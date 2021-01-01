When I get in it says “there are no games available for you to purchase”
I saw this when I clicked around. Have you already had your pick? Think it shuts you out if you've already checked out
Yep I just want it doneI am 6749th in the queueIt's been worse in the past..
Have you logged in?
It kept letting me go back in. Done half my mates and sent reminders to the rest of them to renew their memberships.
Yes, logged in
You clicking on members sale registration from the menu. Just double check youre clicking on that and not the usual tickets
Yep, clicking on members sale registration. In a queue (another one) to live chat now
No idea then! Sorry!
