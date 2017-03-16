Have not been on a match since before COVID so this new system is all new to me. How does this ballot works exactly, will I get tickets to all of the matches I register for if I'm successful? Also, I have linked friends to my membership, is it possible to buy tickets for me (with a paid membership) and for a friend who's not a paying member? If that made sense!
The ballot is exactly that, you register for as many games as you want to go for
If you are successful for a game in the ballot, you are guaranteed 1 ticket per membership you registered in the ballot
If your friend is not a member, you will not be able to buy a ticket for them, however if they are a member and in the ballot and successful, you can buy theres at the same time
If you friend is not a member and you cannot go to the game, you can transfer the ticket to them but unlike pre-covid, the credit now transfers to your friend