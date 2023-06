Hypotheically speaking this, but has anyone get any advice or tips on how to cope with the different ladder conundrum during sales at all please?



If my mate was in the 13+ pot and I was in the 4+ pot and then was lucky in the ballot for a Cat A match, could he defer is purchase from the Wednesday 13+ sale to the 4+ and every ballot winner sale on the Thursday do you know??



Or is it a bit like cup sales, where if you miss your slot depending on credits, you miss your chance???