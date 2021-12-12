Are you going to make the results of your little survey public ?



I will be doingThere's a few elements of this.. theres a lot of stuff around this I need to do too academic wise and I work full time, so not finished reviewing in full yet but I should have all the data analysed, broken down, trends identified etc by the end of this weekend, will be interviewing 3 people from the community who are in the know next week then once I've compiled that I'll be meeting with the club to present findings and ask a few questions - they've been more than kind enough to agree to thatOff the back of that, any information I can release I will - I can release the survey data in anonymised form, there may be some elements of the interaction with the club I can release, some I can't, some will be allowed to be in the academic write up onlyFor example, off the survey and interviews there might be a finding of 80% of people want X to happen, we cant see a reason why not, So I would ask the club if they'd look at doing this.. and the club could say no we can't do that because of a contract with someone, but you can't publicly release that, you can just use it in your writeup for uni submission to explain why you cannot make that recommendation.