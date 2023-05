Still hoping the ticket office release the stats on ST returns and limit how often people can do it before they lose their ticket.



The hall maps are pretty revealing, the same seats are given up every game in some specific cases.



Itís right they can be resold, itís not right that people can hang on to their ST forever with no consequences.



I don't see why the club would do that. I mean I have two season tickets and I have hardly been going for the last few years as I am working away from Liverpool - can't be helped unfortunately but at some point I'll be going as normal. In the meantime, I pass the tickets onto family and friends as I'm allowed to. If that changed then so be it (and I'd act accordingly) but I waited a long time for my tickets (25 plus years), the club gets its money and I don't really see the motivation for the club to get involved in that. A season ticket is supposed to give you that flexibility. That's the point. Otherwise, it would be the same as a membership.