Bought a house last year and have a baby on the way so money has been tight. I still entered all the ballots last season but was unsuccessful, but not too fussed given the circumstances. I managed one trip to Anfield all season, my lowest in years baring Covid, for the Wolves FA Cup game. (where beforehand was involved in a car accident with a police officer haha, long story...)
Now I've got a bit of stability I'm hoping to get onto the 4+ ladder again this season but it's wishful thinking, without reverting back to trawling the late availability sales which the thought deflates me. I tried late availability for Southampton and Leicester last season and came out with nothing.
I fuckin hate the ballots. At least with the bulks if you weren't in it was tough shit and try again in the late sales. The ballots are dragged out over weeks for the same outcome. I'm expecting nothing, so anything will be a miracle.