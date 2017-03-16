When I get in it says “there are no games available for you to purchase”
I saw this when I clicked around. Have you already had your pick? Think it shuts you out if you've already checked out
Yep I just want it doneI am 6749th in the queueIt's been worse in the past..
When I get in it says there are no games available for you to purchase
Have you logged in?
It kept letting me go back in. Done half my mates and sent reminders to the rest of them to renew their memberships.
Yes, logged in
You clicking on members sale registration from the menu. Just double check youre clicking on that and not the usual tickets
Yep, clicking on members sale registration. In a queue (another one) to live chat now
No idea then! Sorry!
Thanks anyway Rebecca
I was in the queue and got an hour, it didn't make the noise when it was my turn so now back to the queue we go. Fucking work!
All done. Has anyone had a confirmation email? I'm sure I have in previous years but nothing yet this time?
That button that says click to add all games you're eligible for is so misleading...
Add all games youre eligible for, one at a time just isnt as catchy
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I was going to complain about that, why make the noise when you click back to the page, there's no need to alert me then I've missed my spot by 15 minutes
Is it only those on 13+ that are able to forward tickets or is it anyone can do it?
Anyone can forward on.
A quick question - can junior tickets be bought for anywhere in the stadium(with an adult) or is it limited to the family sections only?
Are emails slow coming in for people?
