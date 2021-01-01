« previous next »
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm
Still some hospitality unsold in the general seating areas for the forest game. Hoping to get two for this
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:14:28 am
Does anyone know if you can enter the same stiles for 205 and 207, want to keep passes on the same phone
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:25:05 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:14:28 am
Does anyone know if you can enter the same stiles for 205 and 207, want to keep passes on the same phone

Yes. You can go in any of the Kop turnstiles no matter where you are on the Kop.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:27:27 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 08:25:05 am
Yes. You can go in any of the Kop turnstiles no matter where you are on the Kop.

Cheers I thought that but only ever been in the bottom right around 102/103 thanks for that
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:15:11 am
What's going on with the Tottenham drop around 9am?
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:20:13 am
spurs keep popping up, i see that you can send your ticket back to the exchange now, so maybe they're just the odd one that someone returns...
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:28:45 am
I had one then when I went through it said I was over my allowance of 0. WTF!! Now its in my basket counting down but wont let me do anything. I fucking DETEST this system.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:36:24 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:28:45 am
I had one then when I went through it said I was over my allowance of 0. WTF!! Now its in my basket counting down but wont let me do anything. I fucking DETEST this system.

It must be a glitch then as the sale isn't due until Tuesday
wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:38:20 am
there was a slightly weird glitch in the matrix when leeds tickets went live on monday night 10 mins before kick off...

i also hate this system...
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:46:09 am
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:46:14 am
Yeah they must not be able to stop the flow of tickets in while releasing forrest ones so some spurs seeping through that you cant buy
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:56:25 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:46:09 am
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.

Cheers
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:01:59 am
Anyone got a link to the map for the forest game
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:32:01 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:46:09 am
Spurs isn't on sale yet. The game is on the website to allow people to return / transfer tickets.
There must be a rogue ticket that they haven't hidden. Anyone getting it in their basket won't be able to buy it yet.

Most the ground lit up around 9 this morning, as you say though nothing could be purchased. Some Forest dropped at the same time too
