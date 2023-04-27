Just a heads up for those wanting a definitive answer on their credits or at least something in writing. You can email in and ask them to officially check your account. It took them around two days to come back I counted myself as being on 15 this is without scanning in for Spurs, Villa and Fulham yet, didnt say this in my email to them just asked how many I had to test them. They came back with 15 in the response and confirmed il be eligible to buy in the 13+ dependent on if this is the same criteria next season.



So in summary this hopefully means::



1. The gap on the email is in-fact legit, if you have that confirmation youll have a credit.

2. Potentially you still get a credit regardless of it being scanned in as they are counting me on 15 already and not 12 with 3 tickets I have still to attend.



Again I know our ticket office can give out nonsense from time to time but thought this might help anyone who was worried or been told they are in a ST seat still etc.