Ironic, for Liverpool, to treat the members as second class fans...



Agreed. Weíre all apparently socialists and shout Ďfuck the toriesí ten times a game, but then say people in a special group that is impossible to join should get preferential treatment and the common people come second.Season tickets and special treatment only really works for smaller clubs that donít sell out, those fans deserve a priority for their loyalty. For Liverpool (and United etc.) it makes no sense, a STH is no more loyal than a member, often less; STs are passed around like mad and plenty use them just to guarantee a seat at the big games.