Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32200 on: Today at 05:49:59 pm »
If they really can't go ahead because they haven't got a clue which seats they have available to sell, then simply cancel the first-half members' sale entirely, and do each match one at a time when they know the date and specifics, just like they do for aways.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32201 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 05:00:25 pm
Or maybe they have been giving it every opportunity for the council to sign it off.

The alternative is they carry on as planned and then have to cancel seats, no doubt they would have been absolute amateurs then too

I'm with you/them on this one

Be lower tier only unless they have issues with the test events it'll evidently be needed to moved

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning for the away fans, but lower tier isnt changing layout
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32202 on: Today at 05:56:39 pm »
A reduced capacity game will be shit

Refunds for hospo / seasies potential to move away fans, lost money travel wise etc for fans

Time of work booked for the sale for those who arent usually at a PC and don't want to be left in the gods for all 10 games

I'd still put my £ on the first proper fixture being post international break
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32203 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
They could have kept the sales as they were and done the Bournemouth sale as a stand alone sale.

As has been said, people make arrangements around these sales.
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32204 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 05:46:31 pm
Absolutely fuming.   Don't they realise members have to plan their lives around these sales?  Now it's been moved to when I'm away.  Last time I tried to buy on a hotel wifi, I was instantly blocked, and that was just for an away sale.

Only last week the Club put out a news story saying the new stand was on schedule, so that was clearly made-up nonsense.

The kick-in-the-teeth is Phil Dutton's line that this is to minimise disruption to members.  They've just maximised it.

it's ridiculous and amateur - but the upheaval of selling tickets and then having to unsell them would be far far greater

Please note Im not a club plant
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32205 on: Today at 05:58:32 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 05:41:55 pm
This is shocking! They treat us like dirt. I mean they clearly knew earlier about the postponement but waited till today as the ballot date to announce!?? I mean the cheek, they are clearly taking the piss here. Why wait for the date and afternoon to tell us!?? Don't tell me this is coincidence and they just found out. We've all planned around the sale now I'm on holiday those days what can I do!?? Complete disrespect and disregard for the fans. That statement also says full members sale start Tuesday assuming Monday is the disabled yes!? Has anyone on here got a disabled membership to check their email if theirs starts on Monday!? Don't tell me they were waiting today till last minute to do the ballot during the day and release the mails in the afternoon but that got cancelled. If that was the case those mails would have been sent in the morning, but no let's take the micky here and surprise em with postponing just as they are expecting results. Absolute joke.

How do you know that they knew?  In my opinion Claire nailed this earlier, they will have given it every opportunity but something has clearly changed which has spooked them. 

Also there won't be any sales on the Monday, which is why they said starting Tuesday.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32206 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 05:57:13 pm
They could have kept the sales as they were and done the Bournemouth sale as a stand alone sale.

As has been said, people make arrangements around these sales.

What if it isnt just Bournemouth?  i don't know by the way, but it could be more games couldnt it?
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32207 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 05:46:31 pm
Absolutely fuming.   Don't they realise members have to plan their lives around these sales?  Now it's been moved to when I'm away.  Last time I tried to buy on a hotel wifi, I was instantly blocked, and that was just for an away sale.

Only last week the Club put out a news story saying the new stand was on schedule, so that was clearly made-up nonsense.

The kick-in-the-teeth is Phil Dutton's line that this is to minimise disruption to members.  They've just maximised it.

Drop them a line to arrange future sales around your diary ;-)

I don't they have maximised it at all, selling tickets they don't have is far worse.
Online Divock

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32208 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 05:59:28 pm
What if it isnt just Bournemouth?  i don't know by the way, but it could be more games couldnt it?

I was just thinking this too mate. If they'd only delayed the Bournemouth sale, that would have been the perfect middle ground. The fact they haven't done that could mean other fixtures are possibly jeopardised too.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32209 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 06:02:52 pm
I was just thinking this too mate. If they'd only delayed the Bournemouth sale, that would have been the perfect middle ground. The fact they haven't done that could mean other fixtures are possibly jeopardised too.

Villa is ten days later, not sure what they can really do in that time frame?
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32210 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm »
The reason I know they knew all along is their email. They clearly knew this will have to be finished and test events done during July to determine capacity and get approval. This must be standard protocol for gods sake. We are dealing with new level amateur bullshit here if they thought they would just let em get sign off on the day.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32211 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:01:02 pm
Drop them a line to arrange future sales around your diary ;-)

I don't they have maximised it at all, selling tickets they don't have is far worse.

It's not about working around anyone's diary.  It's about us organising ours around them, so they need to give plenty of notice, which they never do, and then not dick about with dates once they're set.
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32212 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
It reeks of unprofessionalism.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32213 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:05:59 pm
The reason I know they knew all along is their email. They clearly knew this will have to be finished and test events done during July to determine capacity and get approval. This must be standard protocol for gods sake. We are dealing with new level amateur bullshit here if they thought they would just let em get sign off on the day.

So what if something changed in the last few days?  and they were trying to resolve it?  like i said i don't know but if you think they have done this just to piss people off then i think you are wrong.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32214 on: Today at 06:08:35 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 06:06:12 pm
It's not about working around anyone's diary.  It's about us organising ours around them, so they need to give plenty of notice, which they never do, and then not dick about with dates once they're set.

I was joking.

Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32215 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
To be absolutely clear here those initial dates they gave us to plan around were absolute tosh cus they have test events booked etc and knew they wouldn't know capacity until then. They should if just said wait till we know more rather then give us false dates they could never stick to in the first place.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32216 on: Today at 06:11:24 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:10:11 pm
To be absolutely clear here those initial dates they gave us to plan around were absolute tosh cus they have test events booked etc and knew they wouldn't know capacity until then. They should if just said wait till we know more rather then give us false dates they could never stick to in the first place.

So which do you and MKB want?  certainty early or uncertainty?
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32217 on: Today at 06:16:57 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:07:43 pm
So what if something changed in the last few days?  and they were trying to resolve it?  like i said i don't know but if you think they have done this just to piss people off then i think you are wrong.
I don't think they trying to piss off people I think they are completely unprofessional and incompetent to make any decisions. They were planning to do a ballot results today knowing that test events wouldn't have been done yet and they wouldn't know the capacity. This was never possible it's so stupid that didn't even think it through properly. That guy in charge of that department needs sacking cus he has reached  some new level of stupidity here.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32218 on: Today at 06:17:51 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:16:57 pm
I don't think they trying to piss off people I think they are completely unprofessional and incompetent to make any decisions. They were planning to do a ballot results today knowing that test events wouldn't have been done yet and they wouldn't know the capacity. This was never possible it's so stupid that didn't even think it through properly. That guy in charge of that department needs sacking cus he has reached  some new level of stupidity here.

I doubt it was his decision.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32219 on: Today at 06:17:52 pm »
Send the email at 5pm and run out the door. Where have we seen that before.
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32220 on: Today at 06:18:21 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:08:35 pm
I was joking.

I know, but with a barbed point, hence my reply.  They've probably picked peak holiday week too, so there are going to be loads affected, some in countries which I know the likes of Ticketmaster UK block, so who knows what the LFC system will make of them.  At least I'll still be in the UK.

You've got to wonder, when they had planning meetings about these sales, many months ago, what was the answer to the discussion on what were the contingency plans if the new stand had not been licensed in time.  It seems there were none else they would not have been telling us to be available the week after next without caveat.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32221 on: Today at 06:20:00 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 06:18:21 pm
I know, but with a barbed point, hence my reply.  They've probably picked peak holiday week too, so there are going to be loads affected, some in countries which I know the likes of Ticketmaster UK block, so who knows what the LFC system will make of them.  At least I'll still be in the UK.

You've got to wonder, when they had planning meetings about these sales, many months ago, what was the answer to the discussion on what were the contingency plans if the new stand had not been licensed in time.  It seems there were none else they would not have been telling us to be available the week after next without caveat.

I am sure there are plenty of reasons why they have done this, most we will never know.
Online didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32222 on: Today at 06:21:13 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:11:24 pm
So which do you and MKB want?  certainty early or uncertainty?
I want them to be truthful and if they can't give us dates till it's approved after testing then say it. We can understand truth. What I can't understand is giving us fake dates which causes people to commit to work, holidays etc.
Online sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32223 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:21:13 pm
I want them to be truthful and if they can't give us dates till it's approved after testing then say it. We can understand truth. What I can't understand is giving us fake dates which causes people to commit to work, holidays etc.


As i said though, they have already pushed the dates back later than usual and they would have been given some certainty on all this, something has clearly changed in the last few days.
