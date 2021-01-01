Hopefully you can "select all" for pre-registration this season. Pain in the hole doing each game individually.



They won'tWhy? Because people who want to enter say 8 or 9 will select all 10 because its quick and easy - meaning its 1 less seat to the ballot group and worsens their odds, or if its someone entering every ballot knowing they can't do some weekends, if they get selected and don't buy its an unsold seat this time round and it goes to late salesI get it, its annoying.. but its best for those in the ballot that it's done this wayChances are people would buy all and forward on, but still for the 5% who won't its not fair on those in the ballot