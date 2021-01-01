Really feel for all people in a dilemma on here. Me and my son, go all the games together and I know neither of us missed or passed any on, but until the email lands , the stress will always be there. I hope all in the 12 bracket who believe theyve been wrong done get thing resolved, must feel sickening.
On the other hand, I know theres people who go the game in large groups, and played the system last year to try and get their friends on the 13 plus ladder. Each forwarding 4/5 tickets to their mates. I bet some of them with issues now, will be wobbling.