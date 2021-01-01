« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1569106 times)

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,422
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31080 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
The 20 minute timeout thing is going to be interesting come the bulks too. Previously you'd refresh the basket to reset the timer back to 20 mins. Can't do that anymore and it's going to catch a few I'd say.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 