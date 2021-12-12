« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1639154 times)

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32000 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 am »
Disappointment? 3/10 would actually be a pretty good result given the overall odds!
Logged

Offline paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32001 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 10:18:41 am
Disappointment? 3/10 would actually be a pretty good result given the overall odds!

I meant I couldn't see anything so thought I got nothing as usual!
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32002 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 10:23:36 am
I meant I couldn't see anything so thought I got nothing as usual!

Ah, mixed up who had posted what there! :D
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32003 on: Yesterday at 11:20:24 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:56:12 am
They're last seasons. They haven't taken it off yet.
They won't have done the ballot yet.

Balls - penny took a while to drop on a monday morning. Had even perused the faux fixture dates! One at christmas; lovely.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32004 on: Yesterday at 02:37:23 pm »
Why are they taking a week to notify people of the ballot results?

And anyone know when the date for signing up to the cup will be?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,675
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32005 on: Yesterday at 02:47:43 pm »
Gonna take a while to write all the names on the back of the raffle tickets.
Logged

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32006 on: Yesterday at 05:32:48 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July  4, 2023, 11:13:11 am
No they didn't, it started a few weeks after the bulk sales iirc.
Did I miss something? What this about blocking?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,979
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32007 on: Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Yesterday at 05:32:48 pm
Did I miss something? What this about blocking?

Hahaha, you're in for a world of pain if this is your first time being aware of it  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32008 on: Yesterday at 06:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm
Hahaha, you're in for a world of pain if this is your first time being aware of it  :D

The last I bought was in the last bulk sales, what are they blocking?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,979
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32009 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Yesterday at 06:27:31 pm

The last I bought was in the last bulk sales, what are they blocking?

People using the sales page.

In a nutshell, it's an absolute lottery as to whether you get blocked or not.
The club stance is that it's the user's fault, but there's people that have been blocked literally just for logging in.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32010 on: Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm
Hahaha, you're in for a world of pain if this is your first time being aware of it  :D

 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32011 on: Today at 08:29:02 am »
Aware of this blocking issue - how long does it take to get unblocked if it does occur during the sales!?!
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32012 on: Today at 08:34:43 am »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 08:29:02 am
Aware of this blocking issue - how long does it take to get unblocked if it does occur during the sales!?!

I was thinking this- they say 20 mins don't they .. I've seen some blocked for a day and buy then you'd miss the sale window!
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32013 on: Today at 09:16:17 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:34:43 am
I was thinking this- they say 20 mins don't they .. I've seen some blocked for a day and buy then you'd miss the sale window!
I understand the issue around getting blocked in the late sales. Is the potential worry about getting blocked in the bulk sales around the number of clicks you do when choosing your seats? or people refreshing the page?
Personally I don't refresh when buying in the bulks so I'm a little confused.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32014 on: Today at 09:29:59 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:16:17 am
I understand the issue around getting blocked in the late sales. Is the potential worry about getting blocked in the bulk sales around the number of clicks you do when choosing your seats? or people refreshing the page?
Personally I don't refresh when buying in the bulks so I'm a little confused.

Going back to select your next game is doing the same thing
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32015 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:29:59 am
Going back to select your next game is doing the same thing
Thanks, understand peoples concerns now.
If they don't sort that the bulk sale is going to be a right fukcfest.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32016 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
It's clearly a move to make you use one browser window which worked for me for registration but let's be honest the club created that situation for themselves

The ticketing system is absolute crap and just endlessly frustrating

And blocking by IP is just... You're screwed if you do it from work, and someone else is. Or even the same building

You're brave if you stick to one browser window

I wish we had some recourse. Not like we can Boycott it. Tickets will always sell up
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32017 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:34:43 am
I was thinking this- they say 20 mins don't they .. I've seen some blocked for a day and buy then you'd miss the sale window!

A day? Ffs, if that happens Ill be driving down to the ticket office and giving them a right earful to get it sorted.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32018 on: Today at 09:52:28 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:34:35 am
Thanks, understand peoples concerns now.
If they don't sort that the bulk sale is going to be a right fukcfest.

They're never sorting it. If they can get a load of members blocked in the 22hr 13+ sale, that leaves more tickets to go into the ballot. Therefore a lot better chance of people who only get one game and therefore that increases the footfall for people buying merchandise on their one trip to Anfield this season
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32019 on: Today at 09:57:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:41:23 am
It's clearly a move to make you use one browser window which worked for me for registration but let's be honest the club created that situation for themselves

The ticketing system is absolute crap and just endlessly frustrating

And blocking by IP is just... You're screwed if you do it from work, and someone else is. Or even the same building

You're brave if you stick to one browser window

I wish we had some recourse. Not like we can Boycott it. Tickets will always sell up
If you open multiple browsers it's the IP address that gets locked, not the account then?
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32020 on: Today at 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:57:56 am
If you open multiple browsers it's the IP address that gets locked, not the account then?

Yep, you're ip will be blocked so you won't be able to access the site on any browser
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,979
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32021 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:06:21 am
Yep, you're ip will be blocked so you won't be able to access the site on any browser

When I was dicking about last week I had 2 browsers on the same device, 1 was blocked the other wasn't.
I was able to have 2 other browsers on a separate device at the same time as the other browser.
Both devices were connected to the same WiFi (Work computer at home and my phone).
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32022 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:08 am
When I was dicking about last week I had 2 browsers on the same device, 1 was blocked the other wasn't.
I was able to have 2 other browsers on a separate device at the same time as the other browser.
Both devices were connected to the same WiFi (Work computer at home and my phone).

Hmm. I must be wrong then mate. Thought that's how it worked.

I'm more confused than ever now  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,979
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32023 on: Today at 10:41:32 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:36:27 am
Hmm. I must be wrong then mate. Thought that's how it worked.

I'm more confused than ever now  ;D ;D

I think it's supposed to be that your IP is blocked, but it just seems completely random.
No one seems to be able to nail down exactly how to get blocked as there's always someone that's able to contradict a theory.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32024 on: Today at 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:41:32 am
I think it's supposed to be that your IP is blocked, but it just seems completely random.
No one seems to be able to nail down exactly how to get blocked as there's always someone that's able to contradict a theory.

anyone having this issue now.

I've noticed a number of times when I log out of my account (sign out)
instead of being redirected to the usual ticket sales page option (think its 3 or 4 different ones)

I get a change password page with my details already there
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32025 on: Today at 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 09:57:56 am
If you open multiple browsers it's the IP address that gets locked, not the account then?

Yes

I haven't tried this but if I WANTED to game it I might try normal wifi on my laptop and 4g on my phone = IP based, different IPs

But that's theory

The random blocking thing seems like a nasty bug though
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32026 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:41:32 am
I think it's supposed to be that your IP is blocked, but it just seems completely random.
No one seems to be able to nail down exactly how to get blocked as there's always someone that's able to contradict a theory.

Yeah this is the 'wtf are they doing' part - that's a problem.

I think I get HOW they've changed it but this bit proves they've ballsed it up..
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32027 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:08:03 pm
Yeah this is the 'wtf are they doing' part - that's a problem.

I think I get HOW they've changed it but this bit proves they've ballsed it up..

You're definitely not blocked on number of browsers. I think they should release what's been written in the code, or produce a guide for this ridiculousness.

I have been blocked just for clicking tickets from my members homepage once and other times I've refreshed ridiculously and not been blocked. It does seem very random. Other times I've been blocked just as I basket, other times I've pressed back and not been blocked.

They do seem to block for refreshing but no one knows what the rate is. No human can refresh at a bits rate, and bots would just reduce their refresh rate to that of a human if they kept it at a appropriate rate. The clubs line is that the hallmaps auto refresh which is bs and shows the ticket office don't have a clue.

All this is pushing people to use VPNs which they claim will also get you blocked. But again I think them saying this shows they haven't a clue.

It's honestly like they had a think of how to make it easier for bots and this is what they come up with...
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32028 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:20:39 am
anyone having this issue now.

I've noticed a number of times when I log out of my account (sign out)
instead of being redirected to the usual ticket sales page option (think its 3 or 4 different ones)

I get a change password page with my details already there

Yeah got that yesterday and just ignored it and everything went as normal then.


Just on the blocking thing they do a soft block first by putting a cookie on the browser and thats why different browsers work but eventually block the IP address.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:12 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32029 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
I asked SoS for help to get the club to sort out the random blocking bug eight months ago.

You can get bet that if there were a serious issue affecting season ticket holders on the SoS committee, there would have been high-level meetings and a fix within days.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32030 on: Today at 02:44:13 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 02:23:04 pm
I asked SoS for help to get the club to sort out the random blocking bug eight months ago.

You can get bet that if there were a serious issue affecting season ticket holders on the SoS committee, there would have been high-level meetings and a fix within days.

You're probably right

There's been people in here saying it's been raised to the club, how true I don't know

Even it has they will be ignored, just like the powerless suppporters committee
Logged

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32031 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm »
This blocking is the clubs way of taking credits from loyal members in a sly way, they cant  just come out and say sorry, but you all have too many credits and we need to take them off you so we can get more day trippers in.

It must surely be why they arent arsed about fixing it !!???
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32032 on: Today at 05:40:13 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 04:02:11 pm
This blocking is the clubs way of taking credits from loyal members in a sly way, they can’t  just come out and say “sorry, but you all have too many credits and we need to take them off you so we can get more day trippers in”.

It must surely be why they aren’t arsed about fixing it !!???

Bit conspiracy theory that mate - I got bumped back down to 0 as taking a few years out to look after my father, to them I am a 'day tripper' with no allocation

Yet I've struggled for a few years now to get a ticket.

If they favoured day trippers I'd probably qualify. Hey maybe this year is my year but I am prepared to be heartbroken again

I'd love to know officially speaking what they're doing about it though. I've worked in IT, in web design, and now games... Software all round.

A bug that fucks over the public = MUST. FIX.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32033 on: Today at 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:40:13 pm
Bit conspiracy theory that mate - I got bumped back down to 0 as taking a few years out to look after my father, to them I am a 'day tripper' with no allocation

Yet I've struggled for a few years now to get a ticket.

If they favoured day trippers I'd probably qualify. Hey maybe this year is my year but I am prepared to be heartbroken again

I'd love to know officially speaking what they're doing about it though. I've worked in IT, in web design, and now games... Software all round.

A bug that fucks over the public = MUST. FIX.

They haven't even got a test systems mate. They were messing around with cancelled check boxes and just shoved it straight in live to test it

First rule of software delivery, never put changes directly into live without testing them in a segregated environment.

Not here
Logged

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32034 on: Today at 06:01:13 pm »
Bet it gets sorted for when STs have to get invoked in an online sale though !
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32035 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 05:53:27 pm
They haven't even got a test systems mate. They were messing around with cancelled check boxes and just shoved it straight in live to test it

First rule of software delivery, never put changes directly into live without testing them in a segregated environment.

Not here

Yep, you know the rules!

Ludicrous a company that size and that rich is cutting corners like this.

They're lucky it's football, they're Liverpool and the sales are all but guaranteed - any other business and they'd deserve to fail

(arguably they do anyway but can't see it happening)
Logged

Offline redandwhitekuyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32036 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
For the bulk sale there is literally no need to place a block on the system. Everyone is guaranteed so let them refresh as much as they like without fear of losing tickets in their basket
Logged

Online LFCStuart

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32037 on: Today at 06:25:28 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 06:17:54 pm
For the bulk sale there is literally no need to place a block on the system. Everyone is guaranteed so let them refresh as much as they like without fear of losing tickets in their basket

This. 100%.
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32038 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 06:17:54 pm
For the bulk sale there is literally no need to place a block on the system. Everyone is guaranteed so let them refresh as much as they like without fear of losing tickets in their basket
TO are you reading this, we know you check this thread  ;)
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32039 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm »
Everyone has their own personal gripe but he no credit for ST returns was the biggest kick in the arse for me last season. Attended around 10 league matches as I have done for a number of years but fell off the 4+ ladder for the "big" games as only two of those carried a credit.

Would love to see the figures behind it as I think there'll be a good few now in my boat. I also don't see how anybody who isn't on 13+ can ever realistically get to that position in the future. Few years ago you stood half a chance if you were able to put the hours in refreshing, but now the only way of achieving it would be getting extremely lucky in numerous late sales that are completely dominated by bots and / or ballots, which carry a 20/1 chance for each individual game. For me it seems close to impossible
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:26 pm by upthereds1993 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 