Members Sales

Santiago

Re: Members Sales
June 14, 2023, 08:36:43 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on June 13, 2023, 06:47:14 pm
Yeah, of course. I've had to build my kids up from 0 and they are now on 5 each. Best thing is to get 2 in the same stand and ask if singles will swap seats. I've been quite lucky in this sense, though I rarely take both unless I know I have 3 or 4 together so mostly cup games (or fulham or wolves!!) Lower Annie is the best for this as I'm sure around 20% don't sit in their own seats, and 227 mostly stand up so can squeeze two together. Obviously loads are doing this in the Kop but they rarely pop up do they.

Nothing more depressing than going alone and seeing the seat next to you empty!

I've thought about that, but the way it is, you get one in the basket, you cant ask it to choose for you for the next, gives you the same ticket.  Trying to manually whack a mole another is a depressing task.  Got to be in it to win it though right?
Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
June 14, 2023, 09:52:34 am
Quote from: Hunt..It's_a_goal! on June  9, 2023, 09:06:05 pm
What drives me mad and I can't work out the reason for, is why we have to wait for the info... why can't they announce the criteria and sales dates now? Let people plan their lives - not everyone can be in front of a PC on sale days so why not give notice so time off work etc be arranged? There is no reason why they couldn't do this.
United's tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11am. They told all their members last week.
Hunt..It's_a_goal!

Re: Members Sales
June 14, 2023, 09:33:26 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on June 14, 2023, 09:52:34 am
United's tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11am. They told all their members last week.


Thats equally as mad on the same day as the fixtures come out and before the first batch of TV picks
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:24:04 am
Quote from: Hunt..It's_a_goal! on June 14, 2023, 09:33:26 pm
Thats equally as mad on the same day as the fixtures come out and before the first batch of TV picks

Are United redeveloping their Stadium?
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:40:11 am
Any news of any updates regarding tickets today @sonofkenny?
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:56:35 am
Quote from: jwilstroplfc on Yesterday at 10:40:11 am
Any news of any updates regarding tickets today @sonofkenny?

No, but I do know there is a LOT going on with stand so they may be waiting for some clarification on things, it isn't delayed as far as I know but I think they are still waiting on some seat configs and also the council on some safety stuff
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:59:03 am
Are they going to do the test events for the safety certs again?
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:00:39 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:59:03 am
Are they going to do the test events for the safety certs again?

100%, although not sure what format.  They have to.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:00:39 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 10:56:35 am
No, but I do know there is a LOT going on with stand so they may be waiting for some clarification on things, it isn't delayed as far as I know but I think they are still waiting on some seat configs and also the council on some safety stuff

But they are ok to start sales on hospos so quickly? They must have an idea on sales requirements, numbers, dates, etc.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:08:46 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 12:00:39 pm
But they are ok to start sales on hospos so quickly? They must have an idea on sales requirements, numbers, dates, etc.

they do as far as i am aware, never said they didn't!  what i am saying is, as i understand it, there are few things that are still up in the air numbers wise.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 12:08:46 pm
they do as far as i am aware, never said they didn't!  what i am saying is, as i understand it, there are few things that are still up in the air numbers wise.

Just being impatient 😀

Frustrating that we cant plan, when we know they know details but they arent communicated until what seems to be the last minute.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:27:22 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Just being impatient 😀

Frustrating that we cant plan, when we know they know details but they arent communicated until what seems to be the last minute.

But if they don't know all the details, what should they do?  the season is 2 months off, it won't be last minute!
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:34:32 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 12:27:22 pm
But if they don't know all the details, what should they do?  the season is 2 months off, it won't be last minute!

They could communicate what they do know with regards to requirements, dates, etc. They may not know the credit requirements, thats fine, they wouldnt tell us until they know, fine.

But, for example, we know there is a sale in July, we know theres an auto cup, we know the requirements for the auto cup for members too (by looking at season ticket info, not directed at members). These could be communicated so we know where stand. July is 3 weeks away, schools are finishing, people take holidays. Would be nice to plan summer knowing where we stand with some key information.
jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:39:11 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 12:08:46 pm
they do as far as i am aware, never said they didn't!  what i am saying is, as i understand it, there are few things that are still up in the air numbers wise.

Anything you know that you can share with us?
RJane89

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
Looking at the hospitality just released (Sandon, isla Gladstone, boot room packages) looks like the front rows of AU2, 4, 5 & 7 are all hospitality.
With AU7 being up for sale for hospitality means away fans will be all lower tier again and not split over the two tiers?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:48:44 pm

They've taken the opportunity to hike hospo prices too. Reds Bar for £400+! Hell of a lot for a pie and a pint.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:52:01 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:48:44 pm
They've taken the opportunity to hike hospo prices too. Reds Bar for £400+! Hell of a lot for a pie and a pint.

Yeah disgusting prices. Dont mind them selling the in the hospitality section but theyre all in general member areas.

Do the club disclose how many tickets they sell via hospitality in general seating areas?
emitime

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm
Quote from: RJane89 on Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
Looking at the hospitality just released (Sandon, isla Gladstone, boot room packages) looks like the front rows of AU2, 4, 5 & 7 are all hospitality.
With AU7 being up for sale for hospitality means away fans will be all lower tier again and not split over the two tiers?

If they are split, it'll be slightly wonky as I reckon you'd get 1,000 away fans in the upper tier after segregation from those hospitality seats.

Would mean virtually all of AL7-9 to make up the other 2000.

I'm sure there was an upper tier away concourse in the plans, so not sure why and how it's changed.

Optimistically this is for one season while they prioritise the home concourse/hospitality internal work.
jskyner

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
Quote from: RJane89 on Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
Looking at the hospitality just released (Sandon, isla Gladstone, boot room packages) looks like the front rows of AU2, 4, 5 & 7 are all hospitality.
With AU7 being up for sale for hospitality means away fans will be all lower tier again and not split over the two tiers?
When I went on the stadium/on pitch tour, our guide said that away fans will be in the lower and upper tiers but right in the main stand corner
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm
Quote from: jskyner on Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
When I went on the stadium/on pitch tour, our guide said that away fans will be in the lower and upper tiers but right in the main stand corner

Praying thats the case. Cant be sticking them all in the lower tier going forwards
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:11:06 pm
Quote from: jskyner on Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
When I went on the stadium/on pitch tour, our guide said that away fans will be in the lower and upper tiers but right in the main stand corner

They are wrong (as usual), the PL away fans will be in exactly the same place as now.  FA Cup and League cup will, for obvious reasons, be split tiers.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
You'd lose more seats having to do it over 2 tiers and you'd need two lots of segregation. Better to have one loss imo.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
You'd lose more seats having to do it over 2 tiers and you'd need two lots of segregation. Better to have one loss imo.

exactly
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:13:03 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
You'd lose more seats having to do it over 2 tiers and you'd need two lots of segregation. Better to have one loss imo.

Good point. Shame you cant at least stick them in the upper tier
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:22:04 pm
How do local sales work, any different?

(I ask cause I qualify this year)
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:22:04 pm
How do local sales work, any different?

(I ask cause I qualify this year)

The process is you wait in the queue, and then the touts have bought them all by 1 minute past to sell to tourists.
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:42:51 pm
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
The process is you wait in the queue, and then the touts have bought them all by 1 minute past to sell to tourists.

Good to know. I do appreciate the honesty

My very distant plan B I felt too outraged by last season is 'buy off touts'. I only got to see a game cause I know someone who worked for the club

That doesn't seem a sustainable model..

I'll brace myself. There is no promised land.  :D
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 07:39:22 pm
The process is you wait in the queue, and then the touts have bought them all by 1 minute past to sell to tourists.

Its exactly as that other person said now. I got 15 local tickets in the first season as the touts and probably most locals didnt have a clue about it
TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:54:00 pm
Hi.  Probably a stupid question, but do we know the dates the sales are happening?
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:58:55 pm
Hasn't been announced yet, should be next week.
TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
Right, so my kid is in my friends and family, so I should be able to get tickets for both of us?

I find it all outrageously complex!

I screw it up every single time it seems
Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
Right, so my kid is in my friends and family, so I should be able to get tickets for both of us?

I find it all outrageously complex!

I screw it up every single time it seems
Only if theyre a member too when youre buying in the sales. Also assuming you both qualify for any sales criteria
TepidT2O

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm
Only if theyre a member too when youre buying in the sales. Also assuming you both qualify for any sales criteria
Yes he is we will take our chances 

I find the whole thing  needlessly fiddly 
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:28:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm
Yes he is we will take our chances 

I find the whole thing  needlessly fiddly 

What's fiddly? Seems a bit much, but I guess it has to be this way or sales would be exploited

You can only buy 1 ticket per account. Imagine if you could get more than 1, touting would be ridiculous (even more than now!)

To buy a ticket you need to be a member as tickets rarely (never!) drop down to general sale, always stop at members sale (apart from local sales, you don't need to be a member for those, all 900 of them per match...)

To buy tickets for someone else, you need to add them to your accounts f&f list.

That's it, now basket a ticket or two and decide which person on your list to assign it to (using the drop down list, it assigns it you by default) before payment.

If its a child ticket though (16 or under) you must buy an adult ticket at the same time, which is the tricky part, as you need to be in the sale early to get 2 together (or 2 in the same stand). You could get a second ticket at a different time, but with paying young adult price rather than junior (so pay more than you are supposed too) on the junior account, but they stopped this towards the end of last season so you must buy the correct age group. This is the bit that makes it more difficult as you must get 2 seats within 20 mins of each other or however long you keep one in the basket for.

18and6

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:43:58 am
Presuming you will have to express your interest in tickets by registering interest per game as last season?
Anyone any idea when that will happen and also rough idea of dates of first bulk sale?
