Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1570264 times)

Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31080 on: Yesterday at 02:34:17 pm »
The 20 minute timeout thing is going to be interesting come the bulks too. Previously you'd refresh the basket to reset the timer back to 20 mins. Can't do that anymore and it's going to catch a few I'd say.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31081 on: Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm »
Anyone seen anything pop up for Fulham?
Offline Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31082 on: Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
Anyone seen anything pop up for Fulham?
Nothing today
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31083 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm
Nothing today
It's Bank Holiday so doubt staff will be in the office
Offline Dagro

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31084 on: Today at 09:26:16 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:34:17 pm
The 20 minute timeout thing is going to be interesting come the bulks too. Previously you'd refresh the basket to reset the timer back to 20 mins. Can't do that anymore and it's going to catch a few I'd say.

To be honest with the bulks I am just in a blind panic in general to just get in and out as quickly as possible before something goes wrong!
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31085 on: Today at 09:27:41 am »
5th attempt to box Brentford this morning but expecting a mad queue and have to spend the rest of the week refreshing for the final ticket of the season...
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31086 on: Today at 10:11:14 am »
Sorted for Fulham tomorrw. About as easy as its going to get with a mid week late kick off

When will it appear on my NFC pass?
Offline OOS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31087 on: Today at 10:17:29 am »
Got blocked on the desktop, picked up two tickets on the mobile... buzzing, season ticket returns. No credit, fuwmim!
Offline Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31088 on: Today at 10:19:10 am »
Just got one myself. ST seat but in is in.  ???
Offline LFCStuart

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31089 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:34:17 pm
The 20 minute timeout thing is going to be interesting come the bulks too. Previously you'd refresh the basket to reset the timer back to 20 mins. Can't do that anymore and it's going to catch a few I'd say.

Should certainly be interesting as you say.  Particularly the day of the 13+ and "successful in ballot" day as anyone ineligible to buy on those days should "technically" not see any matches when they login. 
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31090 on: Today at 11:01:48 am »
32k best position.. guess it's F5 for the week in the slim hope of boxing this off. Looking forward to not having to battle 5 sales a game to end up without a credit next season
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31091 on: Today at 11:04:54 am »
30k and more than an hour
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31092 on: Today at 11:10:07 am »
I'm at 9.9k. Queue is moving very slowly as seems standard nowadays for then initial phase...
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31093 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Less than a minute to your url is invalid 😡
Offline Nicky Rizzo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31094 on: Today at 11:21:50 am »
Got in after 15 minutes, Brentford showing as Sold Out, Fulham tickets are available though.

EDIT: Tickets dropping now
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31095 on: Today at 11:32:12 am »
Tickets popping up, just not quick enough to basket, every block i select has nothing showing behind it/ comes up with sold out/no ticket message
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31096 on: Today at 11:40:48 am »

I'm in.

The odd orange block for Fulham was showing.

Brentford now sold out.
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31097 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
please wait after every refresh here
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31098 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
Was about 4,000 in the queue for Brentford.  As soon as I got in the ground went orange and I managed to get on in U5
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31099 on: Today at 11:52:26 am »
Had no issue getting singles for Fulham. Plenty of availability.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31100 on: Today at 11:52:44 am »
Ticket in L4 dropped then, ST Return, selected it.. started flashing green, went back to red then kicked me out brilliant...
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31101 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
after please wait coming up after refresh
site is now back to normal by blocking me
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31102 on: Today at 12:11:51 pm »
was 32k in the queue still manage a members pair there 2 minutes ago seems no one wants to go brentford
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31103 on: Today at 12:14:09 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:11:51 pm
was 32k in the queue still manage a members pair there 2 minutes ago seems no one wants to go brentford

wow great work. nothing for brentford for me... got a single members for fulham tho :D
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31104 on: Today at 12:20:02 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:11:51 pm
was 32k in the queue still manage a members pair there 2 minutes ago seems no one wants to go brentford

Amazing! Has always shown Brentford as sold out. That's the one I want to get out of looking after kids during the Coronation...
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31105 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm »
Got onto the site. Clicked buy tickets and was put back into the queue. Lfc ticket site is genuinely the worst ticket site in the world.

Also, just a heads up that navigating directly to the hallmap is now an instant block. Ridiculous.
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31106 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
just got blocked fml
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31107 on: Today at 12:48:38 pm »
If you need a credit and are wanting Brentford keep an eye for the hospitality seats in the upper Annie to drop at the end of the week. Seems a few to sell yet. Got blocked earlier but managed the two I needed.
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31108 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:48:38 pm
If you need a credit and are wanting Brentford keep an eye for the hospitality seats in the upper Annie to drop at the end of the week. Seems a few to sell yet. Got blocked earlier but managed the two I needed.
thanks! they will be sold as normal tickets then not hosp? thanks again. Keep refreshing keeps saying blocked still.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31109 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 12:53:22 pm
thanks! they will be sold as normal tickets then not hosp? thanks again. Keep refreshing keeps saying blocked still.

Still single credits dropping there now, yeah they release them as normal tickets Friday anytime between 2 and 5:30
