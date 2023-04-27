« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 772 773 774 775 776 [777]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1568124 times)

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31040 on: April 27, 2023, 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on April 27, 2023, 01:32:18 pm
I take it if I get one that's ST return, I can't basket another ticket and swap it out? is that possible? on 10 credits currently losing will to live as I am gonna be scuppered for next season. thanks
If you have bought the ST return you can't just swap it yourself for another seat you have in a later basket. The ticket office have to cancel it and you pray they will do it and the clock has not run out on your later basket.

Before the site went block crazy you could mess around by holding a ticket in your basket and hoping for a better/credit seat. Now it's risky.



« Last Edit: April 27, 2023, 02:20:20 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31041 on: April 27, 2023, 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April 27, 2023, 02:14:18 pm
If you have bought the ST return you can't just swap it yourself for another seat you have in a later basket. The ticket office have to cancel it and you pray they will do it and the clock has not run out on your later basket.

Before the site went block crazy you could mess around by holding a ticket in your basket and hoping for a better/credit seat. Now it's risky.





thanks... don't want to miss the game so guess i will just attend like a fan and not have credit :'(
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,961
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31042 on: April 27, 2023, 07:04:13 pm »
Anyone think the July bulks might be delayed depending on how the AR development is coming along or should they already have all the plans in place for potential sales at that point?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline GWats77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31043 on: April 27, 2023, 07:40:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2023, 07:04:13 pm
Anyone think the July bulks might be delayed depending on how the AR development is coming along or should they already have all the plans in place for potential sales at that point?

Expectation is that they should have the numbers collated for it. Also its expected that the 2 to 3 first games of next season will be played away to accommodate any delays.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,961
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31044 on: April 27, 2023, 07:48:27 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on April 27, 2023, 07:40:48 pm
Expectation is that they should have the numbers collated for it. Also its expected that the 2 to 3 first games of next season will be played away to accommodate any delays.

Cheers, that would make sense.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31045 on: Yesterday at 09:03:16 am »
Big drop for spurs, NOW
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31046 on: Yesterday at 11:04:17 am »
Anything there for Fulham? Queue flying down so suspect all gone
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31047 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 am »
Just got in a min ago and cant even get onto hallmap
Logged

Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31048 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 am »
700 in the queue got in and got blocked as soon as any tickets appeared
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31049 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 am »
Loads of seats they haven't added yet (you can see if you click on blocks it says 'no seats match the selected criteria, do you wish to proceed').
Expect a big drop soon.
Logged

Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31050 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 11:06:53 am
Just got in a min ago and cant even get onto hallmap
I think don't it loaded for a good few minutes ffs
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31051 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 am »
Actually looks like Fulham returned a whole block picked a pair in it there
Logged

Offline NQ00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31052 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 am »
Somehow got one in the end
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31053 on: Yesterday at 11:24:29 am »
there is quite a lot in anfield road lower
Logged

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31054 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 am »
Huge drop there! Managed to grab 3 together for the first time ever!
Logged

Offline cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31055 on: Yesterday at 12:17:05 pm »
My ST seat on exchange therestill saying not sold
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31056 on: Yesterday at 12:35:56 pm »
i returned my members bought ticket to the exchange, after failing to forward on to a pal via another pal via a GA pass. not sold yet, but not appearing to be showing as available...
Logged

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • All is well
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31057 on: Yesterday at 12:43:32 pm »
I'm so sick of this I basketed a ticket and now I can't get to it bc the site blocked me first. I genuinely dont know how we're meant to get tickets in this new system  where you get blocked for everything its so frustrating
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31058 on: Yesterday at 01:03:16 pm »
The ticket I've put back up for resale hasn't been sold yet either. It doesn't look like they've added returns yet.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31059 on: Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:13:44 am
Loads of seats they haven't added yet (you can see if you click on blocks it says 'no seats match the selected criteria, do you wish to proceed').
Expect a big drop soon.

Mad one this morning - I completely forgot about this one and didnt try until about 11.40. Went straight in and the ground was lit up so I assume they had only just released loads then.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31060 on: Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 12:43:32 pm
I'm so sick of this I basketed a ticket and now I can't get to it bc the site blocked me first. I genuinely dont know how we're meant to get tickets in this new system  where you get blocked for everything its so frustrating

Wouldnt worry just yet - still loads coming up.
Logged

Offline Divock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31061 on: Yesterday at 01:52:06 pm »
Was sorted for Fulham with a SRV Lower Annie from the bulk sale... logged in at 12:00 based on what people were saying and was able to pick up a much better seat and forward the SRV to my F&F.

My phone was fine for basketting a few tickets... didn't get blocked once despite loads of refreshing / spamming CSFM. However, tried on my laptop for about 10 seconds and got blocked. Absolute joke of a site at the moment. They best get it sorted before the start of next season.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31062 on: Yesterday at 01:52:31 pm »
Got blocked and cant get back in. Nice one lfc. They need to scrap that
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31063 on: Yesterday at 03:40:38 pm »
Big drop at the minute for Fulham, not just ST, a few with credits also
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31064 on: Yesterday at 04:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Bonzai25 on Yesterday at 03:40:38 pm
Big drop at the minute for Fulham, not just ST, a few with credits also


Got blocked trying to basket one. I have no idea what they think they're achieving with this block. Infuriating.

I'm not too bothered if I don't pick one up for Fulham but really want a couple for Brentford. Any tips from those who've been through this multiple times?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31065 on: Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm »
Didnt have a problem with blocking but whenever I basketed a ticket I then went to pay and an error message would appear, each time I removed the ticket and got another(it was easy to get them today) but the same thing happened each time- it was only when I checked my bank that the money was being taken each time- I contacted the TO and they said they where pending so will reappear in my account- they also tried to claim it was because multiple people where bagging the tickets- this has never happened to me before and for it to happen 8 times was impossible- they have referred it to their IT apparently it happened to quite a few people
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31066 on: Yesterday at 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm
Didnt have a problem with blocking but whenever I basketed a ticket I then went to pay and an error message would appear, each time I removed the ticket and got another(it was easy to get them today) but the same thing happened each time- it was only when I checked my bank that the money was being taken each time- I contacted the TO and they said they where pending so will reappear in my account- they also tried to claim it was because multiple people where bagging the tickets- this has never happened to me before and for it to happen 8 times was impossible- they have referred it to their IT apparently it happened to quite a few people

That happened me Monday, didn't realize they took the money either so waiting on like 5 transaction ls to be reverted.

Blocking is off the scale today blocked multiple times just for clicking choose seats once when a ticket comes up
Logged

Offline Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,268
  • allez les rouges
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31067 on: Yesterday at 05:51:39 pm »
Anyone mind sharing how they access the hall map when a game appears as sold out

Thanks
Logged

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31068 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm »
Just a heads up for those wanting a definitive answer on their credits or at least something in writing. You can email in and ask them to officially check your account. It took them around two days to come back I counted myself as being on 15 this is without scanning in for Spurs, Villa and Fulham yet, didnt say this in my email to them just asked how many I had to test them.  They came back with 15 in the response and confirmed il be eligible to buy in the 13+ dependent on if this is the same criteria next season.

So in summary this hopefully means::

1. The gap on the email is in-fact legit, if you have that confirmation youll have a credit.
2. Potentially you still get a credit regardless of it being scanned in as they are counting me on 15 already and not 12 with 3 tickets I have still to attend.

Again I know our ticket office can give out nonsense from time to time but thought this might help anyone who was worried or been told they are in a ST seat still etc.
Logged

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31069 on: Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
Just a heads up for those wanting a definitive answer on their credits or at least something in writing. You can email in and ask them to officially check your account. It took them around two days to come back I counted myself as being on 15 this is without scanning in for Spurs, Villa and Fulham yet, didnt say this in my email to them just asked how many I had to test them.  They came back with 15 in the response and confirmed il be eligible to buy in the 13+ dependent on if this is the same criteria next season.

So in summary this hopefully means::

1. The gap on the email is in-fact legit, if you have that confirmation youll have a credit.
2. Potentially you still get a credit regardless of it being scanned in as they are counting me on 15 already and not 12 with 3 tickets I have still to attend.

Again I know our ticket office can give out nonsense from time to time but thought this might help anyone who was worried or been told they are in a ST seat still etc.
nice one, whats the email you used? Ta
Logged

Online WelshBorderRed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31070 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm
Just a heads up for those wanting a definitive answer on their credits or at least something in writing. You can email in and ask them to officially check your account. It took them around two days to come back I counted myself as being on 15 this is without scanning in for Spurs, Villa and Fulham yet, didnt say this in my email to them just asked how many I had to test them.  They came back with 15 in the response and confirmed il be eligible to buy in the 13+ dependent on if this is the same criteria next season.

So in summary this hopefully means::

1. The gap on the email is in-fact legit, if you have that confirmation youll have a credit.
2. Potentially you still get a credit regardless of it being scanned in as they are counting me on 15 already and not 12 with 3 tickets I have still to attend.

Again I know our ticket office can give out nonsense from time to time but thought this might help anyone who was worried or been told they are in a ST seat still etc.

So have the Ticket Office confirmed to you that 13+ will remain as the top rung of the ladder not reduced to 12+ or even 11+ as some have speculated?

I have asked the question a couple of times but has anything been confirmed or even hinted at for the current 4+ - still hoping to scrape in with a 4 for the season but can only max at 5 now with a lucky streak as I am running out of matches?
Logged

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31071 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
nice one, whats the email you used? Ta

Just the contact us page and filled in the details on there selected match ticking and members ticket sales for the categorys.
Logged

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31072 on: Yesterday at 08:49:49 pm »
Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
So have the Ticket Office confirmed to you that 13+ will remain as the top rung of the ladder not reduced to 12+ or even 11+ as some have speculated?

I have asked the question a couple of times but has anything been confirmed or even hinted at for the current 4+ - still hoping to scrape in with a 4 for the season but can only max at 5 now with a lucky streak as I am running out of matches?

They just said if the criteria remain the same 13+ I would qualify didnt mention a potential drop or increase from 13+ or 4+
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31073 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Just managed to pick up a spurs credit seat for my cousin who has now made it to 4.
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #31074 on: Today at 09:27:22 pm »
I dip in and out of this thread, as I buy my tickets in the bulk sales. I see the club have some how managed to made the site worse by the looks of it.

Has anyone been blocked for having multiple browsers open? My tactic in these bulk sales is to have a few browsers from different search engines open, and was wondering if this now will get me blocked.

Also are people thinking that the bots are still a problem when it comes to the ticket sales?

Thanks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 772 773 774 775 776 [777]   Go Up
« previous next »
 