« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1633972 times)

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31960 on: Yesterday at 12:13:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:04:19 am
The "choose seats for me" button appears to be broken totally at the moment.
Mine either on the deepdale page.

Just had a flick around on the deepdale sales page. Felt clunky - had a queue it time bar, and captcha half way thru.

ATC & Members sales day are basically going to be like walking on eggshells and scared to click aggressively in case blocked! It's mental.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31961 on: Yesterday at 12:17:26 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 12:13:06 pm
Mine either on the deepdale page.

Just had a flick around on the deepdale sales page. Felt clunky - had a queue it time bar, and captcha half way thru.

ATC & Members sales day are basically going to be like walking on eggshells and scared to click aggressively in case blocked! It's mental.
Thought it was just me and I'd be silent blocked. But was doing the same on another device and also mobile by 4G so assuming it's broken! Also got totally blocking for clicking it once.
Ridiculous.
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31962 on: Yesterday at 12:26:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:17:26 pm
Thought it was just me and I'd be silent blocked. But was doing the same on another device and also mobile by 4G so assuming it's broken! Also got totally blocking for clicking it once.
Ridiculous.
I think it's knowing the complexity of even getting thru the queue and onto website - to add an extra layer of unknown is deflating. The whole thing stinks.

Was thinking it's almost worth an auto assigning of seats if successful on ballot (in groups) - 13+ getting preferred seats. It would probably be the fairest way at this stage, and you get a mix over the season.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31963 on: Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm »
Just to clear a couple of things up -

Blocking - If you get blocked it's your own fault.
Miscounting of credits - That's also your fault.

That's the right way of it from the club's point of view is that right?
And the likes of SOS or any other group that claims to be on the side of the match going fans have fuck all to say about it other than bullshit social media releases?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31964 on: Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm
Just to clear a couple of things up -

Blocking - If you get blocked it's your own fault.
Miscounting of credits - That's also your fault.

That's the right way of it from the club's point of view is that right?
And the likes of SOS or any other group that claims to be on the side of the match going fans have fuck all to say about it other than bullshit social media releases?

Spot on mate. There were post weeks ago that they were speaking to the club about it.

A bit like the powerless supporters board, that has also done NOTHING, they've be told where to go and have just accepted it.

Nothing short of a farce this club, But as they know if members get blocked in the 22hr 13+ sale, that's tough and more tickets for the ballot
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,388
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31965 on: Yesterday at 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:04:19 am
The "choose seats for me" button appears to be broken totally at the moment.
Lets hope that gets fixed ASAP, hard enough trying to get 2 tickets together, without that therell be almost no chance
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31966 on: Yesterday at 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm
Just to clear a couple of things up -

Blocking - If you get blocked it's your own fault.
Miscounting of credits - That's also your fault.

That's the right way of it from the club's point of view is that right?
And the likes of SOS or any other group that claims to be on the side of the match going fans have fuck all to say about it other than bullshit social media releases?
Pretty much yes.

I was told that that I must have refreshed too quickly, I didn't refresh at all, not even once.
I was then told that I must been logged in on more than 1 account, I was only logged in on 1 account.
I was then told that I must have had multiple browsers open, I had 1 browser open.

Definitely my own fault though, 100%. The system is faultless so its definitely user error.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31967 on: Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm »
Do you reckon if we all did a screen record of what we're doing during sales and then send them on to them so they can see we're just y'know, using the fucking site?

We'd all have to be careful to obscure personal details if they can't be sent securely.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31968 on: Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm »
I see Wolves have switched to ticketmaster sport from seatgeek, Liverpool will hardly switch again so soon
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31969 on: Yesterday at 03:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:40:35 pm
And the likes of SOS or any other group that claims to be on the side of the match going fans have fuck all to say about it other than bullshit social media releases?
Theyre more on the side of season ticket holders and making sure them and their mates are always boxed, than they are any of us that have to go through this shite.
Logged

Offline stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31970 on: Yesterday at 04:59:40 pm »
I've just logged on to enter the ballot for the members sales and blocked. i cant even remember the last time i logged on :wanker
Logged

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31971 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Yesterday at 04:59:40 pm
I've just logged on to enter the ballot for the members sales and blocked. i cant even remember the last time i logged on :wanker

Same happened to me on the first day of registration. It's gonna be carnage once the sales start. It's a fuckin joke!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31972 on: Yesterday at 05:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm
Do you reckon if we all did a screen record of what we're doing during sales and then send them on to them so they can see we're just y'know, using the fucking site?

We'd all have to be careful to obscure personal details if they can't be sent securely.
It would be futile as they genuinely don't give a fuck, if they did then they would have addressed the obvious issues months ago...but the silence continues to be deafening.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31973 on: Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm
I see Wolves have switched to ticketmaster sport from seatgeek, Liverpool will hardly switch again so soon

They started using them in 2020/21 season, 4th year incoming on this site
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31974 on: Yesterday at 05:47:53 pm »
Is there anything worse then knowing theres a way into cheating yourself past the system but not knowing what it is?

This is karma for the telephone cheat all them years ago  ;D ;D
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31975 on: Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 05:47:53 pm
Is there anything worse then knowing theres a way into cheating yourself past the system but not knowing what it is?

This is karma for the telephone cheat all them years ago  ;D ;D
The telephone cheat/s (definitely more than 1  ;)) was brilliant  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31976 on: Yesterday at 07:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 05:47:53 pm
Is there anything worse then knowing theres a way into cheating yourself past the system but not knowing what it is?

This is karma for the telephone cheat all them years ago  ;D ;D

Theres someone posting on upwork for developers to create a bot to skip the queue it holding page
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31977 on: Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm
The telephone cheat/s (definitely more than 1  ;)) was brilliant  ;D

What was that?
I think I read before that there was a line for overseas fans to ring for tickets and that could be used even if you were in the UK. I never used the phone line so don't know of that's completely accurate.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31978 on: Today at 07:16:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:09:53 pm
What was that?
I think I read before that there was a line for overseas fans to ring for tickets and that could be used even if you were in the UK. I never used the phone line so don't know of that's completely accurate.

Yeah Ive used the international line in the past as you got straight through to the ticket office when the lines have been busy.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31979 on: Today at 09:37:57 am »
It used to be what order you joined the queue was your queue number, if I'm remembering correctly and people would be joining at all hours to get a good position.
Logged

Offline Ronnie McCart

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31980 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Does anyone know their way round this when trying to reset their password, there was no problem resetting password when renewing membership again  :-\


Server Error

500 - Internal server error.

There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.
Logged

Online Teigen

  • RAWK doesn't post stuff from NOTW.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31981 on: Today at 12:47:24 pm »
Have not been on a match since before COVID so this new system is all new to me. How does this ballot works exactly, will I get tickets to all of the matches I register for if I'm successful? Also, I have linked friends to my membership, is it possible to buy tickets for me (with a paid membership) and for a friend who's not a paying member? If that made sense!
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31982 on: Today at 12:54:00 pm »
Trying to renew my mate's membership for the sales (wasn't set to auto). Every time I click the membership section it comes up with some waffle about a cut off date for the taylor swift concert and doesn't give an option to buy. Anyone else had this issue? Struggling on getting through to anyone on the live chat
Logged

Online anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31983 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Teigen on Today at 12:47:24 pm
Have not been on a match since before COVID so this new system is all new to me. How does this ballot works exactly, will I get tickets to all of the matches I register for if I'm successful? Also, I have linked friends to my membership, is it possible to buy tickets for me (with a paid membership) and for a friend who's not a paying member? If that made sense!

As a starter, no, you wont get tickets to all of the matches, possibly one match, but could be none. You can only buy one ticket with your one membership so if you want others to try getting tickets they would have to be in the ballot with you on their own membership.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,962
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31984 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Teigen on Today at 12:47:24 pm
How does this ballot works exactly, will I get tickets to all of the matches I register for if I'm successful?

If you are successful yes, you are guaranteed a ticket.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Up
« previous next »
 