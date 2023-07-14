You could download a plug-in for your web browser called user-agent switcher and then you could set your user agent to googlebot. Googlebot is what google uses to crawl and index websites so no websites want to block it or stick it in a queue because websites want to be indexed and thus findable on google.



So switching your user agent to googlebot made the ticketing site think that it wasnt Voronins Ponytail visiting to basket tickets but google visiting to crawl and index, so would let you skip the queue.



There are still ways to skip the queue but I dont know what they are exactly. My hunch is the current way its being bypassed is by specialist bots that use thousands of sessions and different IP addresses to simply statistically beat the queue. Then, possibly, they can take the valid cookie that tells queue-it hey this person shouldnt be placed in the queue to create links to basketed tickets. The links are then provided to chumps who have paid £20 per ticket extra to avoid the queue, thus perpetuating the cycle of unfairness and lining the pockets of the touts.