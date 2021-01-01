If life gets in the way, then you shouldn't have a season ticket. It's that simple.

The club introduced a new system for members for forwarding tickets. If you forward enough to bring you down to below the max level, you drop off the guaranteed sale next season.

They need to do the same for season tickets. Forward 7 or more and you lose it.



It may be that simple for you but for me it's a bit harsh.At the end of the day, if the club introduced such a system for season tickets I'd either just not forward them (and the seats go empty - not a great result all round) or if you had to attend then the tickets go on burner phones. Either way, it achieves nothing but a bit of annoyance and a small cost. As I say, unless you're going to introduce biometrics at the gate then it's not achieving anything. Given that the club specifically introduced an unlimited F&F scheme, it would all seem a bit odd, and a complete extreme U-turn, to suddenly say only the holder gets to attend or he must attend a minimum number of games. That might be what you want to happen, as it suits your agenda, but can't see it realistically in the short to medium term.