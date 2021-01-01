« previous next »
Members Sales

Christy Phelan

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31360 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 12:33:46 pm
Where did they go for holidays?

 ;D
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31361 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm
For whatever reason, I dont think my membership for next has gone through (no email or payment went out). When can you manually renew your membership yourself?
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31362 on: Today at 02:03:47 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:37:29 pm
For whatever reason, I dont think my membership for next has gone through (no email or payment went out). When can you manually renew your membership yourself?
You can do that now mate just click the tick box on it and the renew option should highlight.
kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31363 on: Today at 07:07:08 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:37:29 pm
For whatever reason, I dont think my membership for next has gone through (no email or payment went out). When can you manually renew your membership yourself?

Mine only went out today, i also ticked auto renewal. So i think it was up to 31st, but id be on to them if it hasn't been collected this week.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31364 on: Today at 07:26:23 pm
On my account If I click the check box next to my membership I just have the option to download the NFC pass, would this mean that my auto renewal will be taken soon?

anitrella

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31365 on: Today at 07:29:52 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:26:23 pm
On my account If I click the check box next to my membership I just have the option to download the NFC pass, would this mean that my auto renewal will be taken soon?
same for me
stueya

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31366 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:03:47 pm
You can do that now mate just click the tick box on it and the renew option should highlight.

Pretty sure the renew option only highlights after they have failed to auto renew- my lads doesnt light up yet and hes pretty sure they havent tried to renew automatically
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31367 on: Today at 08:40:38 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:03:47 pm
You can do that now mate just click the tick box on it and the renew option should highlight.

Yeah nice one. I think its processing as when I tick the box, I can only select the Download NFC Pass

How many memberships do you think theyve sold if its taken them a couple of weeks to process the payments haha
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31368 on: Today at 09:50:14 pm
You wouldn't be able to download the NFC if its renewed either
duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31369 on: Today at 11:06:32 pm
No doubt its been discussed previously but will there be any way of being able to tell how many credits you have on the website at any point soon.
