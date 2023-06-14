Yes he is we will take our chances



I find the whole thing needlessly fiddly



What's fiddly? Seems a bit much, but I guess it has to be this way or sales would be exploitedYou can only buy 1 ticket per account. Imagine if you could get more than 1, touting would be ridiculous (even more than now!)To buy a ticket you need to be a member as tickets rarely (never!) drop down to general sale, always stop at members sale (apart from local sales, you don't need to be a member for those, all 900 of them per match...)To buy tickets for someone else, you need to add them to your accounts f&f list.That's it, now basket a ticket or two and decide which person on your list to assign it to (using the drop down list, it assigns it you by default) before payment.If its a child ticket though (16 or under) you must buy an adult ticket at the same time, which is the tricky part, as you need to be in the sale early to get 2 together (or 2 in the same stand). You could get a second ticket at a different time, but with paying young adult price rather than junior (so pay more than you are supposed too) on the junior account, but they stopped this towards the end of last season so you must buy the correct age group. This is the bit that makes it more difficult as you must get 2 seats within 20 mins of each other or however long you keep one in the basket for.