Offline Dagro

« Reply #31520 on: June 16, 2023, 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on June 16, 2023, 07:29:03 pm
Personally think that the upcoming bulk sale will be one of the worst we've had in some time maybe ever

You'll have the bots hoovering up as per normal. The usual suspects will be on RAWK at 8.15.30 bragging how they're boxed off

But this year the added obstruction of IP blocking will be rife for those who dare to have more than one window open, and maybe refresh more than a couple of times.

Nobody knows if they paying with a saved card is fixed.

Will anything improve, highly, highly unlikely in my opinion

Will anybody at the club care, not one bit

Yeah I am dreading it, its all a vicious circle. You feel like you have to have multiple windows open across various devices, with different search engines, to give yourself a better chance of getting in. Then when you are in you encounter the problems you've listed with the saved cards, and the uncertainty about refreshing.
Offline ScubaSteve

« Reply #31521 on: June 16, 2023, 08:43:36 pm »
You should need to log in to be able to enter the queue too. Why theyve not introduced that, Ill never know.
Offline DangerScouse

« Reply #31522 on: June 16, 2023, 08:56:48 pm »
Ming boggling they haven't developed a better approach and system in recent seasons.
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #31523 on: June 16, 2023, 09:04:15 pm »

The IP blocking is the worst aspect. You could luck out, get straight in and get blocked as soon as you refresh. Whatever they say, you have to refresh because batches of tickets are dropped at random intervals and if you dont refresh you wont see them. For this reason it will impact 13+ too if theyre looking for particular parts of the ground.

I have no confidence that they have addressed it over the off season.
Offline DangerScouse

« Reply #31524 on: June 16, 2023, 09:16:54 pm »
You'd fucking hope they address these issues in the announcement.
Offline Tiz Lad

« Reply #31525 on: June 16, 2023, 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on June 16, 2023, 09:04:15 pm
The IP blocking is the worst aspect. You could luck out, get straight in and get blocked as soon as you refresh. Whatever they say, you have to refresh because batches of tickets are dropped at random intervals and if you dont refresh you wont see them. For this reason it will impact 13+ too if theyre looking for particular parts of the ground.

I have no confidence that they have addressed it over the off season.

There's no chance they'll have addressed anything. They've got a system that's worse, and actually enabled touts and bots more, whilst hindering the general fans that don't know how to exploit the weaknesses of the system
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

« Reply #31526 on: June 17, 2023, 06:25:41 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on June 15, 2023, 03:48:44 pm
They've taken the opportunity to hike hospo prices too. Reds Bar for £400+! Hell of a lot for a pie and a pint.

Disgusting however if theres fools willing to pay it then theyre going to do it.

Read somewhere that its now most hospitality seats on the country bar wembley.
Offline NeoAdjuvant

« Reply #31527 on: June 17, 2023, 09:50:02 am »
I was on the live chat this morning - person I spoke to said "we are sending out emails in the next couple of weeks with all supporters credits"
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

« Reply #31528 on: June 17, 2023, 10:27:55 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on June 17, 2023, 06:25:41 am
Disgusting however if theres fools willing to pay it then theyre going to do it.

Read somewhere that its now most hospitality seats on the country bar wembley.

Jesus wept I remember going a few times as a kid about 20 years ago and it was about £70 which still felt a lot to sit in a lounge and get a programe, I just don't see how people can afford those prices.
Offline plasterered

« Reply #31529 on: June 17, 2023, 11:51:59 am »
anyone help out

I used members system in the past but didnt go for a period after having kids. Now looking to take my boy and have him a junior and myself a membership but despite best efforts didnt get a sniff last season. The system seems dreadful these days..... hopefully have success this year. anyway can I ask:

My son is linked on my members friends and family - can I log into my account and (try) buy tix for both myself and my son or do I need to log in for him ?? obviously we need to site together..... thanks
Offline plasterered

« Reply #31530 on: June 17, 2023, 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on June 13, 2023, 06:47:14 pm
Yeah, of course. I've had to build my kids up from 0 and they are now on 5 each. Best thing is to get 2 in the same stand and ask if singles will swap seats. I've been quite lucky in this sense, though I rarely take both unless I know I have 3 or 4 together so mostly cup games (or fulham or wolves!!) Lower Annie is the best for this as I'm sure around 20% don't sit in their own seats, and 227 mostly stand up so can squeeze two together. Obviously loads are doing this in the Kop but they rarely pop up do they.

Nothing more depressing than going alone and seeing the seat next to you empty!

Is 1 gameattend  = 1 credit by todays "system"
Offline DangerScouse

« Reply #31531 on: June 17, 2023, 12:01:53 pm »
You will be able to buy for both.
Offline plasterered

« Reply #31532 on: June 17, 2023, 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 17, 2023, 12:01:53 pm
You will be able to buy for both.

great. fingers crossed.

can I get 2 tickets on my NFC pass or does he need an NFC pass
Offline wild_wild_wild

« Reply #31533 on: June 17, 2023, 12:42:33 pm »
you can have his pass on your phone too.

i've got both my kids on my phone.
Offline Annie Road 64

« Reply #31534 on: June 17, 2023, 05:39:29 pm »
I think I willbe sticking with Europa League Cup and Fa cup, Got auto cup scheme last year, So i might give Prem a miss , cant be doing pressing f5 for several hours and risking getting blocked ,
Offline SnowGoon

« Reply #31535 on: June 17, 2023, 05:44:30 pm »
Quote from: plasterered on June 17, 2023, 12:01:50 pm
Is 1 gameattend  = 1 credit by todays "system"

Yeah, you need them to be scanned. No scan = no credit

Also make sure it's not a ST seat, you can see this by clicking on the "add more tickets" once basketed. Last season ST tickets gained no credit. Remains to be seen if this is getting upheld though as our credit history isn't very transparent.

You can always have a play around adding tickets using the hospo ones, assigning them to f&f, etc. Obviously don't checkout though!
Offline ScubaSteve

« Reply #31536 on: June 17, 2023, 06:23:34 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on June 17, 2023, 05:44:30 pm
Yeah, you need them to be scanned. No scan = no credit

Also make sure it's not a ST seat, you can see this by clicking on the "add more tickets" once basketed. Last season ST tickets gained no credit. Remains to be seen if this is getting upheld though as our credit history isn't very transparent.

You can always have a play around adding tickets using the hospo ones, assigning them to f&f, etc. Obviously don't checkout though!

Anyone know if theyre looking to return back to where ST seats count as credits?

Its gonna be a nightmare for some people this season when purchasing tickets not knowing how many credits they actually got
Offline ScubaSteve

« Reply #31537 on: June 17, 2023, 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on June 17, 2023, 05:39:29 pm
I think I willbe sticking with Europa League Cup and Fa cup, Got auto cup scheme last year, So i might give Prem a miss , cant be doing pressing f5 for several hours and risking getting blocked ,

I said that last season and just went to the cat A games. Cant justify £50+ a ticket right now 

Sticking to all the cups and the cat A games (try at least) again
Offline Annie Road 64

« Reply #31538 on: Yesterday at 04:52:28 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June 17, 2023, 06:25:10 pm
I said that last season and just went to the cat A games. Cant justify £50+ a ticket right now 

Sticking to all the cups and the cat A games (try at least) again Amazed at how many so-called matchday half n half scarves are scene at Cat A games .
Offline 77kop05

« Reply #31539 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Does anyone know if Revolut is acceptable by the club when purchasing tickets ?Would be handy for avoiding the currency charge when buying from Ireland.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #31540 on: Today at 07:58:52 am »
They want it to be a needlessly perfect process but it isn't. But it's natural to refresh.

Refreshing and expecting your card to be saved are key elements to a smooth experience
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #31541 on: Today at 08:12:14 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on June 17, 2023, 05:39:29 pm
I think I willbe sticking with Europa League Cup and Fa cup, Got auto cup scheme last year, So i might give Prem a miss , cant be doing pressing f5 for several hours and risking getting blocked ,

Are you more likely to get tickets if you just do autocup? It's been pretty fun to me in past seasons
