoted teams or someone really shit if the promoted team was someone like Aston Villa or the team formerly known as Newcastle
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32607 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:51:51 am
I must be going mad, I don't recall that ever being a thing! Why would it only affect newly promoted sides?

Think 18/19 was the last time. The 13+ would be guaranteed for 17 games, with the promoted teams usually the 3 not included. Then the 4+ sales would happen and then a free for all for what was left after those 2 plus the 3 teams included for the first time. Was split into 2 bulks but that was the jist of it
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32608 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Oh of course, I see what you mean now, that seems a long time ago!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32609 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:28:42 am
Can you tell me how would you know the number of seats left in sales unless you have a full hack into the system. I've not see mails or anything to say how mant are left

The exact same way people count tickets for cup finals and aways, type the quantity to 9999, press the down arrow and it'll show the number of seats in the block that has the most seats available, lets say U9 lights up at 1230 tickets, hold the down arrow, watch the quantity go down until the next block turns yellow, might be U1 on 1096 seats - takes about 10 minutes to do the full ground for 1 fixture putting the numbers into a spreadsheet to add them up, did this towards the end of the ambulant supporter sale as they have access to all seats and towards the end of the 13+ sale I qualified for

ABJ and scouser102002 can back me up on this one they use the same method.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32610 on: Today at 01:56:12 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 10:36:18 am
Yeah, used to occur sometimes whereby promoted teams were not guaranteed to 13+. Last time was 2019/20 whereby I think Villa and Sheffield United were not guaranteed but never happened since.

Ever since ballots were introduced this was removed and those on 13 are guaranteed all 19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32611 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:51:51 am
I must be going mad, I don't recall that ever being a thing! Why would it only affect newly promoted sides?

I remember once as a 13+ member missing Cardiff and Fulham as the sale was a free for all and I was flying that day
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32612 on: Today at 03:14:10 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 12:03:45 pm
Think 18/19 was the last time. The 13+ would be guaranteed for 17 games, with the promoted teams usually the 3 not included. Then the 4+ sales would happen and then a free for all for what was left after those 2 plus the 3 teams included for the first time. Was split into 2 bulks but that was the jist of it

Definitely 19/20 as I was sweating about getting Villa as we were on for winning that game.

Got the ticket, then covid happened.

Glad its gone, as used to have to do two sale days in the bulk sales but now its just the one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32613 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm »
Just got the mail that you get a unique link for sales next week hopefully it means one queue number per link.

Also to prevent fraud they are removing the saved card feature
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32614 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
So only one window per person then?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32615 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:55:22 pm
So only one window per person then?

I don't have faith in them to do that, probably just a unique link and if you decide to share it, it will work for the person you shared with but hopefully I'm wrong, I didn't see much in the taylor swift queue that would block people joining multiple times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32616 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:55:22 pm
So only one window per person then?

I think the unique link carried the same queue position across to different windows so looks like it. I don't think you could access the site without the unique link.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32617 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Love that email:

"We are working with our technology partners to prevent illegal sales. Using the latest technology, our ticketing system has been enhanced to prevent bots accessing the ticketing site. We have introduced captcha tools to differentiate between real users and automated users and our system will now block any suspected fraudulent activity."

I seriously doubt they're stopping bots.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32618 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
The unique link seemed to work well with the Taylor swift sales. I tried to text the link to another device and it didnt work. Im sure it wont stop the experts bypassing the system.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32619 on: Today at 05:09:46 pm »
Glad to see some of the main findings from the research being addressed

Queue access being restricted
Saved payment cards not working - so its been removed
Changing the bot blocking sensitivity
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32620 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Did anyone else initially miss the 'not' in this sentence and have to do a double take? ;D

Quote
Once you are logged into the site the system is configured to not prevent genuine supporters from purchasing as normal.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32621 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm »
How will the unique link thing work with the additional members/late availability sales? Isnt that where the bots are more likely to mop up tickets?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32622 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
So if I was trying to get tickets for a mate in the 13+ sale, I'd need to use his link to do so, meaning he wouldn't be able to try at the same time?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32623 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:45:55 pm
So if I was trying to get tickets for a mate in the 13+ sale, I'd need to use his link to do so, meaning he wouldn't be able to try at the same time?

I think that's what it did for Taylor swift sale yeh. Only once queue pos per link.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32624 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:54:04 pm
I think that's what it did for Taylor swift sale yeh. Only once queue pos per link.

This is a good step forward if it works
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32625 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:09:46 pm
Glad to see some of the main findings from the research being addressed

Queue access being restricted
Saved payment cards not working - so its been removed
Changing the bot blocking sensitivity

Look forward to you and your mates getting queue position 1-7
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32626 on: Today at 05:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 05:55:15 pm
This is a good step forward if it works

Yeah, I agree. Let's hope this makes things much fairer / shorter / better for the sales next week.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32627 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 05:57:38 pm
Look forward to you and your mates getting queue position 1-7

;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32628 on: Today at 06:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:45:55 pm
So if I was trying to get tickets for a mate in the 13+ sale, I'd need to use his link to do so, meaning he wouldn't be able to try at the same time?

I think thats a good thing to be honest, more fair & equal. Unfortunate for your mate if he is busy at the time of the sales, but stops it from becoming a competition of who has the most mates.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32629 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:54:04 pm
I think that's what it did for Taylor swift sale yeh. Only once queue pos per link.

Good stuff. Saves me bothering to get out of bed for it  ;D

Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 06:01:10 pm
I think thats a good thing to be honest, more fair & equal. Unfortunate for your mate if he is busy at the time of the sales, but stops it from becoming a competition of who has the most mates.

For sure yeah. Should've introduced something like this a long time ago.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32630 on: Today at 06:03:27 pm »
Doesn't say in the email but I assume you can buy up to 4 tickets for F&F per login same as the Taylor Swift sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32631 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 06:03:27 pm
Doesn't say in the email but I assume you can buy up to 4 tickets for F&F per login same as the Taylor Swift sale?
As long as all eligible. Yeh.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32632 on: Today at 06:08:22 pm »
What happens if you are buying for 2, 3, or 4 in the sale ?
Do you have to register your code and their codes together ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32633 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 06:08:22 pm
What happens if you are buying for 2, 3, or 4 in the sale ?
Do you have to register your code and their codes together ?
Its not a code. Its just a link. Once your in youll be able to buy for whoever qualify upto 4 tickets in the transaction
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32634 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 06:11:13 pm
Its not a code. Its just a link. Once your in youll be able to buy for whoever qualify upto 4 tickets in the transaction

Ah ok Cheers.

So those 4 people could try to log in separately and whoever gets through quickest buys the tickets ?
