Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1627543 times)

Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31840 on: Today at 10:22:30 am »
That 20 minute timer is a right joke come sale day. If you want 4 - 40 seat selections in 20 minutes

Good luck with that one
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:48 am by Tiz Lad »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31841 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Four minutes!!
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31842 on: Today at 10:25:13 am »
Pre-season queuing  :)
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31843 on: Today at 10:26:06 am »
Sorted! :)
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31844 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
When I get in it says there are no games available for you to purchase
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31845 on: Today at 10:31:53 am »
Done, six matches
just little old me

Want to do Autocup as well but that ain't today
Offline ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31846 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 10:30:33 am
When I get in it says “there are no games available for you to purchase”


I saw this when I clicked around. Have you already had your pick? Think it shuts you out if you've already checked out
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31847 on: Today at 10:38:02 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:36:26 am


I saw this when I clicked around. Have you already had your pick? Think it shuts you out if you've already checked out
No, havent picked anything yet
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31848 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:01:23 am
Yep I just want it done

I am 6749th in the queue

It's been worse in the past..

Its always going to be busiest today mate, Ill be doing it another day
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31849 on: Today at 10:41:32 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 10:30:33 am
When I get in it says there are no games available for you to purchase
Have you logged in?
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31850 on: Today at 10:47:23 am »
Loads of my mates haven't renewed their memberships. Nice to know I'm the one that's organised ;D
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31851 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:36:26 am


I saw this when I clicked around. Have you already had your pick? Think it shuts you out if you've already checked out
It kept letting me go back in. Done half my mates and sent reminders to the rest of them to renew their memberships.
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 10:50:35 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:41:32 am
Have you logged in?
Yes, logged in
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31853 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:47:55 am
It kept letting me go back in. Done half my mates and sent reminders to the rest of them to renew their memberships.
Yeah same
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31854 on: Today at 11:03:33 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 10:50:35 am
Yes, logged in

You clicking on members sale registration from the menu. Just double check youre clicking on that and not the usual tickets
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31855 on: Today at 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:03:33 am
You clicking on members sale registration from the menu. Just double check youre clicking on that and not the usual tickets
Yep, clicking on members sale registration. In a queue (another one) to live chat now
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31856 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 11:05:39 am
Yep, clicking on members sale registration. In a queue (another one) to live chat now
No idea then! Sorry!
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31857 on: Today at 11:08:39 am »
I saw that when I first got in just went back to the main website front page and to ticket availability and clicked through that way and you then get access to all the games
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31858 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
I was in the queue and got an hour, it didn't make the noise when it was my turn so now back to the queue we go. Fucking work!
Offline portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31859 on: Today at 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:07:02 am
No idea then! Sorry!
Thanks anyway Rebecca
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31860 on: Today at 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 11:12:59 am
Thanks anyway Rebecca
See my post above if you are still stuck
Offline Hunt..It's_a_goal!

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31861 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
All done. Has anyone had a confirmation email? I'm sure I have in previous years but nothing yet this time?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31862 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:09:52 am
I was in the queue and got an hour, it didn't make the noise when it was my turn so now back to the queue we go. Fucking work!

I was going to complain about that, why make the noise when you click back to the page, there's no need to alert me then I've missed my spot by 15 minutes
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31863 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: Hunt..It's_a_goal! on Today at 11:23:09 am
All done. Has anyone had a confirmation email? I'm sure I have in previous years but nothing yet this time?

Done but no email either. It does appear in ticket history though.
Online Girder of Girth

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31864 on: Today at 11:31:38 am »
Quote from: Hunt..It's_a_goal! on Today at 11:23:09 am
All done. Has anyone had a confirmation email? I'm sure I have in previous years but nothing yet this time?

Yep - came pretty pronto.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31865 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
That button that says click to add all games you're eligible for is so misleading...
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31866 on: Today at 11:39:54 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:38:48 am
That button that says click to add all games you're eligible for is so misleading...
Add all games youre eligible for, one at a time just isnt as catchy
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31867 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:39:54 am
Add all games youre eligible for, one at a time just isnt as catchy

*and you have to change the other members you're adding for from your name to theirs for each game.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31868 on: Today at 11:54:03 am »
Is it only those on 13+ that are able to forward tickets or is it anyone can do it?
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31869 on: Today at 11:56:16 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:25:32 am
I was going to complain about that, why make the noise when you click back to the page, there's no need to alert me then I've missed my spot by 15 minutes

They'll say what they always say when you raise any issue 'use chrome'... you say you used chrome, 'no issue at our end, so make sure you actually used chrome'
Online friendofrocky

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31870 on: Today at 11:59:00 am »
A quick question - can junior tickets be bought for anywhere in the stadium(with an adult) or is it limited to the family sections only?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31871 on: Today at 12:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:54:03 am
Is it only those on 13+ that are able to forward tickets or is it anyone can do it?

Anyone can forward on.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31872 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Anyone can forward on.

Cheers.
Offline eoa106

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31873 on: Today at 12:05:33 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 11:59:00 am
A quick question - can junior tickets be bought for anywhere in the stadium(with an adult) or is it limited to the family sections only?

Just came on here to look for the answer to the exact same question. Only allows me to register my daughter as junior, but not sure if that's got implications for when it comes to buying the actual match tickets or not?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31874 on: Today at 12:12:52 pm »
Don't know if it's just the computer I'm using today, but don't seem to be able to get past the captcha on Edge browser  ::)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31875 on: Today at 12:30:44 pm »
Are emails slow coming in for people?
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31876 on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »
yeah, got my confirmation about 45 mins after I'd registered.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31877 on: Today at 12:32:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:30:44 pm
Are emails slow coming in for people?
Haven't received mine yet still but checked my history and it's there so that's good enough for me
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31878 on: Today at 12:41:36 pm »
Thanks both. Can see them in my history but I always like the added security of the email!
