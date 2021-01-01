« previous next »
First time below 13....on 6 for last season. From the club statement, I'm in the same ballot as all other members? As I've never been in this position before, wasn't sure what you actually get for 4+, not a lot it seems! ......can anyone clarify? Cheers in advance....
Quote from: Red Marauder on Today at 05:04:47 pm
First time below 13....on 6 for last season. From the club statement, I'm in the same ballot as all other members? As I've never been in this position before, wasn't sure what you actually get for 4+, not a lot it seems! ......can anyone clarify? Cheers in advance....

With 6 credits you can apply for the Cat A games in the ballot.
Just had my email, they got it spot on.
Just had mine and my wife's email, they made a mess of the credits but ended on 13 on each account so not too bad expect for the anxious wait.

I have a feeling theres a bug if you buy a pair and ones a member return and one a ST ticket return they both say members returns as that's the only thing I can think of that has got me a credit and my wife not one and vice versa when they said members returns.
Distribution worked okay on two of our lads. Both on 19 credits, both distributed 2 matches and didnt lose credit as per guidance.
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 05:08:34 pm
With 6 credits you can apply for the Cat A games in the ballot.

👍ta mate....but I'm still in the ballot with nothing guaranteed? So I could apply for every game and not got any potentially....?
Hopefully you can "select all" for pre-registration this season. Pain in the hole doing each game individually.
 
Just had mine. Spot on - 18. I knew I sold one at some point.

Just glad they got it right.

Quote from: Red Marauder on Today at 05:27:10 pm
👍ta mate....but I'm still in the ballot with nothing guaranteed? So I could apply for every game and not got any potentially....?

The odds for 4+ games were already decent and I expect they will improve with the new AR stand but the threshold staying at 4. Not guaranteed but between ballot and additional members and a bit of effort you should get them. There ought to be 7 Cat A games this year (United, City, Ev, Arse, Spurs, Chelsea, Wolves (last day))
The website alludes to 4+ sales but just checking thatll be the number for cat A games again?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:28:51 pm
Hopefully you can "select all" for pre-registration this season. Pain in the hole doing each game individually.

They won't

Why? Because people who want to enter say 8 or 9 will select all 10 because its quick and easy -  meaning its 1 less seat to the ballot group and worsens their odds, or if its someone entering every ballot knowing they can't do some weekends, if they get selected and don't buy its an unsold seat this time round and it goes to late sales

I get it, its annoying.. but its best for those in the ballot that it's done this way

Chances are people would buy all and forward on, but still for the 5% who won't its not fair on those in the ballot
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:43:41 pm
The website alludes to 4+ sales but just checking thatll be the number for cat A games again?

You're guaranteed 0

You can apply for Cat A games by having 4+, much better odds of a ticket than the Cat B and C games, but still nothing guaranteed
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 05:26:30 pm
Distribution worked okay on two of our lads. Both on 19 credits, both distributed 2 matches and didnt lose credit as per guidance.
I distributed a ticket and but didn't get the credit because the person didn't go, at least i'm guessing that's why?
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:48:37 pm
You're guaranteed 0

You can apply for Cat A games by having 4+, much better odds of a ticket than the Cat B and C games, but still nothing guaranteed

Yeah the usual. Ill take that.

Thanks
Our emails show what we thought they would. Im on 5, my other half is on 4. Against Leeds hers was a ST and mine was a restricted view. We also forwarded the Wolves game on and both kept the credit
Me and my brother have 18 and 17 yet went to the same games.  :butt
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:35:13 pm
The odds for 4+ games were already decent and I expect they will improve with the new AR stand but the threshold staying at 4. Not guaranteed but between ballot and additional members and a bit of effort you should get them. There ought to be 7 Cat A games this year (United, City, Ev, Arse, Spurs, Chelsea, Wolves (last day))

Thank you😄👍
Not had my email but they've got my Brentford ticket down as a ST return. The seat was a tick on the hallmap and the email made no mention of a ST return. I swapped a SRV credit for this seat.

This hopefully shouldn't be decisive for me but it's so shite that we still can't trust the website to display the correct info in the sales. Imagine being able to buy a ticket without needing to take screenshots to cover yourself in a future dispute with the ticket office.
according to the LFC website, there's no specific sale for 4+ ?

Following the Members ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played in the first half of season 2023/24, the ticket sales are confirmed as follows:

Monday July 24: Disabled Members. Full selling details here.
Wednesday July 26:  Members with 13+ home match credits guaranteed a seat.
Thursday July 27: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat.

previously there's always been 3 sales for 13+, 4+ and all members successful in the ballot.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-ticket-sale
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 07:39:50 pm
according to the LFC website, there's no specific sale for 4+ ?

Following the Members ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played in the first half of season 2023/24, the ticket sales are confirmed as follows:

Monday July 24: Disabled Members. Full selling details here.
Wednesday July 26:  Members with 13+ home match credits guaranteed a seat.
Thursday July 27: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat.

previously there's always been 3 sales for 13+, 4+ and all members successful in the ballot.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-ticket-sale

4+ is part of the ballot sale. Those without 4 wont see those games when they log in.
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 07:39:50 pm
according to the LFC website, there's no specific sale for 4+ ?

Following the Members ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played in the first half of season 2023/24, the ticket sales are confirmed as follows:

Monday July 24: Disabled Members. Full selling details here.
Wednesday July 26:  Members with 13+ home match credits guaranteed a seat.
Thursday July 27: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat.

previously there's always been 3 sales for 13+, 4+ and all members successful in the ballot.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-ticket-sale

It would be the Everton, Utd and Arsenal ones...
Has everyone on 4+ or 13+ had their emails yet?

I reckon I may be on 5 but haven't had my email. My lad has on 4 as has my daughter on 5!!

Will I have to prove it with a chat to the TO tomorrow do you think??  >:(
No email for me and my mate
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 03:02:55 pm
Oh hang on. I havent renewed my membership yet.

Will have to do that first?

No. I got my email at 1.40 today, havent renewed yet
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:28:51 pm
Hopefully you can "select all" for pre-registration this season. Pain in the hole doing each game individually.
 

Then everyone would just do that anyway even if they didnt intend on buying them so it would defeat the object completely 
Quote from: Divock on Today at 07:30:08 pm
Not had my email but they've got my Brentford ticket down as a ST return. The seat was a tick on the hallmap and the email made no mention of a ST return. I swapped a SRV credit for this seat.

This hopefully shouldn't be decisive for me but it's so shite that we still can't trust the website to display the correct info in the sales. Imagine being able to buy a ticket without needing to take screenshots to cover yourself in a future dispute with the ticket office.

Let us know the outcome of that please.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:24:46 pm
Let us know the outcome of that please.

Will do. I'm gonna wait until I get my email before I moan to the ticket office, just in case it's a mistake on the history tab atm. Think it's generous to give the club the benefit of the doubt here though  : ::)
We have a Tottenham seat down as a ST even when it wasn't (did not have ST on the hallmap), and another spurs down as a non ST even though it was (this DID have ST on the hallmap)!
Really feel for all people in a dilemma on here. Me and my son, go all the games together and I know neither of us missed or passed any on, but until the email lands , the stress will always be there. I hope all in the 12 bracket who believe theyve been wrong done get thing resolved, must feel sickening.
On the other hand, I know theres people who go the game in large groups, and played the system last year to try and get their friends on the 13 plus ladder. Each forwarding 4/5 tickets to their mates. I bet some of them with issues now, will be wobbling.
Quote from: Red Marauder on Today at 05:04:47 pm
First time below 13....on 6 for last season. From the club statement, I'm in the same ballot as all other members? As I've never been in this position before, wasn't sure what you actually get for 4+, not a lot it seems! ......can anyone clarify? Cheers in advance....

I usually avoid the ballot as you usually get the worst seats as they sell first, Additional Members Sale and Late Availability all the way to secure a good seat!
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 04:23:40 pm
i'm on 12 me dad 13... because i couldn't get a members seat. gutted. we'll never be sat together again.

he is 82 this year and has said he feels it time to stop going the games... he is scunnered/disillusioned with what happening with saudi situation and footy in general. i take it he could buy all games, and then transfer them all to a mate of mine? that way he would get the member credits next season?

Tickets go on sale for every single game! The members sale is usually very overhyped. You'll be okay hopefully and sit in a better seat!
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 07:55:28 pm
No email for me and my mate
Try your junkbox. Mine ended up in there.
