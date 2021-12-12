« previous next »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
No limit but will lose your credits if a member and they will gain them when forwarding. Distributing rules up in the air at the minute

They said that 'distributing' was only an 'introductory' thing to get used to the new rules. I would expect them to remove the ability this season, but keep forwarding obviously.
Tickets for the fixture against Bournemouth will be available to Members with 13+ credits only. There will not be a Members ballot for this game. The Members sales will commence on August 8 with further details on other sales for Bournemouth and all home fixtures before Christmas to follow next week.
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 11:02:08 am
Tickets for the fixture against Bournemouth will be available to Members with 13+ credits only. There will not be a Members ballot for this game. The Members sales will commence on August 8 with further details on other sales for Bournemouth and all home fixtures before Christmas to follow next week.

So there will be no additional members sale? Just 13+ plus?
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:05:03 am
So there will be no additional members sale? Just 13+ plus?
They haven't said that...
Sounds like those of us on less than 13 are going to be in a tight spot.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:05:03 am
So there will be no additional members sale? Just 13+ plus?
There maybe ST returns in the week prior
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:05:03 am
So there will be no additional members sale? Just 13+ plus?

There will be additional sales, but as you can imagine, less tickets than usual available
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:05:03 am
So there will be no additional members sale? Just 13+ plus?

There will be, just these on 13+ gonna be with guarenteed tickets.
Wow, expected a delay but October is surprising. Feels like if it's that far behind schedule they could have given an update much sooner. Suppose it wouldn't change much though.

Wonder how this will affect autocup.
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:07:59 am
There maybe ST returns in the week prior

Yeh, and the hope is as it's early in the season people are going to be on holiday and will be more returns (wishful thinking).

I'd still expect the late sale to be available to everyone. There should be enough tickets to cover everyone in 13+ so will be at least some left over for the late sale.
James Pearse reporting that capacity will be down to 51k
Bournemouth will only take a reduced allocation too which may help a bit.
Quote
Buckingham Group, the main contractor of the new Anfield Road Stand, has confirmed that although the existing stand will be open and operational for the Reds first home game of the season, the new upper tier will remain closed for the time being. It is anticipated that the additional capacity will be incrementally phased in during the course of future home fixtures.

Following the Bournemouth game, Buckingham plans to increase the capacity, using the upper tier as part of the phased opening process which it expects to be completed in October 2023.

They've only stated the Bournemouth game will be sold to 13+, but suggest the upper tier won't be open until October?
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:14:51 am
James Pearse reporting that capacity will be down to 51k

Well yeah upper tier held about 2k thats now gone
It will be increased bit by bit so theyll probably announce ticket details game by game like with aways until October
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:17:11 am
They've only stated the Bournemouth game will be sold to 13+, but suggest the upper tier won't be open until October?

They've said it'll be a phased opening game by game

I cant see villa being different to bournemouth, but I reckon the others will be a few thousand at a time maybe who knows
Reading the official comms from the club doesn't fill you with optimism that the Villa game will be at full capacity either.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:17:11 am
They've only stated the Bournemouth game will be sold to 13+, but suggest the upper tier won't be open until October?

Yeh, won't be complete until October, but looks like they're hoping to open in stages prior to then.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:16:10 am
Bournemouth will only take a reduced allocation too which may help a bit.

Yeah but villa wont 2 weeks later
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:18:53 am
Reading the official comms from the club doesn't fill you with optimism that the Villa game will be at full capacity either.

Neither will west ham, or the cup games, probs not all the fixtures in october
Wonder if first 3 games (at least) will be credits or not
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:34:28 am
Wonder if first 3 games (at least) will be credits or not

Should be if 13+ is okay

Still be the late sales and scraps left over

Hospo being refunded for AR stand, no re-locations
So have the club now mis-sold memberships on the basis that there would be a ballot for the Bournemouth game but now won't be?
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So have the club now mis-sold memberships on the basis that there would be a ballot for the Bournemouth game but now won't be?

Yes they have - on the basis the marketing for membership says it gives access to 13k tickets for each prem game.

In reality though - cant see it being that much of a problem, unless the number is significantly reduced for a number of other games too.
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So have the club now mis-sold memberships on the basis that there would be a ballot for the Bournemouth game but now won't be?

Quote from: pistol on Today at 11:52:28 am
Yes they have - on the basis the marketing for membership says it gives access to 13k tickets for each prem game.

No. The terms and conditions are available for every single person to read prior to accepting those terms and conditions and proceeding to buy a membership

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/legal/membership-terms-and-conditions

Quote
8. Ticketing Access and Purchase
8.1 The issue of match tickets (in whatever format, for example via your E-Pass) by the Club is governed by the Conditions of Issue.

8.2 Full, Light, Mighty Red, Red Squad and Teen Red Members only may be given the opportunity to apply for Premier League home match tickets if the Club, at its sole discretion, decides to run a ticket sale for Members. The availability and any selling criteria of Premier League home match tickets will be declared by the Club from time to time. Please note that the ticket sales process is determined in the Clubs sole discretion, and Members will be informed of ticket sales dates and processes ahead of such sales.

8.3 Eligibility for tickets may require pre-requisite attendance of previous matches (and, to avoid doubt, purchases of tickets for matches that the Member does not attend will not qualify for these purposes, unless the Club reasonably considers otherwise).

8.4 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions constitutes or implies any guarantee of entitlement to a ticket, seat or access to any area of the Ground. If tickets become available, only one ticket may be purchased per qualifying Member.

8.6 No guarantees can be given by the Club that a match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date. The Club reserves the right to reschedule any match or, if necessary, play any match out of view of the public without fans in attendance or with a reduced capacity, without notice and without any liability whatsoever. The Club will have no further liability whatsoever relating to any alteration of the time or date of any match or cancellation of a match or if a match is played out of view of the public without fans in attendance or with a reduced capacity (including but not limited to any postponement or abandonment), including (but not limited to) any direct or consequential loss or damage, loss of enjoyment or travel/accommodation costs. The Club recommends you visit the Club website on a regular basis in order to check the latest dates and times of matches.

8.7 The Club reserves the right to vary the manner or system in which match tickets are to be sold.

Every single person that has purchased a membership has accepted these terms and conditions, so no, they have not mis-sold anything.
Should do the late sales for the first few games to those with a certain number of games last season (but less than 13) only  8)
Id be surprised if clause 8.2 was four to be reasonable if reviewed in court under unfair contract terms act, at basic reading the club had full discretion to not hold any members sales, and I wonder if that so why they put back the ballot dates as they will now no longer be having ballots as promised in the advertising material for some games. Maybe negligent misrepresentation in that they knew their was a risk they would not be able to hold ballot for some of the first games but did not communicate that to fans purchasing memberships.
Christ, first time getting over in couple years for West Ham in Sep, didn't expect reduced capacity by then scrounging for tickets.
They've finally removed the 'successful games' part off the ticketing website for last season's ballot results. Must be uploading the new information in the background ready for Monday.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:12:37 pm
Should do the late sales for the first few games to those with a certain number of games last season (but less than 13) only  8)

I could see them being 4+
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:03:14 pm
I could see them being 4+

Are you going to make the results of your little survey public :) ?
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:03:14 pm
I could see them being 4+

They should be staggered like aways are. 12, 11,  or depending on numbers, 12, 8, 4.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:10:20 pm
Are you going to make the results of your little survey public :) ?

I will be doing :)

There's a few elements of this.. theres a lot of stuff around this I need to do too academic wise and I work full time, so not finished reviewing in full yet but I should have all the data analysed, broken down, trends identified etc by the end of this weekend, will be interviewing 3 people from the community who are in the know next week then once I've compiled that I'll be meeting with the club to present findings and ask a few questions - they've been more than kind enough to agree to that

Off the back of that, any information I can release I will - I can release the survey data in anonymised form, there may be some elements of the interaction with the club I can release, some I can't, some will be allowed to be in the academic write up only

For example, off the survey and interviews there might be a finding of 80% of people want X to happen, we cant see a reason why not, So I would ask the club if they'd look at doing this.. and the club could say no we can't do that because of a contract with someone, but you can't publicly release that, you can just use it in your writeup for uni submission to explain why you cannot make that recommendation.
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:16:32 pm
They should be staggered like aways are. 12, 11,  or depending on numbers, 12, 8, 4.

Well no because 12 will probably be guaranteed

Need to follow format to other fixtures if they want to have any kind of reputable credit structure in place next season, stick to 13, 4 and 0
