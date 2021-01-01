« previous next »
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31160 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm
Quote from: Tim on Today at 02:00:46 pm
I watched a tout pass 4 phones out by the 'B' turnstiles last night. He walked them to the front of the queue (this was 7:50 so the queue was big), helped scan them all in and took the phones back off them there and then. 3 stewards just watched him do it.

Absolute shite that. They should be doing more to stop this if it's that blatant.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31161 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:46:36 pm
If life gets in the way, then you shouldn't have a season ticket. It's that simple.
The club introduced a new system for members for forwarding tickets. If you forward enough to bring you down to below the max level, you drop off the guaranteed sale next season.
They need to do the same for season tickets. Forward 7 or more and you lose it.

Agreed. A season ticket is for you (the holder) to attend all (or the majority of) matches over a season. If you are no longer doing that, then you shouldn't have it and be in the general member pot.
Kozmapolitan

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31162 on: Today at 02:08:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:46:36 pm
If life gets in the way, then you shouldn't have a season ticket. It's that simple.
The club introduced a new system for members for forwarding tickets. If you forward enough to bring you down to below the max level, you drop off the guaranteed sale next season.
They need to do the same for season tickets. Forward 7 or more and you lose it.

It may be that simple for you but for me it's a bit harsh.
At the end of the day, if the club introduced such a system for season tickets I'd either just not forward them (and the seats go empty - not a great result all round) or if you had to attend then the tickets go on burner phones. Either way, it achieves nothing but a bit of annoyance and a small cost. As I say, unless you're going to introduce biometrics at the gate then it's not achieving anything. Given that the club specifically introduced an unlimited F&F scheme, it would all seem a bit odd, and a complete extreme U-turn, to suddenly say only the holder gets to attend or he must attend a minimum number of games. That might be what you want to happen, as it suits your agenda, but can't see it realistically in the short to medium term.
Kozmapolitan

Re: Members Sales
Reply #31163 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:41:31 pm
It is a fight the club are probably going to have - United already introduced a rule that season ticket holders need to attend 10 out of the 19 league games and I don't think anyone would be surprised if we went down that route soon.  The way that members are treated in terms of attendance / not attendance / distributing tickets is shocking and will change soon

Then the tickets go on burner phones that might F&F pick up instead. No big deal and a bit pointless.
