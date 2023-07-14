« previous next »
Online lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32120 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on July 14, 2023, 07:21:49 pm
Results Monday, sales the week after usually the Thursday but could change

Thanks mate



Online OOT'erConnie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32121 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm »
Seems to be a new block message which has an option to enter feedback.


Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32122 on: Today at 01:46:35 pm »
Good luck everyone. Hoping to get the 4+ tickets. Pointless hoping for the others.

Imagine the shock if they emailed us before 5pm


Online Joxer

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32123 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
Eagerly checking emails all day. Expecting it after 5pm.


Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32124 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Joxer on Today at 01:52:23 pm
Eagerly checking emails all day. Expecting it after 5pm.

Been pretty much 4.30pm onwards except last November when they sent them out at about 11.15am.


Offline Andypandimonium

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32125 on: Today at 01:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:46:35 pm
Good luck everyone. Hoping to get the 4+ tickets. Pointless hoping for the others.

Imagine the shock if they emailed us before 5pm

That was me last season. Optimistic then one 4+ all year.

Now left hoping for the others.  :-\

Gone off the ballot.


Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32126 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 01:59:35 pm

Gone off the ballot.

I was never in favour of it. It's crap. Always preferred 1st come first served, and even more so would scrap the bulk sales & not have people buying seats until the actual date / time of a fixture is confirmed. At the moment people have to buy individual games without knowing if they can attend.


Online DIOJIM

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32127 on: Today at 02:20:52 pm »
Bought a house last year and have a baby on the way so money has been tight. I still entered all the ballots last season but was unsuccessful, but not too fussed given the circumstances. I managed one trip to Anfield all season, my lowest in years baring Covid, for the Wolves FA Cup game. (where beforehand was involved in a car accident with a police officer haha, long story...)

Now I've got a bit of stability I'm hoping to get onto the 4+ ladder again this season but it's wishful thinking, without reverting back to trawling the late availability sales which the thought deflates me. I tried late availability for Southampton and Leicester last season and came out with nothing.

I fuckin hate the ballots. At least with the bulks if you weren't in it was tough shit and try again in the late sales. The ballots are dragged out over weeks for the same outcome. I'm expecting nothing, so anything will be a miracle.


Online igloo

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32128 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 02:20:52 pm
Bought a house last year and have a baby on the way so money has been tight. I still entered all the ballots last season but was unsuccessful, but not too fussed given the circumstances. I managed one trip to Anfield all season, my lowest in years baring Covid, for the Wolves FA Cup game. (where beforehand was involved in a car accident with a police officer haha, long story...)

Now I've got a bit of stability I'm hoping to get onto the 4+ ladder again this season but it's wishful thinking, without reverting back to trawling the late availability sales which the thought deflates me. I tried late availability for Southampton and Leicester last season and came out with nothing.

I fuckin hate the ballots. At least with the bulks if you weren't in it was tough shit and try again in the late sales. The ballots are dragged out over weeks for the same outcome. I'm expecting nothing, so anything will be a miracle.

It`s all about the club can decide which one they give their tickets. They want more people from all over the world to visit Anfield. So less 13+ and more people in the ballot

YNWA

Online Billy Elliot

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32129 on: Today at 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:46:35 pm


Imagine the shock if they emailed us before 5pm

There's more chance of me getting a ticket

With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32130 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: igloo on Today at 02:34:10 pm
It`s all about the club can decide which one they give their tickets. They want more people from all over the world to visit Anfield. So less 13+ and more people in the ballot

They did their best to get me under 13 this year that's for sure St that weren't when bought and tickets not scanning right


Online ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32131 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 02:20:52 pm
Bought a house last year and have a baby on the way so money has been tight. I still entered all the ballots last season but was unsuccessful, but not too fussed given the circumstances. I managed one trip to Anfield all season, my lowest in years baring Covid, for the Wolves FA Cup game. (where beforehand was involved in a car accident with a police officer haha, long story...)

Now I've got a bit of stability I'm hoping to get onto the 4+ ladder again this season but it's wishful thinking, without reverting back to trawling the late availability sales which the thought deflates me. I tried late availability for Southampton and Leicester last season and came out with nothing.

I fuckin hate the ballots. At least with the bulks if you weren't in it was tough shit and try again in the late sales. The ballots are dragged out over weeks for the same outcome. I'm expecting nothing, so anything will be a miracle.

Id imagine with STH returns not counting as a credit, people have fallen off the 4+ unless they got lucky in the ballots. Was really difficult to stay on 4+ last season.

Selfishly hoping Ill be successful for the majority of the 4+ games this season as it was a 50% success for me last season which helped me get the 4 credits. Rest of mine were STH returns

Question, if another member passes you a ticket, do you keep the credit?


Online Kenny19

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32132 on: Today at 02:51:04 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:43:49 pm
Id imagine with STH returns not counting as a credit, people have fallen off the 4+ unless they got lucky in the ballots. Was really difficult to stay on 4+ last season.

Selfishly hoping Ill be successful for the majority of the 4+ games this season as it was a 50% success for me last season which helped me get the 4 credits. Rest of mine were STH returns

Question, if another member passes you a ticket, do you keep the credit?

In same boat as you, got a few 4+ games via the ballot but then also got all other 4+ games on the unsuccessful sale on the Friday, that's why I didn't like it personally when they announced they're wouldn't be another unsuccessful sale.. we'll see eh..

To answer your question, if you get the ticket forwarded then yeah you keep the credit.


Online Billy Elliot

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32133 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:43:49 pm
it was a 50% success for me last season

Bot or know someone in the ticket office?

With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32134 on: Today at 03:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Bot or know someone in the ticket office?

Ha I wish. I mean 50% success on the 4+ games only. Didnt get any tickets from all the other games.


Online ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32135 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 02:51:04 pm
In same boat as you, got a few 4+ games via the ballot but then also got all other 4+ games on the unsuccessful sale on the Friday, that's why I didn't like it personally when they announced they're wouldn't be another unsuccessful sale.. we'll see eh..

To answer your question, if you get the ticket forwarded then yeah you keep the credit.

Thanks for that. Still not passed any tickets on or received tickets from others but Ill have to do what it takes now to stay on 4+ credits as a minimum


Online Billy Elliot

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32136 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:09:35 pm
Ha I wish. I mean 50% success on the 4+ games only. Didnt get any tickets from all the other games.

Ahh, I got none in the others. Thought you had a system like every other fucker on here.

With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32137 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm »
Best of luck for later everyone.


Online Athleticobil

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32138 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 12, 2023, 10:54:59 am
Won't affect those that just bypass the queue though.

To the best of my knowledge, the queue bypass (IYKYK) was disabled last year


Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32139 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 04:02:40 pm
To the best of my knowledge, the queue bypass (IYKYK) was disabled last year

I'm sure there was / is more than one.. The GoogleBot one is the one they turned off.


Online mattyyt

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32140 on: Today at 04:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 04:02:40 pm
To the best of my knowledge, the queue bypass (IYKYK) was disabled last year

Any chance you can share what it was, out of curiosity?


Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32141 on: Today at 04:29:59 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 04:12:17 pm
Any chance you can share what it was, out of curiosity?

its the post just above set user-agent to google bot and it skipped the queue, worked for about 18 months I only heard about it here just as they turned it off


Online Voronins ponytail

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32142 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
You could download a plug-in for your web browser called user-agent switcher and then you could set your user agent to googlebot. Googlebot is what google uses to crawl and index websites so no websites want to block it or stick it in a queue because websites want to be indexed and thus findable on google.

So switching your user agent to googlebot made the ticketing site think that it wasnt Voronins Ponytail visiting to basket tickets but google visiting to crawl and index, so would let you skip the queue.

There are still ways to skip the queue but I dont know what they are exactly. My hunch is the current way its being bypassed is by specialist bots that use thousands of sessions and different IP addresses to simply statistically beat the queue. Then, possibly, they can take the valid cookie that tells queue-it hey this person shouldnt be placed in the queue to create links to basketed tickets. The links are then provided to chumps who have paid £20 per ticket extra to avoid the queue, thus perpetuating the cycle of unfairness and lining the pockets of the touts.


Online Voronins ponytail

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32143 on: Today at 04:38:41 pm »
And just to add. The club introduced IP blocking to try and stop the bots but it seems fundamentally flawed and naive as its based on an assumption that bots arent able to cycle through thousands of IP addresses.

I suspect the ticketing team get a weekly/monthly report showing all the IP blocks for suspicious activity and feel very pleased with how the system is working; but of course what that report is not showing them is all the bot IPs that successfully bought the tickets and all the genuine fans who have been wrongly blocked. Theyve inadvertently taken a situation where bots were getting lots of tickets and genuine fans were getting some and changed it to a situation where all the tickets will now go to bots as theyre the only ones who can effectively navigate the IP blocking during a late sale with low availability.


Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32144 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
Thats exactly the queue skip now a bot enters thousands of sessions in the queue and once 1 is past the queue they all are, those bots are very expensive and pretty hard to actually buy one too as they are kept to a select few , mainly used for buying sneakers in the US and selling at multiple times the value


Online Athleticobil

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32145 on: Today at 04:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 04:38:41 pm
And just to add. The club introduced IP blocking to try and stop the bots but it seems fundamentally flawed and naive as its based on an assumption that bots arent able to cycle through thousands of IP addresses.

I suspect the ticketing team get a weekly/monthly report showing all the IP blocks for suspicious activity and feel very pleased with how the system is working; but of course what that report is not showing them is all the bot IPs that successfully bought the tickets and all the genuine fans who have been wrongly blocked. Theyve inadvertently taken a situation where bots were getting lots of tickets and genuine fans were getting some and changed it to a situation where all the tickets will now go to bots as theyre the only ones who can effectively navigate the IP blocking during a late sale with low availability.

Exactly - I'd add to this, it's also probably outsourced with some specialist agency spinning a yarn on the amount of bots they are catching. When realistically, as mentioned, it's not solving the problem at all


Online DIOJIM

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32146 on: Today at 04:48:40 pm »
A mate of mine is a teacher at a school and during bulk sales he used to book out an IT department, turn every PC onto the LFC ticketing page and enter them all in the queue at once. When one got through he would log in and book his tickets. Got to 13+ in one season.

Of course these would have all been on the same IP address and this is going back 5+ years but I imagine the premise of bots these days does the same thing, just across thousands of different IP addresses instead of the same one. The last time I took part in a late availability sale there was 70K in the queue for a home game at Southampton. You can't tell me 70K genuine supporters are trying to tie up a few dozen loose tickets surely?


Offline sonofkenny

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32147 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 04:38:41 pm
And just to add. The club introduced IP blocking to try and stop the bots but it seems fundamentally flawed and naive as its based on an assumption that bots arent able to cycle through thousands of IP addresses.

I suspect the ticketing team get a weekly/monthly report showing all the IP blocks for suspicious activity and feel very pleased with how the system is working; but of course what that report is not showing them is all the bot IPs that successfully bought the tickets and all the genuine fans who have been wrongly blocked. Theyve inadvertently taken a situation where bots were getting lots of tickets and genuine fans were getting some and changed it to a situation where all the tickets will now go to bots as theyre the only ones who can effectively navigate the IP blocking during a late sale with low availability.

all that assumes they won't change the way the sales work this season....


Online walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32148 on: Today at 04:50:19 pm »
FFs sales postponed

Edit don't tell me stand won't be ready


Online bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32149 on: Today at 04:50:46 pm »
Postponed till 31st July, sales from 8th August. ARE isn't ready...

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32150 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
We have decided to postpone those results and the ticket sale itself for a few more weeks while work continues on our fantastic Anfield Road Stand build.

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32151 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
That's fucking ridiculous

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32152 on: Today at 04:51:20 pm »
Sure I did say ARE wouldnt be ready for bmouth and i got shot down


Online lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32153 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:50:46 pm
Postponed till 31st July, sales from 8th August. ARE isn't ready...

Ouch, I will be on holiday.

Follow me on tw

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32154 on: Today at 04:51:39 pm »
E-mail to say results won't be put until 31 July! Must be that the ARE is behind schedule!
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2683

Online Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32155 on: Today at 04:51:43 pm »
Will that be the 13+ sale postponed too?
Logged
