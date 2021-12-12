Can you tell me how would you know the number of seats left in sales unless you have a full hack into the system. I've not see mails or anything to say how mant are left



The exact same way people count tickets for cup finals and aways, type the quantity to 9999, press the down arrow and it'll show the number of seats in the block that has the most seats available, lets say U9 lights up at 1230 tickets, hold the down arrow, watch the quantity go down until the next block turns yellow, might be U1 on 1096 seats - takes about 10 minutes to do the full ground for 1 fixture putting the numbers into a spreadsheet to add them up, did this towards the end of the ambulant supporter sale as they have access to all seats and towards the end of the 13+ sale I qualified forABJ and scouser102002 can back me up on this one they use the same method.