« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1577773 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31240 on: May 6, 2023, 01:15:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May  6, 2023, 01:07:08 pm
FFS blocked again. How can you get a ticket if you cant click on the button multiple times to pick it up

If it wasnt a footy team, they wouldve lost my business years ago

So frigging annoying and frustrating. Believe it or not I'm still blocked on my laptop from a few days ago.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31241 on: May 6, 2023, 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on May  6, 2023, 01:15:11 pm
So frigging annoying and frustrating. Believe it or not I'm still blocked on my laptop from a few days ago.

Theyre making it difficult for anyone and everyone to get a ticket.

How has this issue not been addressed at the club by SOS et al, supporters boards etc.

You should have to log on with your credentials to be able to see the stadium maps and purchase tickets. You wouldnt need all this then. Theres just no need for it. All I wanna do is go to see my local team play a game of footytoo much hassle involved
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31242 on: May 6, 2023, 01:45:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  6, 2023, 01:09:16 pm
Count the games you went to

I have a count but not sure about palace as their was no email for that and also I pulled a fast one with wolves where I could forward and keep the credit when I couldn't make the rearranged fixture. Just not sure if they will actually give me the credit for that even though they said I would get it.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31243 on: May 7, 2023, 04:40:59 pm »
The club should let you distribute more than twice imo
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,462
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31244 on: May 7, 2023, 05:29:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  7, 2023, 04:40:59 pm
The club should let you distribute more than twice imo

I dont think they should allow any distribution. If you don't attend, why should you get any credit.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31245 on: May 7, 2023, 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May  7, 2023, 05:29:12 pm
I dont think they should allow any distribution. If you don't attend, why should you get any credit.
Season ticket holders can not attend as often as they like. Either apply to them too or give members more leeway.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31246 on: May 7, 2023, 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May  7, 2023, 05:38:42 pm
Season ticket holders can not attend as often as they like. Either apply to them too or give members more leeway.

Season ticket holders should lose them if they are not going. No one should be keeping credit for not going, its just making it more difficult for everyone else.

Should just get rid of season tickets altogether and have a membership at 19 credits...

Puts all supporters on parity then
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31247 on: May 7, 2023, 06:32:46 pm »
Yeah a member/STH shouldnt even be given a chance to distribute or pass to F&F if they cant attend. You cant go then you return back to the club, it should be that simple really
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31248 on: May 8, 2023, 07:52:45 am »
I think some of these comments are a little out of touch. There has to be some form of distribution. Id bet that most fans went to their first game or two on the charity of a family member or family friend who couldnt go one day. That sparks your love for the club! Its so much different than watching it on tv. Supporters not customers and all that.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31249 on: May 8, 2023, 08:58:18 am »
Quote from: AR48 on May  8, 2023, 07:52:45 am
I think some of these comments are a little out of touch. There has to be some form of distribution. Id bet that most fans went to their first game or two on the charity of a family member or family friend who couldnt go one day. That sparks your love for the club! Its so much different than watching it on tv. Supporters not customers and all that.

Theres a good argument in there but ill hazard a guess that youre a STH. Guaranteed a ticket for the game, passes on tickets etc

I think the club can kind of get away with justifying the lower cat games but those games with a requirement of 4+ games shouldnt be getting passed to anyone without the pre-requisite as a minimum themselves
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 602
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31250 on: May 8, 2023, 03:18:30 pm »
i hate the 13+ and 4+ sales... why not make it sales each day, 19 home, 18 home, 17 home... and you have to be logged in before joining the sale with captcha etc/something to stop bots.

i think it would significantly help the site not choking and make all our lives more bearable come sale day
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31251 on: May 8, 2023, 05:34:19 pm »
Request for feedback:

I'm currently doing an MBA and have a research/dissertation due at the end of August. I am considering doing this on something related to LFC ticketing in some way.

Haven't figured out what I want to answer/address yet, but thinking of something along the lines of the user experience and ways to overhaul the process.

I think it should be fairly straight forward to collect data from fans across here and Fb groups and get a decent number of survey responses from fans across a variety of credit counts, but struggling for ideas on what 'problem' needs to be researched and investigated as my personal ones are probably quite distant from the average member.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated! TIA
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31252 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Probably enough in just focusing on the queue section

Could go with the various disasters implementing queue-it, to just hitting the hallmap to bypass the queue originally, hitting a part of the site not protected by the queue then the ticket page to get by the queue, the user-agent trick. I think there is a couple more still in play now but not sure if they work.

Could look at the likes of gargantuaAIO and how it would be possible to combat its use, bots joining the queue many multiples of times to get a high queue number and also the refresh trick to try get a high queue number but not certain that works.

I think a major problem now is getting a queue number into the 70K regions or that and then when tickets are gone it drops massively when bots are no longer interested, I know they have implemented a couple of half decent solutions to that but they are a bit hacky.

Or you could focus on the block for refreshing and how they just went sledge hammer to address a different issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:30 am by walterwhite »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Up
« previous next »
 