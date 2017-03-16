« previous next »
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31200 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 am »
This is just not happening for me this week 🥲
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31201 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 10:45:26 am
Big drop now!
Not seen a single one... i must be refreshing at the wrong time
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline 205mob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31202 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 am »
If ye not fast, ye last.
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31203 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:57:21 am
I emailed about my credits so far this season like someone had earlier in the thread and got a reply saying that they don't know how many I have 🙈🙈
Hopefully not but this is why I think that the bulks will be a complete shit show, some will think that they qualify but will find out the hard way that they don't on bulk sale day as what they thought were members seats with credits will turn out to be seasie returns and/or people will be blocked as despite the club knowing about this for months now, people are still getting blocked on a daily basis.

Roll on July  ::)
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Perham

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31204 on: Yesterday at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:32:37 am
I mentioned that a while ago. It didn't appear to result in a block, but after a while it eventually did.
I've been clicking the link at the top of the page and clicking enter that way. Don't know if it's completely block proof but it's working fine for me so far and helped me get  a fulham ticket on wednesday morning
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31205 on: Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm »
Managed to get another one at 1:50pm- there was a drop.
Offline wadey-LFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31206 on: Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm »
Been given the block,basturds
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline OOT'erConnie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31207 on: Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:38:13 am
Hopefully not but this is why I think that the bulks will be a complete shit show, some will think that they qualify but will find out the hard way that they don't on bulk sale day as what they thought were members seats with credits will turn out to be seasie returns and/or people will be blocked as despite the club knowing about this for months now, people are still getting blocked on a daily basis.

Roll on July  ::)

Agree with the wider point but you'll find out on registration day, rather than having to wait in the queue on sale day for the potential knock back.

Also gives the club a little window of time to clean up any mess that may have come from it too.

I'm 99% sure seats that aren't credits display the little recycling symbol in the history section of the website, but as has been said plenty of times before, it'd be great if it was written somewhere in black and white.
Offline includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31208 on: Yesterday at 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: OOT'erConnie on Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm
Agree with the wider point but you'll find out on registration day, rather than having to wait in the queue on sale day for the potential knock back.

Also gives the club a little window of time to clean up any mess that may have come from it too.

I'm 99% sure seats that aren't credits display the little recycling symbol in the history section of the website, but as has been said plenty of times before, it'd be great if it was written somewhere in black and white.

The recycle means the ticket was bought from resale, not sure what that means on the credit situation though as some i've bought have got that symbol but didn't say ST on the hallmap when I checked before buying. Either way its a mess and the club really need to sort it out sooner rather than later, other clubs have points system where they can see.. no reason we can't have a credit counter
Offline OOT'erConnie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31209 on: Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 03:41:25 pm
The recycle means the ticket was bought from resale, not sure what that means on the credit situation though as some i've bought have got that symbol but didn't say ST on the hallmap when I checked before buying. Either way its a mess and the club really need to sort it out sooner rather than later, other clubs have points system where they can see.. no reason we can't have a credit counter

As I say, only 99% sure but I've got resale tickets with no recycle symbol, and the only game I have an email saying it was an ST return has got the recycle symbol. Same for my Mrs' account.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31210 on: Yesterday at 03:58:31 pm »
Finally sorted for tomorrow, glad i don't have to face that website again until July now... (unless the ACS launches end of June)
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31211 on: Yesterday at 04:00:24 pm »
Quote from: OOT'erConnie on Yesterday at 03:47:46 pm
As I say, only 99% sure but I've got resale tickets with no recycle symbol, and the only game I have an email saying it was an ST return has got the recycle symbol. Same for my Mrs' account.

If there's no recycle symbol they aren't resale tickets. Might've been unsold hospitality / seats the away club returned.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31212 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: OOT'erConnie on Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm
Agree with the wider point but you'll find out on registration day, rather than having to wait in the queue on sale day for the potential knock back.

Also gives the club a little window of time to clean up any mess that may have come from it too.

I'm 99% sure seats that aren't credits display the little recycling symbol in the history section of the website, but as has been said plenty of times before, it'd be great if it was written somewhere in black and white.
The recycle doesn't necessarily mean no credit though as I had Bournemouth in August which has a recycle symbol but club have confirmed it was a credit seat
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline OOT'erConnie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31213 on: Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm »
Fair enough! What an absolutely pointless front end display that is then!
Offline Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31214 on: Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm »
Lfchelp replied to someone on Twitter to say the recycle symbol was just for office use only and doesnt mean anything to us mere mortals.

Its just another thing that causes unnecessary confusion and speculation though.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31215 on: Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm »
Quote from: KIFS on Yesterday at 08:46:50 am
Reset your router mate.

I did mate. Restarted my BT Hub but still blocked? Anyone know who I can contact?
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31216 on: Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm
I did mate. Restarted my BT Hub but still blocked? Anyone know who I can contact?

I got around the block by using my iPhone instead on mobile data.

I navigated direct to the Hall Map: https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20brentford/2023-5-6_17.30/anfield?hallmap&hallMap

That way you can keep refreshing. Eventually block will pop up. Go into the block and click on the seat. Don't do "Select seats".
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31217 on: Yesterday at 05:57:41 pm »
A lot of Season Ticket returns popping up today.

Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm
I did mate. Restarted my BT Hub but still blocked? Anyone know who I can contact?

That is a long block. Most I've had is about 8 hours. As someone said, using your phone with mobile data will work too.
Offline wadey-LFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31218 on: Yesterday at 05:59:52 pm »
Frustrating this, don't understand how you are ment to get a ticket without hammering the button
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31219 on: Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm »
Blocked again haha no hope of getting a Brentford ticket at this rate.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31220 on: Yesterday at 06:19:03 pm »
Kop boxed off for tomorrow 👍
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31221 on: Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm
I got around the block by using my iPhone instead on mobile data.

I navigated direct to the Hall Map: https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20brentford/2023-5-6_17.30/anfield?hallmap&hallMap

That way you can keep refreshing. Eventually block will pop up. Go into the block and click on the seat. Don't do "Select seats".

Thanks mate. Really appreciate your tips.

I think I'm gonna have to call the club because I'm still friggin blocked despite resetting my BT Hub. Also blocked on my phone.  ::)

I'm so pissed off with this block thing. Genuine fans that are trying to buy tickets are made to suffer because of this new ridiculous system they have put in place. Fools
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31222 on: Yesterday at 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm
Thanks mate. Really appreciate your tips.

I think I'm gonna have to call the club because I'm still friggin blocked despite resetting my BT Hub. Also blocked on my phone.  ::)

I'm so pissed off with this block thing. Genuine fans that are trying to buy tickets are made to suffer because of this new ridiculous system they have put in place. Fools


No worries. Am sorry it is such a pain. The blocking thing is so random. I got blocked when navigating direct to the Hallmap but my phone was fine. For the life of me I cannot understand why you cannot have a Members login first. Other sites seem to manage it without the bots taking every ticket.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31223 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
Lfchelp replied to someone on Twitter to say the recycle symbol was just for office use only and doesnt mean anything to us mere mortals.

Its just another thing that causes unnecessary confusion and speculation though.
it means the ticket was returned through resale
Online DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31224 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 pm »
Quote from: OOT'erConnie on Yesterday at 03:29:25 pm
Agree with the wider point but you'll find out on registration day, rather than having to wait in the queue on sale day for the potential knock back.

Also gives the club a little window of time to clean up any mess that may have come from it too.

I'm 99% sure seats that aren't credits display the little recycling symbol in the history section of the website, but as has been said plenty of times before, it'd be great if it was written somewhere in black and white.

I've returned two membership tickets this season and both have the recycle symbol.
Online daveyg

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31225 on: Today at 08:17:34 am »
Is the exchange still open right up until kick off? I  put my season ticket seat up for resale last night due to a family emergency. Ive just checked now and its saying the club are still trying to sell them.
14/08/04 -  THE START OF THE NEW RAFALUTION!

Online kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31226 on: Today at 08:34:38 am »
If I remeber its about up to an hour before. Im
Presuming they drop them to the web in batches
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31227 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
Anyones pass not updated ?? I got one at 6pm and still not showing on membership pass
Online daveyg

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31228 on: Today at 08:39:25 am »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 08:34:38 am
If I remeber its about up to an hour before. Im
Presuming they drop them to the web in batches
Thanks for the information. Much appreciated
14/08/04 -  THE START OF THE NEW RAFALUTION!

Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31229 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 08:36:30 am
Anyones pass not updated ?? I got one at 6pm and still not showing on membership pass

It's just a reminder for your seat, the pass will still work.
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31230 on: Today at 08:44:30 am »
Hoping to catch a drop before 10am. If not then thats me not going.
