MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32200 on: Today at 05:49:59 pm
If they really can't go ahead because they haven't got a clue which seats they have available to sell, then simply cancel the first-half members' sale entirely, and do each match one at a time when they know the date and specifics, just like they do for aways.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32201 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 05:00:25 pm
Or maybe they have been giving it every opportunity for the council to sign it off.

The alternative is they carry on as planned and then have to cancel seats, no doubt they would have been absolute amateurs then too

I'm with you/them on this one

Be lower tier only unless they have issues with the test events it'll evidently be needed to moved

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for the away fans, but lower tier isnt changing layout
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32202 on: Today at 05:56:39 pm
A reduced capacity game will be shit

Refunds for hospo / seasies potential to move away fans, lost money travel wise etc for fans

Time of work booked for the sale for those who arent usually at a PC and don't want to be left in the gods for all 10 games

I'd still put my £ on the first proper fixture being post international break
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32203 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm
They could have kept the sales as they were and done the Bournemouth sale as a stand alone sale.

As has been said, people make arrangements around these sales.
Athleticobil

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32204 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 05:46:31 pm
Absolutely fuming.   Don't they realise members have to plan their lives around these sales?  Now it's been moved to when I'm away.  Last time I tried to buy on a hotel wifi, I was instantly blocked, and that was just for an away sale.

Only last week the Club put out a news story saying the new stand was on schedule, so that was clearly made-up nonsense.

The kick-in-the-teeth is Phil Dutton's line that this is to minimise disruption to members.  They've just maximised it.

it's ridiculous and amateur - but the upheaval of selling tickets and then having to unsell them would be far far greater

Please note Im not a club plant
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32205 on: Today at 05:58:32 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 05:41:55 pm
This is shocking! They treat us like dirt. I mean they clearly knew earlier about the postponement but waited till today as the ballot date to announce!?? I mean the cheek, they are clearly taking the piss here. Why wait for the date and afternoon to tell us!?? Don't tell me this is coincidence and they just found out. We've all planned around the sale now I'm on holiday those days what can I do!?? Complete disrespect and disregard for the fans. That statement also says full members sale start Tuesday assuming Monday is the disabled yes!? Has anyone on here got a disabled membership to check their email if theirs starts on Monday!? Don't tell me they were waiting today till last minute to do the ballot during the day and release the mails in the afternoon but that got cancelled. If that was the case those mails would have been sent in the morning, but no let's take the micky here and surprise em with postponing just as they are expecting results. Absolute joke.

How do you know that they knew?  In my opinion Claire nailed this earlier, they will have given it every opportunity but something has clearly changed which has spooked them. 

Also there won't be any sales on the Monday, which is why they said starting Tuesday.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32206 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 05:57:13 pm
They could have kept the sales as they were and done the Bournemouth sale as a stand alone sale.

As has been said, people make arrangements around these sales.

What if it isnt just Bournemouth?  i don't know by the way, but it could be more games couldnt it?
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32207 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 05:46:31 pm
Absolutely fuming.   Don't they realise members have to plan their lives around these sales?  Now it's been moved to when I'm away.  Last time I tried to buy on a hotel wifi, I was instantly blocked, and that was just for an away sale.

Only last week the Club put out a news story saying the new stand was on schedule, so that was clearly made-up nonsense.

The kick-in-the-teeth is Phil Dutton's line that this is to minimise disruption to members.  They've just maximised it.

Drop them a line to arrange future sales around your diary ;-)

I don't they have maximised it at all, selling tickets they don't have is far worse.
Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32208 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 05:59:28 pm
What if it isnt just Bournemouth?  i don't know by the way, but it could be more games couldnt it?

I was just thinking this too mate. If they'd only delayed the Bournemouth sale, that would have been the perfect middle ground. The fact they haven't done that could mean other fixtures are possibly jeopardised too.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32209 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm
Quote from: Divock on Today at 06:02:52 pm
I was just thinking this too mate. If they'd only delayed the Bournemouth sale, that would have been the perfect middle ground. The fact they haven't done that could mean other fixtures are possibly jeopardised too.

Villa is ten days later, not sure what they can really do in that time frame?
didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32210 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm
The reason I know they knew all along is their email. They clearly knew this will have to be finished and test events done during July to determine capacity and get approval. This must be standard protocol for gods sake. We are dealing with new level amateur bullshit here if they thought they would just let em get sign off on the day.
MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32211 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:01:02 pm
Drop them a line to arrange future sales around your diary ;-)

I don't they have maximised it at all, selling tickets they don't have is far worse.

It's not about working around anyone's diary.  It's about us organising ours around them, so they need to give plenty of notice, which they never do, and then not dick about with dates once they're set.
didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32212 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm
It reeks of unprofessionalism.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32213 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:05:59 pm
The reason I know they knew all along is their email. They clearly knew this will have to be finished and test events done during July to determine capacity and get approval. This must be standard protocol for gods sake. We are dealing with new level amateur bullshit here if they thought they would just let em get sign off on the day.

So what if something changed in the last few days?  and they were trying to resolve it?  like i said i don't know but if you think they have done this just to piss people off then i think you are wrong.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32214 on: Today at 06:08:35 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 06:06:12 pm
It's not about working around anyone's diary.  It's about us organising ours around them, so they need to give plenty of notice, which they never do, and then not dick about with dates once they're set.

I was joking.

didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32215 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm
To be absolutely clear here those initial dates they gave us to plan around were absolute tosh cus they have test events booked etc and knew they wouldn't know capacity until then. They should if just said wait till we know more rather then give us false dates they could never stick to in the first place.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32216 on: Today at 06:11:24 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:10:11 pm
To be absolutely clear here those initial dates they gave us to plan around were absolute tosh cus they have test events booked etc and knew they wouldn't know capacity until then. They should if just said wait till we know more rather then give us false dates they could never stick to in the first place.

So which do you and MKB want?  certainty early or uncertainty?
didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32217 on: Today at 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:07:43 pm
So what if something changed in the last few days?  and they were trying to resolve it?  like i said i don't know but if you think they have done this just to piss people off then i think you are wrong.
I don't think they trying to piss off people I think they are completely unprofessional and incompetent to make any decisions. They were planning to do a ballot results today knowing that test events wouldn't have been done yet and they wouldn't know the capacity. This was never possible it's so stupid that didn't even think it through properly. That guy in charge of that department needs sacking cus he has reached  some new level of stupidity here.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32218 on: Today at 06:17:51 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:16:57 pm
I don't think they trying to piss off people I think they are completely unprofessional and incompetent to make any decisions. They were planning to do a ballot results today knowing that test events wouldn't have been done yet and they wouldn't know the capacity. This was never possible it's so stupid that didn't even think it through properly. That guy in charge of that department needs sacking cus he has reached  some new level of stupidity here.

I doubt it was his decision.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32219 on: Today at 06:17:52 pm
Send the email at 5pm and run out the door. Where have we seen that before.
MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32220 on: Today at 06:18:21 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:08:35 pm
I was joking.

I know, but with a barbed point, hence my reply.  They've probably picked peak holiday week too, so there are going to be loads affected, some in countries which I know the likes of Ticketmaster UK block, so who knows what the LFC system will make of them.  At least I'll still be in the UK.

You've got to wonder, when they had planning meetings about these sales, many months ago, what was the answer to the discussion on what were the contingency plans if the new stand had not been licensed in time.  It seems there were none else they would not have been telling us to be available the week after next without caveat.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32221 on: Today at 06:20:00 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 06:18:21 pm
I know, but with a barbed point, hence my reply.  They've probably picked peak holiday week too, so there are going to be loads affected, some in countries which I know the likes of Ticketmaster UK block, so who knows what the LFC system will make of them.  At least I'll still be in the UK.

You've got to wonder, when they had planning meetings about these sales, many months ago, what was the answer to the discussion on what were the contingency plans if the new stand had not been licensed in time.  It seems there were none else they would not have been telling us to be available the week after next without caveat.

I am sure there are plenty of reasons why they have done this, most we will never know.
didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32222 on: Today at 06:21:13 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:11:24 pm
So which do you and MKB want?  certainty early or uncertainty?
I want them to be truthful and if they can't give us dates till it's approved after testing then say it. We can understand truth. What I can't understand is giving us fake dates which causes people to commit to work, holidays etc.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32223 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:21:13 pm
I want them to be truthful and if they can't give us dates till it's approved after testing then say it. We can understand truth. What I can't understand is giving us fake dates which causes people to commit to work, holidays etc.


As i said though, they have already pushed the dates back later than usual and they would have been given some certainty on all this, something has clearly changed in the last few days.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32224 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm
anyway, they should have notified earlier, leaving it until 4:30 is a bit crap but I don't think some of the shouts on here are justified, we don't know all the details!
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32225 on: Today at 06:26:59 pm

You can guarantee that they will have all the catering up and running for hospo in the AR stand for the first game. That's called prioritisation.

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32226 on: Today at 06:27:32 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:26:59 pm
You can guarantee that they will have all the catering up and running for hospo in the AR stand for the first game. That's called prioritisation.



I wouldn't bet on that...
Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32227 on: Today at 06:32:32 pm
Assume that Buckingham must be in for a huge late delivery penalty
didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32228 on: Today at 06:32:41 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:22:21 pm
As i said though, they have already pushed the dates back later than usual and they would have been given some certainty on all this, something has clearly changed in the last few days.
I'm not having a go at you btw I hope yiu know that I'm just saying to you cus you're answering me lol.
I get something has happened, but my point is different. It doesn't matter what happened last few days...this was clearly not possible right from the start of the announcement.It was all planned wrong right from the start. If you have a test events booked for last week of July you know you won't be doing a ballot ot the 17th.
I don't think they'll do the ballot on the 31st now either cus I don't trust them.. I guarantee you they haven't got a clue as to when the tests and approval will happen and they have quite possibly given us another wrong date.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32229 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Villa is ten days later, not sure what they can really do in that time frame?

Exactly, West ham be first league game at full whack

Contractors have been saying for months its 4-6 weeks behind schedule
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32230 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:32:32 pm
Assume that Buckingham must be in for a huge late delivery penalty

Exactly this, which is probably why the club have to be careful what they say.  They wont want to give them an out.
sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32231 on: Today at 06:36:53 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Exactly, West ham be first league game at full whack

Contractors have been saying for months its 4-6 weeks behind schedule

Not the main contractor though, right? That is key here I think
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32232 on: Today at 06:38:46 pm
Shite from the club, really shite
RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32233 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm
I find the email contradicting.

To avoid any potential disruption to you, we wanted to wait until we have confirmation of the total stand capacity from Liverpool City Councils licencing team.

Safety is always our priority and, as with any major stadium build that involves thousands of people, we have test events planned next month after which we will receive a licence from Liverpool City Council to operate the new stand and confirm the total capacity.

So they say they wont announce the ballot results/sell tickets until they have confirmation of the total stand capacity. But the test events are still planned for after the new dates for the rearranged ballot/ticket sales? So they wont have it by then anyways?

Anyone else get on to that?
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32234 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm
Hope we can at least get the same capacity as last season otherwise many of us are scuppered!
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32235 on: Today at 07:14:02 pm
The disabled members sale is never on a Tuesday so that'll be weird if it is

sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32236 on: Today at 07:15:55 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:14:02 pm
The disabled members sale is never on a Tuesday so that'll be weird if it is



It is this time.
stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
Re: Members Sales
Reply #32237 on: Today at 07:45:18 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Villa is ten days later, not sure what they can really do in that time frame?

Villa is 15 days later, and nearly 7 weeks from today, bear in mind its 7 weeks since last season ended and the huge amount of work done in that time then id say only Bournemouth may be a doubt in terms of full capacity- not forgetting the stand doesnt need to be fully finished to receive a safety certificate- the main stand build went on for months after the opening game
