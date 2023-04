Couldnít find an obvious place to put the following query (I have tried the ticket office, but unfortunately they appear to have answered a different question to the one I asked)



In short, Iím a season ticket holder who would like to take his eight year old son to at least one game in the future.



Does anyone know if we would both have to become members (junior for him) in order for us to hopefully be successful in any ballet.? Or just me.



Can a season ticket holder be a member?



Just trying to understand any possible routes to achieving this.





Any thoughts / help much appreciated