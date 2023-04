Thats all I have seen last 2 games is ST returns



I'm interested to see how this all works out with ST seats, as I got one for Arsenal about 3 days before the game off the site. Showed as a tick on the seat, email is blank so you'd think it wasn't a ST seat and would count for a credit. But I got speaking to the guy next to me and he said I was sat in his friends ST seat which he had put back on the exchange. In the middle of the main stand lower, so where plenty of STs are.It doesn't impact me as I'm not aiming for 13+ but it does make me kind of expect a sh*t storm.