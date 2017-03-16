« previous next »
Given something that was said on the latest Mr Drone video wouldn't be banking on going to Bournemouth on 19th August.

40-45 ish days to get this done, as they have to have a test event - Not a prayer -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhHmsbAp0W8


Go to 5.40 on here from Mr Drone and there's some guy saying they've already been in touch with Bournemouth

How true God only knows
Given something that was said on the latest Mr Drone video wouldn't be banking on going to Bournemouth on 19th August.

40-45 ish days to get this done, as they have to have a test event - Not a prayer -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhHmsbAp0W8


Go to 5.40 on here from Mr Drone and there's some guy saying they've already been in touch with Bournemouth

How true God only knows

Always been the case but club were hopeful to rush it through

Personally I'd be surprised if there's a game with full capacity at Anfield prior to the international break

Expensive start for travelling fans if they reverse the fixture, I'd said before the season started we'd be AHA and the H would be a team like Brighton, a team isolated away with no policing issues/city clashes if they had to reverse the fixture
it's what, 7 weeks away? Imagine they'll have to say something soon if that's the case. I mean, from that vid it looks miles off to me but I don't know how long things take or if the internal bits are all done.

Plus, how long's it gonna take to sort the pitch?
Always been the case but club were hopeful to rush it through

Personally I'd be surprised if there's a game with full capacity at Anfield prior to the international break

Expensive start for travelling fans if they reverse the fixture, I'd said before the season started we'd be AHA and the H would be a team like Brighton, a team isolated away with no policing issues/city clashes if they had to reverse the fixture

Wonder if it would cause an issue with the H, H situation we'd have with Everton, unless they reversed their fixture in august too.

I know in 2016 we played our first three games away to allow additional time for the Main Stand, but that was from the get go - so I'm not sure why they didn't request it this time around?
Wonder if it would cause an issue with the H, H situation we'd have with Everton, unless they reversed their fixture in august too.

I know in 2016 we played our first three games away to allow additional time for the Main Stand, but that was from the get go - so I'm not sure why they didn't request it this time around?

This is why the bournemouth fixture A is during the winter break, 5 will be one week and 5 the next... so wont be a clash with everton they'll put us on separate weekends
He should make sure they are all linked on friends and family and enter the ballot together, then they either all get a ticket or none of them. Hopefully he knows the odds in the ballots aren't great, League Cup and FA Cup early rounds are the best chance if we draw lower league teams.


Yeah he knows his chances are very small but at least hell know how to try.
Three away's to start the season maybe? Very 87-88 of us, good omens then.
Three away's to start the season maybe? Very 87-88 of us, good omens then.
Hopefully Trent will head the winner from outside the box against Chelsea
it's what, 7 weeks away? Imagine they'll have to say something soon if that's the case. I mean, from that vid it looks miles off to me but I don't know how long things take or if the internal bits are all done.

Plus, how long's it gonna take to sort the pitch?
The members sale is the week after it has traditionally been so I wonder if that was to allow time to make an informed decision...
it's what, 7 weeks away? Imagine they'll have to say something soon if that's the case. I mean, from that vid it looks miles off to me but I don't know how long things take or if the internal bits are all done.

Plus, how long's it gonna take to sort the pitch?

Article, dated July 1 last year, on instilling a new LFC pitch. Basically they scrape the old top soil bit off, bring up a new one from Lincolnshire, it binds and is ready to play on four weeks later.

'Grown off-site at a turf nursery in Lincoln, where it was tended by Warrens grounds team, the pitch is to be harvested, transported and laid at Anfield in the weeks ahead...

...A key element of the change is the reduced time needed to implement the hybrid carpet pitch as compared to its predecessor, with completion possible within a twice-as-quick four weeks.'
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/art-creating-perfect-pitches-liverpool-fc
I've been told 3-4 months off this evening from someone working on the project, that's what the workers are expecting it to take

I reckon West ham be first home game, unless we draw at home in Europe first group game

I've been told 3-4 months off this evening from someone working on the project, that's what the workers are expecting it to take

I reckon West ham be first home game, unless we draw at home in Europe first group game
So well potentially play our 1st 5 league games away? 3 at a push but I cannot see the PL agreeing to the 1st 5, theyd probably get us to play our home games elsewhere as its our problem after all.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Looks like they are trying to tighten security before logging in. Had to type in a given lot of of letters and numbers followed by pick all the pictures with trees in jobs before being taken to the the log in queue. 
So well potentially play our 1st 5 league games away? 3 at a push but I cannot see the PL agreeing to the 1st 5, theyd probably get us to play our home games elsewhere as its our problem after all.

We'll see - might just make us play with an empty stand like fulham did
Probably explains why members sales is 2 weeks later than usual, so they have a better idea how far they are behind they actually are

Would assume that Buckingham are on the hook for a huge penalty clause should it not be ready

So well potentially play our 1st 5 league games away? 3 at a push but I cannot see the PL agreeing to the 1st 5, theyd probably get us to play our home games elsewhere as its our problem after all.

Personally think that the PL will tell them tough, and as long as most of it's done and it's safe to do so with fans, play with it closed, or if not behind closed doors

I've been told 3-4 months off this evening from someone working on the project, that's what the workers are expecting it to take

I reckon West ham be first home game, unless we draw at home in Europe first group game



Zero chance that the PL let this happen it's logistical chaos
Just tried to log into my account to check something and have been blocked, 1 click to login and then enter your number/password = blocked...not a single game is even on sale FFS

Can't wait for the bulk sales  ::)
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
