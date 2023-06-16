anyone help out



I used members system in the past but didnt go for a period after having kids. Now looking to take my boy and have him a junior and myself a membership but despite best efforts didnt get a sniff last season. The system seems dreadful these days..... hopefully have success this year. anyway can I ask:



My son is linked on my members friends and family - can I log into my account and (try) buy tix for both myself and my son or do I need to log in for him ?? obviously we need to site together..... thanks