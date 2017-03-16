« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1619277 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 08:34:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:19:10 am
Probably because you're in the other boat, you'd kick off if they emailed you saying you had 9 after telling you you'd be returned to 13
Maybe but a mate in the same boat got one and to be honest I didnt even get the original email from Phil and had to clarify with the club
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 08:34:46 am
Maybe but a mate in the same boat got one and to be honest I didnt even get the original email from Phil and had to clarify with the club

In the same boat also (we're gonna need a bigger boat!), and received no email either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 09:38:02 am »
Check your Junk folder. Most of ours seem to have ended up there.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 09:41:16 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:38:02 am
Check you Junk folder. Most of ours seem to have ended up there.

Checked already, nothing there
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
Quote from: arhey on Yesterday at 01:42:36 pm
Has anyone had a follow up to the email sent to those impacted by Covid on getting to 13+ - the one that said "We are still finalising our sales structure for the 2023/24 season, but I wanted to write to you personally to confirm that we will commit to returning you to the minimum qualifying criteria, to ensure you are guaranteed to be able to purchase tickets during the Members Ticket Sales for Premier League home games next season."



on a queue with live chat trying to get an answer to my situation but just looking again at the email I got, I wonder what 'minimum qualifying criteria' means - is it 13+ or 4+?

Anyone got any thoughts?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 03:44:13 pm
Thats strange? Did it take you below the 13?

No - I'm listed as 17, obviously nothing to worry about this season but shows the system isn't registering things correctly
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 10:12:08 am »
Quote from: arhey on Today at 09:59:39 am
on a queue with live chat trying to get an answer to my situation but just looking again at the email I got, I wonder what 'minimum qualifying criteria' means - is it 13+ or 4+?

Anyone got any thoughts?

I've had the same email mate.

"We will soon be announcing ticket sales details for the 2023/24 season, but I wanted to write to you personally to confirm that we will commit to returning you to the minimum qualifying criteria, to ensure you are guaranteed to be able to purchase tickets during the Members Ticket Sales for Premier League home games next season."

Key part of it is "guaranteed", for me. 4+ doesn't guarantee you anything in the ballots (albeit you'd have to be very unlucky to not get at least 1 game), so it surely has to mean 13+.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: arhey on Today at 09:59:39 am
on a queue with live chat trying to get an answer to my situation but just looking again at the email I got, I wonder what 'minimum qualifying criteria' means - is it 13+ or 4+?

Anyone got any thoughts?


been on to Live Chat, and they've said "So you should get an email soon about reinstating your credits for the games that were played behind closed doors. " which if it happens will take me to 13+ for the first time since Covid. They also said emails re this are still being sent out and to wait until midday tomorrow before chasing if I hadn't received it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm
I usually avoid the ballot as you usually get the worst seats as they sell first, Additional Members Sale and Late Availability all the way to secure a good seat!

Ta for advice mate👍
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm »
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
So do we know yet if they going to apply the same rules for cup games this year as regards to credits!?? @sonofkenny
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31731 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 01:51:50 pm
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar

Just 1 of the 4+ games in every ballot. Never more. Never been successful for any of the non 4+ games. Its grim.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31732 on: Today at 02:01:37 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 01:51:50 pm
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar

Last season I was in the 4+ (but less than 13+) bracket and I applied for every single game in the ballot. Through the ballot I got the Utd and Spurs games. In the 21/22 season, again I applied for every game and I think I got Arsenal, Southampton, Villa and Leeds.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31733 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 01:51:50 pm
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar

Last year, 0 in the 1st ballot, 3 in the 2nd ballot..... Having at least 4+ gives you that platform to chase 13+

It's very achievable....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31734 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 01:51:50 pm
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar
So there's only really been 1 proper season with ballots (first season was credit-less) and using last season as the barometer.. I got 2 out of 19 through the ballots
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31735 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 01:51:50 pm
as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar

I got very lucky last season in the 4+ ballots. Ended up being successful for 4 of those games. Bournemouth was the only non-4+ game I got in the ballot.

Even the 4+ games I wasn't successful for, it tended to be easy enough to get tickets for those in the unsuccessful bulk sales (City aside) so hopefully the same is true next season for the additional members sales.

The problem now is that lots of people who don't qualify will basket seats and go on Twitter asking to use people's spare 4+ accounts... hopefully the club will at least make the hallmap inaccessible unless people are logged in to a 4+ account.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31736 on: Today at 04:42:34 pm »
Quote from: arhey on Today at 09:31:50 am
In the same boat also (we're gonna need a bigger boat!), and received no email either.
Im also in your boat, and me mate. Nothing through yet, also checked junk midday tomorrow Ill keep waiting
