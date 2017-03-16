30FIVER - any update on what figure is estimated if 13+ does drop this season? Just wondering given the mess the local sales have been in last few games. I don't know anyone getting tickets.



My personal guess is 11 but with wolves and Fulham being merky water who knowsOne things for sure - when that July registerations and sales open it'll be fucking chaos where people think they have a number but don't, or they do and the club work something out wrongAlso, with the locals it's probs the same accounts getting them every week - but whilst the club are too inept to prove they're 99.9999% getting them through illegitimate ways, nothing will be done about itBe a lot of credit shifting and 'credit farming' going on where people on 4+ buy tickets, forward to someone on under 4 then rinse and repeat, least the club are aware of that one but it ain't against T&Cs so good luck sanctioning those who've done it