Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30920 on: April 18, 2023, 05:32:02 pm »
Still some hospitality unsold in the general seating areas for the forest game. Hoping to get two for this
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 08:14:28 am »
Does anyone know if you can enter the same stiles for 205 and 207, want to keep passes on the same phone
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30922 on: Yesterday at 08:25:05 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 08:14:28 am
Does anyone know if you can enter the same stiles for 205 and 207, want to keep passes on the same phone

Yes. You can go in any of the Kop turnstiles no matter where you are on the Kop.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30923 on: Yesterday at 08:27:27 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 08:25:05 am
Yes. You can go in any of the Kop turnstiles no matter where you are on the Kop.

Cheers I thought that but only ever been in the bottom right around 102/103 thanks for that
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30924 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 am »
What's going on with the Tottenham drop around 9am?
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30925 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 am »
spurs keep popping up, i see that you can send your ticket back to the exchange now, so maybe they're just the odd one that someone returns...
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30926 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 am »
I had one then when I went through it said I was over my allowance of 0. WTF!! Now its in my basket counting down but wont let me do anything. I fucking DETEST this system.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30927 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 10:28:45 am
I had one then when I went through it said I was over my allowance of 0. WTF!! Now its in my basket counting down but wont let me do anything. I fucking DETEST this system.

It must be a glitch then as the sale isn't due until Tuesday
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30928 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 am »
there was a slightly weird glitch in the matrix when leeds tickets went live on monday night 10 mins before kick off...

i also hate this system...
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30929 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 am »
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30930 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 am »
Yeah they must not be able to stop the flow of tickets in while releasing forrest ones so some spurs seeping through that you cant buy
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30931 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:46:09 am
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.

Cheers
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30932 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 am »
Anyone got a link to the map for the forest game
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30933 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:46:09 am
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.

Most of the ground lit up around 9 this morning, as you say though nothing could be purchased. Some Forest dropped at the same time too
Offline stueya

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30934 on: Yesterday at 04:25:30 pm »
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30935 on: Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm »
Offline stueya

« Reply #30936 on: Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:31:51 pm
Thank you. Id expect a few to drop still

I got one before at about 3.00, just seeing odd ones dropping today, reckon tomorrow and Friday will see a few, was with a credit as well
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30937 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
I got one before at about 3.00, just seeing odd ones dropping today, reckon tomorrow and Friday will see a few, was with a credit as well

Nice one. Well in.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30938 on: Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
I got one before at about 3.00, just seeing odd ones dropping today, reckon tomorrow and Friday will see a few, was with a credit as well

Some of the unused hospitality dropped in 228 about 4 I was after a pair , was in the map for 228 seen them drop in 3s and 4s and still couldn't get 2 together they were whipped up.
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30939 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on April 17, 2023, 09:23:35 pm
Just check the same seat on the forest hall map. What block was it if you havent got the link?

Do you know if this is accurate?  Just been having a look in a few blocks in the Forest hall map and very few seats are showing as ST - Im thinking that the hallway might be only marking the ST seats that have been re-sold through the exchange?

Its infuriating that there isnt a way to confirm, especially towards the end of the season when it makes such a difference next season. Ive been asking live chat if they can tell me how many Im on and they say they cant look it up - surely that cant be right or how would they be able to Apple the criteria next season? Im worried as I had issues scanning in to Wolves game, and Im sure Palace was before they started showing ST seats on confirmation emails!
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30940 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
Do you know if this is accurate?  Just been having a look in a few blocks in the Forest hall map and very few seats are showing as ST - Im thinking that the hallway might be only marking the ST seats that have been re-sold through the exchange?

Its infuriating that there isnt a way to confirm, especially towards the end of the season when it makes such a difference next season. Ive been asking live chat if they can tell me how many Im on and they say they cant look it up - surely that cant be right or how would they be able to Apple the criteria next season? Im worried as I had issues scanning in to Wolves game, and Im sure Palace was before they started showing ST seats on confirmation emails!

On the hall map how do you look in the blocks? If you click a block it says sold out and will not let you in.

All my tickets have had the blank space and were all 4 dots, non have said ST so if they try and fuck me over this year I'm on my way to Boston to get Henry in a headlock
Offline pistol

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30941 on: Yesterday at 10:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
On the hall map how do you look in the blocks? If you click a block it says sold out and will not let you in.

Right click / open in new tab.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30942 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
Do you know if this is accurate?  Just been having a look in a few blocks in the Forest hall map and very few seats are showing as ST - Im thinking that the hallway might be only marking the ST seats that have been re-sold through the exchange?

Its infuriating that there isnt a way to confirm, especially towards the end of the season when it makes such a difference next season. Ive been asking live chat if they can tell me how many Im on and they say they cant look it up - surely that cant be right or how would they be able to Apple the criteria next season? Im worried as I had issues scanning in to Wolves game, and Im sure Palace was before they started showing ST seats on confirmation emails!

Oh yeah, you're right. I just assumed that all the ST seats were marked as ST. I know I had a ST seat for Leeds in 207 but it isn't marked as ST for Forest and the same for someone else's Leicester ST in U5.
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30943 on: Today at 08:07:19 am »
It only gets marked as ST if its been returned on the ticket exchange. Weird if people have been told by people near those seats that its an ST seat though, someones not telling the truth somewhere - hopefully not the ticket office system but what is most likely?
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30944 on: Today at 08:18:27 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 08:07:19 am
It only gets marked as ST if its been returned on the ticket exchange. Weird if people have been told by people near those seats that its an ST seat though, someones not telling the truth somewhere - hopefully not the ticket office system but what is most likely?

Going to get messy come sale time for them
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30945 on: Today at 08:58:33 am »
the captcha thing won't load on my phone, it's just stuck.
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30946 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Was the info on a blank email is a credit etc just urban myth or is there something somewhere on it. Done well this season all credit but had a few in lower main stand and flappin now they will start shouting ST wh n I have have never picked a ticket with ST on it
Online includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30947 on: Today at 10:41:24 am »
Any chance with all this mix up/club not even knowing (or just telling us that they don't) that they will revert back to all credit seats from this season?
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30948 on: Today at 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:41:24 am
Any chance with all this mix up/club not even knowing (or just telling us that they don't) that they will revert back to all credit seats from this season?

I think they will see how many have 13+ with ST tickets included and make a decision based on capacity they have, well hoping thats how the will handle it
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30949 on: Today at 11:08:42 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:18:27 am
Going to get messy come sale time for them
Yeah I've had the club on lfchelp confirming to me that it was a credit seat then been told that the seat was a ST which surprisingly I got told by the lad next to it that I was apparently the first to sit there all season and the pair of seats had been left empty all season

Even with that message from Phil Dutton & the LFChelp confirmation for those of us affected by the Covid Refunds.. I still expect to face an issue when getting the tickets in July
Online Lfc1105

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30950 on: Today at 11:09:18 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:41:24 am
Any chance with all this mix up/club not even knowing (or just telling us that they don't) that they will revert back to all credit seats from this season?

That would be wishful thinking to be honest, the whole point of this new system was to get people off the ladder essentially and make it more difficult to credit hunt. Im on 14 technically with the gap on email and no ST etc but again with all the rumour and chat it does sound like I could easily have some ST on there that the system has just not counted.

Ive had numerous chats with advisors who all have said the gap does mean you will get a credit for the ticket so il keep copies those chats and all 14 ticket emails and if needed raise it if they turn round and say I dont qualify for the 13+ next year.

Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30951 on: Today at 11:11:50 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:19:35 am
Was the info on a blank email is a credit etc just urban myth or is there something somewhere on it. Done well this season all credit but had a few in lower main stand and flappin now they will start shouting ST wh n I have have never picked a ticket with ST on it

The email definitely has a blank unless it's stated as a ST seat but again, I've still had it where the email was blank but then a friend has had the same seat for a different game and it had that writing in bold
Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30952 on: Today at 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:19:35 am
Was the info on a blank email is a credit etc just urban myth or is there something somewhere on it. Done well this season all credit but had a few in lower main stand and flappin now they will start shouting ST wh n I have have never picked a ticket with ST on it

That has been true for most of the season, but I think the first few games did not have that functionality yet so would be impossible to tell.
Online wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30953 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Scrabbling about to get to 4 credits after checking all the tix this season. Been to 6 games, but I think three are STS I dont trust the system
Online Stevo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30954 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Landed one for Forest just now, not an ST seat - or at least thats what it says :D

Best do some work now after a week of F5ing. If IT looked at what Ive being done all week.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30955 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 11:33:13 am
Landed one for Forest just now, not an ST seat - or at least thats what it says :D

Best do some work now after a week of F5ing. If IT looked at what Ive being done all week.

Same as myself there, I told a friend I'd pick him up a pair for him an his young lad thinking forrest would be easy enough, I have spend the whole week f5ing every second of everyday,  I'd be sacked if work looked at my logs, got a pair there in U2 the relief of it.

Now he's 2 credits and I'm so close to 13 with a ST for Saturday  ;D
Online Lfc1105

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30956 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Huge drop there ground lit up, got a ST first time in Kop put that back got a credit one in Annie Road Upper. Thats 15 now hopefully safe.
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30957 on: Today at 11:56:03 am »
Not seen a single thing drop for Forest today. Been on since 8:30am
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30958 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:55:40 am
Huge drop there ground lit up, got a ST first time in Kop put that back got a credit one in Annie Road Upper. Thats 15 now hopefully safe.

Crazy. Seen fuck all.  :no :no
