as i am on 12.... those who have done the ballot in previous years. what have you had as in results of ballot? tar
I got very lucky last season in the 4+ ballots. Ended up being successful for 4 of those games. Bournemouth was the only non-4+ game I got in the ballot.
Even the 4+ games I wasn't successful for, it tended to be easy enough to get tickets for those in the unsuccessful bulk sales (City aside) so hopefully the same is true next season for the additional members sales.
The problem now is that lots of people who don't qualify will basket seats and go on Twitter asking to use people's spare 4+ accounts... hopefully the club will at least make the hallmap inaccessible unless people are logged in to a 4+ account.