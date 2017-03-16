Hopefully not but this is why I think that the bulks will be a complete shit show, some will think that they qualify but will find out the hard way that they don't on bulk sale day as what they thought were members seats with credits will turn out to be seasie returns and/or people will be blocked as despite the club knowing about this for months now, people are still getting blocked on a daily basis.



Roll on July



Agree with the wider point but you'll find out on registration day, rather than having to wait in the queue on sale day for the potential knock back.Also gives the club a little window of time to clean up any mess that may have come from it too.I'm 99% sure seats that aren't credits display the little recycling symbol in the history section of the website, but as has been said plenty of times before, it'd be great if it was written somewhere in black and white.