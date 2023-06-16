Personally think that the upcoming bulk sale will be one of the worst we've had in some time maybe everYou'll have the bots hoovering up as per normal. The usual suspects will be on RAWK at 8.15.30 bragging how they're boxed offBut this year the added obstruction of IP blocking will be rife for those who dare to have more than one window open, and maybe refresh more than a couple of times. Nobody knows if they paying with a saved card is fixed.Will anything improve, highly, highly unlikely in my opinionWill anybody at the club care, not one bit
The IP blocking is the worst aspect. You could luck out, get straight in and get blocked as soon as you refresh. Whatever they say, you have to refresh because batches of tickets are dropped at random intervals and if you dont refresh you wont see them. For this reason it will impact 13+ too if theyre looking for particular parts of the ground.I have no confidence that they have addressed it over the off season.
They've taken the opportunity to hike hospo prices too. Reds Bar for £400+! Hell of a lot for a pie and a pint.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.
Disgusting however if theres fools willing to pay it then theyre going to do it.Read somewhere that its now most hospitality seats on the country bar wembley.
Yeah, of course. I've had to build my kids up from 0 and they are now on 5 each. Best thing is to get 2 in the same stand and ask if singles will swap seats. I've been quite lucky in this sense, though I rarely take both unless I know I have 3 or 4 together so mostly cup games (or fulham or wolves!!) Lower Annie is the best for this as I'm sure around 20% don't sit in their own seats, and 227 mostly stand up so can squeeze two together. Obviously loads are doing this in the Kop but they rarely pop up do they.Nothing more depressing than going alone and seeing the seat next to you empty!
You will be able to buy for both.
Is 1 gameattend = 1 credit by todays "system"
Yeah, you need them to be scanned. No scan = no creditAlso make sure it's not a ST seat, you can see this by clicking on the "add more tickets" once basketed. Last season ST tickets gained no credit. Remains to be seen if this is getting upheld though as our credit history isn't very transparent.You can always have a play around adding tickets using the hospo ones, assigning them to f&f, etc. Obviously don't checkout though!
I think I willbe sticking with Europa League Cup and Fa cup, Got auto cup scheme last year, So i might give Prem a miss , cant be doing pressing f5 for several hours and risking getting blocked ,
I said that last season and just went to the cat A games. Cant justify £50+ a ticket right now Sticking to all the cups and the cat A games (try at least) again Amazed at how many so-called matchday half n half scarves are scene at Cat A games .
