Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1550988 times)

Offline Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30800 on: April 4, 2023, 11:14:45 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on April  4, 2023, 11:10:11 am
I can't even get on the hallmap page? Takes me back to the availability page and the sold out button dead. So I can't even refresh to be blocked ha

Same for me
Offline Danyaals Kop

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30801 on: April 4, 2023, 11:34:10 am »
Anyone mind sharing the link to the hallmap for the Arsenal game, please.
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30802 on: April 4, 2023, 11:45:18 am »
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30803 on: April 4, 2023, 01:18:26 pm »
Quote from: KIFS on April  4, 2023, 11:45:18 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20arsenal/2023-4-9_16.30/anfield?hallmap

Noticed that when you try to go directly to the hallmap page that you now get blocked too most of the time!
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30804 on: April 4, 2023, 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on April  4, 2023, 01:18:26 pm
Noticed that when you try to go directly to the hallmap page that you now get blocked too most of the time!

Its a fuckin joke! Even when you do get to the "choose seats for me" button, over-pressing on that can get you blocked too.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30805 on: April 4, 2023, 02:22:26 pm »
thats me been blocked for the 4th time today
ive refreshed for around 6 mins in total
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30806 on: April 4, 2023, 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 02:22:26 pm
thats me been blocked for the 4th time today
ive refreshed for around 6 mins in total

It's an absolute disgrace.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30807 on: April 4, 2023, 02:42:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on April  4, 2023, 01:18:26 pm
Noticed that when you try to go directly to the hallmap page that you now get blocked too most of the time!
Was just about to say this, it lets me go in when I click directly but as soon as I refresh, it blocks you
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30808 on: April 4, 2023, 03:26:50 pm »
Anything going at all? I seen 1 ticket in L10, either it was a drop and bots hoovered them up before I got a look in or just 1 single ticket i'm not sure
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30809 on: April 4, 2023, 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 02:22:26 pm
thats me been blocked for the 4th time today
ive refreshed for around 6 mins in total
Silly question time but does a message appear to say you have been blocked? Not quite sure what is going on anymore with this. Keep checking hospitality which seems ok but starting to wonder if I am missing something obvious.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30810 on: April 4, 2023, 03:56:08 pm »
its getting ridiculous now
choose seats lit up upper main
blocked pressing choose seats
raging
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30811 on: April 4, 2023, 03:58:34 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April  4, 2023, 03:42:00 pm
Silly question time but does a message appear to say you have been blocked? Not quite sure what is going on anymore with this. Keep checking hospitality which seems ok but starting to wonder if I am missing something obvious.

yea
big Lfc badge screen

You have been blocked.
Why? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.

There are various possible explanations for this:
 You are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being.
 Something is preventing JavaScript from working on your computer.
 There is a robot on the same network
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30812 on: April 4, 2023, 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 03:56:08 pm
its getting ridiculous now
choose seats lit up upper main
blocked pressing choose seats
raging

was it just the one area?
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30813 on: April 4, 2023, 04:13:18 pm »
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30814 on: April 4, 2023, 04:14:15 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 04:13:18 pm
yeah

I seen that myself clicked choose seats a few times and gave up incase I got blocked
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30815 on: April 4, 2023, 04:17:54 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 03:58:34 pm
yea
big Lfc badge screen

You have been blocked.
Why? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.

There are various possible explanations for this:
 You are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being.
 Something is preventing JavaScript from working on your computer.
 There is a robot on the same network
Thanks.

I must have got lucky or am going so slow as not seen that, yet. Still no ticket though. 
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30816 on: April 4, 2023, 04:20:13 pm »
Quote from: KIFS on April  4, 2023, 02:12:53 pm
Its a fuckin joke! Even when you do get to the "choose seats for me" button, over-pressing on that can get you blocked too.
exactly what happened to me on latest block
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30817 on: April 4, 2023, 05:09:21 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on April  4, 2023, 04:20:13 pm
exactly what happened to me on latest block
Yep, it was bad before, but now its a fuckin disgrace. Such treatment!  :no
Offline Terry Hanks

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30818 on: April 4, 2023, 08:51:36 pm »
The irony with this is touts have worked out how to get around these blocks and now have a lot less people to compete against to buy tickets
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30819 on: April 4, 2023, 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry Hanks on April  4, 2023, 08:51:36 pm
The irony with this is touts have worked out how to get around these blocks and now have a lot less people to compete against to buy tickets

That is it exactly, bots are cleaning up have rarely seen a ticket drop between this and the united game
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30820 on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 am »
huge drop there now 80% of the ground went orange
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30821 on: Yesterday at 02:12:03 pm »
new day same shit
I'm purposely refreshing alot slower aswell >:(
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30822 on: Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  3, 2023, 01:09:53 pm
Had 13 then refunded to drop below it matt?
Finally got a response from LFCHelp today... apparently I am eligible (as we knew) and they claim they sent an email and to check my junk (surprise surprise not there)
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30823 on: Yesterday at 02:38:33 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 02:12:03 pm
new day same shit
I'm purposely refreshing alot slower aswell >:(

Same here. I get to refresh for about a minute and then blocked. Absolute crap.
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30824 on: Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm »
The touts have hoovered up most of the tickets at this stage anyways! Whats the fuckin point! Remove this BS!! They should concentrate on fixing the fuckin actually planned sales!
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30825 on: Yesterday at 03:06:07 pm »
You will be continued to be blocked from the site when you are continually refreshing the page

The page will manually refresh when tickets become available. We advise that supporters do not refresh their devices unless there are unusual circumstances

i didnt know it was as easy at that
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30826 on: Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm »
Manually refresh I'm not 100% sure but I feel that's a lie
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30827 on: Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 03:06:07 pm
You will be continued to be blocked from the site when you are continually refreshing the page

The page will manually refresh when tickets become available. We advise that supporters do not refresh their devices unless there are unusual circumstances

i didnt know it was as easy at that

Eh? Where you seeing that.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30828 on: Yesterday at 04:13:38 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm
Eh? Where you seeing that.

the ticket office
i've been blocked for over an hour again even tho they say you get unblocked after 30 mins
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30829 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 04:13:38 pm
the ticket office

No chance it does that.
Offline Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30830 on: Yesterday at 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
No chance it does that.

Exactly. Utter bollocks.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30831 on: Yesterday at 05:20:46 pm »
anyone else been blocked for hours ?
any tickets come up ?
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30832 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
around 20 blocks went up at 2.30
blocked choosing seat
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30833 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:32:55 pm
around 20 blocks went up at 2.30
blocked choosing seat

So pointless isn't it.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30834 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:12 pm
So pointless isn't it.
i sent screenshots to ticket office
theyre not interested
im 80 mins into my latest 30 min block  :D
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30835 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:20:12 pm
So pointless isn't it.

Utter shite. As long as they have the money they don't give a fuck who goes. There was a bit of a chance looking for scraps for the normal person, now that has gone.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30836 on: Today at 05:25:50 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:32:55 pm
around 20 blocks went up at 2.30
blocked choosing seat

Got one in the basket seen the basket then blocked, you used to be able to still checkout when blocked but thats gone now couldn't even access my account details
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30837 on: Today at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 05:25:50 pm
Got one in the basket seen the basket then blocked, you used to be able to still checkout when blocked but thats gone now couldn't even access my account details

So what happened mate, you had one in basket then it blocked you?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30838 on: Today at 09:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 08:54:03 pm
So what happened mate, you had one in basket then it blocked you?

Yeah a couple came up I clicked choose seats a few times got to the basket page seen it was in U1 somewhere then the blocked screen comes up, you used to be able to click back and return to the order page and checkout but not now, I couldn't access any page just had to let it go
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30839 on: Today at 10:03:22 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:16:46 pm
Yeah a couple came up I clicked choose seats a few times got to the basket page seen it was in U1 somewhere then the blocked screen comes up, you used to be able to click back and return to the order page and checkout but not now, I couldn't access any page just had to let it go

That's a nightmare mate. That's being blocked for just navigating the pages like. The ticket is in the bag for 20 mins, shady fuckers
