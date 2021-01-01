« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1575538 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31240 on: Today at 01:15:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:07:08 pm
FFS blocked again. How can you get a ticket if you cant click on the button multiple times to pick it up

If it wasnt a footy team, they wouldve lost my business years ago

So frigging annoying and frustrating. Believe it or not I'm still blocked on my laptop from a few days ago.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31241 on: Today at 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:15:11 pm
So frigging annoying and frustrating. Believe it or not I'm still blocked on my laptop from a few days ago.

Theyre making it difficult for anyone and everyone to get a ticket.

How has this issue not been addressed at the club by SOS et al, supporters boards etc.

You should have to log on with your credentials to be able to see the stadium maps and purchase tickets. You wouldnt need all this then. Theres just no need for it. All I wanna do is go to see my local team play a game of footytoo much hassle involved
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Up
« previous next »
 