Still seeing sweet FA
On the subject of credits, on my history page, the one game I knew was a ST return has a little recycling symbol next to it. The rest have me as owner and have no symbol at all, so I'm taking that as a confirmed credit. Could be wrong, mind.
I reckon mine all are credits but worried now because don't trust the club. My wolves seat was lower main stand, deffo 4 dots and a blank space but could imagine that area at ST. I remember that recycling sign getting mentioned at start of season but can't remember what it was now
My understanding is that the recycling symbol just shows that it was a resale ticket - which means it could be an ST or member resale
Guys, whole ground lit up yellow for Forest just now! Ive been refreshing all bloody week and not a sniff, managed to get 2 together for me and my daughter lower kenny. Absolutely bloody made up. Had nothing all season and got 2 !Hopefully some people are on here when it lit up and managed to get some
Doing it again all morning and not a sniff. No idea whats going on
Refreshing every 10 secs since 8:15. Not a single block of orange. Blocked on my vpn but 5G still open. Simply cannot be I just missed them. No chance. Something not right.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Something definitely wrong your side the whole ground was orange and for quite a while still lots dropping there to pick up
Were they mainly ST returns?
if anyone is using their iPhone on the ticket site, safari wouldn't access the queue (failing to load the captcha) yesterday and just now I was trying in safari and nothing coming up - switched to chrome and then I was seeing the odd ticket. I asked LFCHelp about the safari queue issue and their response was to use chrome.
How long does it take for you to get unblocked from the hallmap? Been blocked on a device since 9:35
Im done with it. Fuck it. 3 devices all yesterday, all morning so far and seeing nothing. Work computer on a german VPNPhone using safari iPad using FirefoxNot a single block. My fingers and hands are tired.
Sorry to hear you didnt get anything mate. I must admit I was about ready to cancel my auto renewal of membership if I missed out completely this season. The whole thing needs a complete overhaul. Its far too easy for the bots to get tickets and then sell on for a ridiculous over inflated price than it is for actual fans wanting to go to the game
Thats terrible if it is browser related. Not everyone likes Google / Android and alot of people will just be using Safari
I'm not 100% what it is, I tried inspecting during the queue yesterday and there was no errors or timeouts, but if others using safari are seeing similar then I might go back and see if I can spot anything different by comparing a session on chrome.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]