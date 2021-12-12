« previous next »
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30960 on: Yesterday at 12:07:07 pm
Still seeing sweet FA
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,611
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30961 on: Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 12:07:07 pm
Still seeing sweet FA

Yeah me too. I was refreshing at the time when someone post to say theyd seen a massive drop.

I dont believe there are loads of people sittin at their screen refreshing all day. Must be bots still. Should need to log in to be able to access the seating plan
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30962 on: Yesterday at 12:20:53 pm
Agreed. Same time for me too. Not 1 orange block popped up at all today for me.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,358
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30963 on: Yesterday at 05:13:22 pm
Fulham now available to forward. Doesn't look like they're making all tickets distributable   >:(
OOT'erConnie

  • ...but I'm alright Jack...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30964 on: Yesterday at 08:01:16 pm
On the subject of credits, on my history page, the one game I knew was a ST return has a little recycling symbol next to it. The rest have me as owner and have no symbol at all, so I'm taking that as a confirmed credit. Could be wrong, mind.
Bapsandwaps

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30965 on: Yesterday at 08:07:40 pm
Quote from: OOT'erConnie on Yesterday at 08:01:16 pm
On the subject of credits, on my history page, the one game I knew was a ST return has a little recycling symbol next to it. The rest have me as owner and have no symbol at all, so I'm taking that as a confirmed credit. Could be wrong, mind.

I reckon mine all are credits but worried now because don't trust the club. My wolves seat was lower main stand, deffo 4 dots and a blank space but could imagine that area at ST.  I remember that recycling sign getting mentioned at start of season but can't remember what it was now
pistol

  • ot of the time
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,486
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30966 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 08:07:40 pm
I reckon mine all are credits but worried now because don't trust the club. My wolves seat was lower main stand, deffo 4 dots and a blank space but could imagine that area at ST.  I remember that recycling sign getting mentioned at start of season but can't remember what it was now

My understanding is that the recycling symbol just shows that it was a resale ticket - which means it could be an ST or member resale
OOT'erConnie

  • ...but I'm alright Jack...
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30967 on: Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
My understanding is that the recycling symbol just shows that it was a resale ticket - which means it could be an ST or member resale

Fairly sure I've got others in the resale too, with no season ticket line in the email and no recycling symbol.

I'd love it if there was a way to know for sure though. Really no excuse for it not to be clearer.
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,022
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30968 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
What's the latest a ticket can be returned?
AnfieldTipster

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30969 on: Today at 09:33:25 am
Guys, whole ground lit up yellow for Forest just now! Ive been refreshing all bloody week and not a sniff, managed to get 2 together for me and my daughter lower kenny. Absolutely bloody made up. Had nothing all season and got 2 !

Hopefully some people are on here when it lit up and managed to get some
walterwhite

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30970 on: Today at 09:36:01 am
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Today at 09:33:25 am
Guys, whole ground lit up yellow for Forest just now! Ive been refreshing all bloody week and not a sniff, managed to get 2 together for me and my daughter lower kenny. Absolutely bloody made up. Had nothing all season and got 2 !

Hopefully some people are on here when it lit up and managed to get some

Seen in a whatsapp group there was a huge drop , fair play to you it paid off
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30971 on: Today at 09:37:05 am
Doing it again all morning and not a sniff. No idea whats going on
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30972 on: Today at 09:39:02 am
Refreshing every 10 secs since 8:15. Not a single block of orange. Blocked on my vpn but 5G still open. Simply cannot be I just missed them. No chance. Something not right.
walterwhite

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30973 on: Today at 09:39:15 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:37:05 am
Doing it again all morning and not a sniff. No idea whats going on

Something definitely wrong your side the whole ground was orange and for quite a while still lots dropping there to pick up
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,358
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30974 on: Today at 09:39:40 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:39:02 am
Refreshing every 10 secs since 8:15. Not a single block of orange. Blocked on my vpn but 5G still open. Simply cannot be I just missed them. No chance. Something not right.

Something not right there. The amount was huge and you had about 2 minutes to get one in the basket. Was looking for credit seats but couldn't find any.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,105
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30975 on: Today at 09:41:33 am
Been trying to help a mate out since 9.15. Haven't seen anything pop up either
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30976 on: Today at 09:42:39 am
So strange
KIFS

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 86
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30977 on: Today at 09:44:33 am
Been on since 8 and nothing has shown for me either.
AnfieldTipster

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30978 on: Today at 09:45:56 am
Im so made up. I have never had much of a problem getting tickets until this season. Unsuccessful in all ballots, then have been stupid numbers on the additional members sales etc with more than an hour wait. Been refreshing all the games before and got nothing.

I tried a different tact though this monring... installed a auto-refresher to my chrome browser as I got blocked last week when refreshing constantly. You can change/edit the timings on it so i thought i'd give it a go.. From 9am today I started out at refreshing from 25 seconds, didnt get blocked, so changed to 20 seconds. Not blocked. Changed to auto refresh every 18 seconds (thats when all ground lit up) quickly put it off and did 2 seats for choose seats for me section and we are in. So happy and when I pick my daughter up from school today she will be over the moon   
KIFS

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 86
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30979 on: Today at 09:49:25 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:39:15 am
Something definitely wrong your side the whole ground was orange and for quite a while still lots dropping there to pick up
Were they mainly ST returns?
AnfieldTipster

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30980 on: Today at 09:50:36 am
Something is definitely not right though if you guys were refreshing as well. I'd say like 95% of the ground was all orange
Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,421
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30981 on: Today at 09:50:56 am
if anyone is using their iPhone on the ticket site, safari wouldn't access the queue (failing to load the captcha) yesterday and just now I was trying in safari and nothing coming up - switched to chrome and then I was seeing the odd ticket. I asked LFCHelp about the safari queue issue and their response was to use chrome.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,358
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30982 on: Today at 09:55:54 am
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:49:25 am
Were they mainly ST returns?

I only saw ST returns. Every block in the ground (Except Forest section) was orange.
AnfieldTipster

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30983 on: Today at 09:59:06 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:50:56 am
if anyone is using their iPhone on the ticket site, safari wouldn't access the queue (failing to load the captcha) yesterday and just now I was trying in safari and nothing coming up - switched to chrome and then I was seeing the odd ticket. I asked LFCHelp about the safari queue issue and their response was to use chrome.

Thats terrible if it is browser related. Not everyone likes Google / Android and alot of people will just be using Safari
russmills10

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 211
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30984 on: Today at 10:03:47 am
How long does it take for you to get unblocked from the hallmap? Been blocked on a device since 9:35
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,358
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30985 on: Today at 10:05:22 am
Can't Brentford tickets be forwarded on yet? Haven't got one but waiting for someone to forward me one on.
Thanks.
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30986 on: Today at 10:08:27 am
Im done with it. Fuck it. 3 devices all yesterday, all morning so far and seeing nothing.

Work computer on a german VPN
Phone using safari
iPad using Firefox

Not a single block. My fingers and hands are tired.
walterwhite

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30987 on: Today at 10:12:36 am
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 10:03:47 am
How long does it take for you to get unblocked from the hallmap? Been blocked on a device since 9:35

They say 20 minutes but I've been back on in 10 and also been blocked for a full day
AnfieldTipster

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 14
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30988 on: Today at 10:18:25 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:08:27 am
Im done with it. Fuck it. 3 devices all yesterday, all morning so far and seeing nothing.

Work computer on a german VPN
Phone using safari
iPad using Firefox

Not a single block. My fingers and hands are tired.

Sorry to hear you didnt get anything mate. I must admit I was about ready to cancel my auto renewal of membership if I missed out completely this season. The whole thing needs a complete overhaul. Its far too easy for the bots to get tickets and then sell on for a ridiculous over inflated price than it is for actual fans wanting to go to the game
russmills10

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 211
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30989 on: Today at 10:19:31 am
Has everyone been placed into a queue for 11am
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30990 on: Today at 10:32:43 am
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Today at 10:18:25 am
Sorry to hear you didnt get anything mate. I must admit I was about ready to cancel my auto renewal of membership if I missed out completely this season. The whole thing needs a complete overhaul. Its far too easy for the bots to get tickets and then sell on for a ridiculous over inflated price than it is for actual fans wanting to go to the game

Cheers mate. Ive had full credits for about 20yrs, the priority card that then turned into the membership. Missed the winter sale for 2nd half of the season as was working in Switzerland and the net was down and no 3G. Looks like its fucked me for future seasons.

Picked up 1 credit and 2 ST ticks but never found it as difficult as this game.
Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,421
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30991 on: Today at 11:32:13 am
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Today at 09:59:06 am
Thats terrible if it is browser related. Not everyone likes Google / Android and alot of people will just be using Safari

I'm not 100% what it is, I tried inspecting during the queue yesterday and there was no errors or timeouts, but if others using safari are seeing similar then I might go back and see if I can spot anything different by comparing a session on chrome.
Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30992 on: Today at 11:36:24 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:32:13 am
I'm not 100% what it is, I tried inspecting during the queue yesterday and there was no errors or timeouts, but if others using safari are seeing similar then I might go back and see if I can spot anything different by comparing a session on chrome.

I used chrome on my work computer. Nothing popped up all morning for me.
Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,139
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30993 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm
Just for balance, I used Safari on my iPhone yesterday and got a ticket with no captcha issues  - had been refreshing loads without getting blocked but did get blocked on my IMac earlier in the week and on my work laptop (Microsoft edge)
