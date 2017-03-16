« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1649120 times)

ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32240 on: Today at 08:51:31 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:51:20 pm
Sure I did say ARE wouldnt be ready for bmouth and i got shot down
Yes because what you said looks highly likely to be completely wrong.

You said at the end of June that you reckoned that West Ham would be the first home game (so neither Bournemouth or Villa) unless we had a Europa League game at home 3 days before West Ham, and others pointed out that it would be Bournemouth but at a reduced capacity, and that looks very likely to be the case.

Quote from: 30fiver on June 28, 2023, 08:05:05 pm
I've been told 3-4 months off this evening from someone working on the project, that's what the workers are expecting it to take

I reckon West ham be first home game, unless we draw at home in Europe first group game
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32241 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm
I notice the Bournemouth game on the ticketing page still has subject to change on it but villa doesn't
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32242 on: Today at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:56:13 pm
I notice the Bournemouth game on the ticketing page still has subject to change on it but villa doesn't

They just haven't removed it as they won't have updated that page after it wasn't moved for TV. They put that on every sales page before tv fixtures are announced.
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32243 on: Today at 10:00:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:13:53 pm
Unless your flight takes 24 hours, you're not fucked. You're guaranteed a ticket.
Depends if they do the sale like last year.. I know they cut it off about 3pm

Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:14:02 pm
The disabled members sale is never on a Tuesday so that'll be weird if it is


Theres a first team match on the Monday

It wouldnt surprise me if they had discussed things with the league in light of the Luton situation
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32244 on: Today at 10:51:12 pm
Quote from: Divock on Today at 05:35:16 pm
Bournemouth are starting their sale for our game tomorrow supposedly...

https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/tickets/information-and-point-drops-liverpool-a/

Suggests the lower tier will be ready at least?



We still have restricted views in the new stand?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32245 on: Today at 10:52:34 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:36:53 pm
Not the main contractor though, right? That is key here I think

Not sure which firm they work for, I'm talking about feet on the ground
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32246 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:51:31 pm
Yes because what you said looks highly likely to be completely wrong.

You said at the end of June that you reckoned that West Ham would be the first home game (so neither Bournemouth or Villa) unless we had a Europa League game at home 3 days before West Ham, and others pointed out that it would be Bournemouth but at a reduced capacity, and that looks very likely to be the case.

Quote from: 30fiver on June 28, 2023, 08:05:05 pm
I've been told 3-4 months off this evening from someone working on the project, that's what the workers are expecting it to take

I reckon West ham be first home game, unless we draw at home in Europe first group game


Yes, they'd be the first fixtures where its complete

I thought they'd do what Luton have done and postpone or reverse the fixture, but a lot of people knew the stand wouldn't be completely ready until after the international break

Sounding more like it'll just be lower tier open now and leave the hospo and upper tier shut
