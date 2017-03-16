« previous next »
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30760 on: Today at 01:09:53 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:07:57 pm
I never got the email but this affected me

Had 13 then refunded to drop below it matt?
Online RebeccaLFC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30761 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:01:01 pm

This email was sent to supporters who had 13+ but had tickets refunded and brought them under the threshold

I'm not sure if it was sent to people who could have got 13 with the remaining 4 games

I'll ask my partner as he was in a similar boat.. could have technically got to 13 with the four games! I'd like to think he would have!
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30762 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:04:30 pm
30FIVER - any update on what figure is estimated if 13+ does drop this season? Just wondering given the mess the local sales have been in last few games. I don't know anyone getting tickets.

My personal guess is 11 but with wolves and Fulham being merky water who knows

One things for sure - when that July registerations and sales open it'll be fucking chaos where people think they have a number but don't, or they do and the club work something out wrong

Also, with the locals it's probs the same accounts getting them every week - but whilst the club are too inept to prove they're 99.9999% getting them through illegitimate ways, nothing will be done about it

Be a lot of credit shifting and 'credit farming' going on where people on 4+ buy tickets, forward to someone on under 4 then rinse and repeat, least the club are aware of that one but it ain't against T&Cs so good luck sanctioning those who've done it
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30763 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:09:53 pm
Had 13 then refunded to drop below it matt?
Yeah, After refunds I was down to 11/15 but had Villa & Palace bought and refunded so would have been on 13
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30764 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
I saw LFCHELP have replied to someone on twitter this morning telling them that Fulham WON'T be distributable. I personally think it will be.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30765 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:11:27 pm
My personal guess is 11 but with wolves and Fulham being merky water who knows

One things for sure - when that July registerations and sales open it'll be fucking chaos where people think they have a number but don't, or they do and the club work something out wrong

Should get extra credit for attending Wolves (and I assume Fulham will be the same), given the number of tickets available!
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30766 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:14:53 pm
I saw LFCHELP have replied to someone on twitter this morning telling them that Fulham WON'T be distributable. I personally think it will be.

LFCHELP don't work in the ticket team, so probably don't have a clue, at best they work in the ticket office.

Admittedly, the ticket team used to be in chapel street- only a small team of about 6 of them, think they are back in anfield now though to be fair.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30767 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:15:50 pm
Should get extra credit for attending Wolves (and I assume Fulham will be the same), given the number of tickets available!

But the thick twats running lfc help say otherwise about Fulham

Honestly don't know what zoo they recruit from, pay peanuts get monkeys
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30768 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:11:27 pm
My personal guess is 11 but with wolves and Fulham being merky water who knows

One things for sure - when that July registerations and sales open it'll be fucking chaos where people think they have a number but don't, or they do and the club work something out wrong

Also, with the locals it's probs the same accounts getting them every week - but whilst the club are too inept to prove they're 99.9999% getting them through illegitimate ways, nothing will be done about it

Be a lot of credit shifting and 'credit farming' going on where people on 4+ buy tickets, forward to someone on under 4 then rinse and repeat, least the club are aware of that one but it ain't against T&Cs so good luck sanctioning those who've done it
Would not surprise me if they kept it at 13 for now to try and thin the sales.. Wouldn't surprise me if they increased 4+
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30769 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:15:50 pm
Should get extra credit for attending Wolves (and I assume Fulham will be the same), given the number of tickets available!

Updated my post

I'm a 13+ member and only have to attend 9 games this season to keep 13, hard to see it dropping too low especially when the likes of wolves both the original purchaser and receiver got the credit
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30770 on: Today at 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:14:53 pm
I saw LFCHELP have replied to someone on twitter this morning telling them that Fulham WON'T be distributable. I personally think it will be.

The FAQ's say this

Quote from: LFC
A game has been rearranged to mid-week at short notice; I can no longer attend the rescheduled game. Will I be penalised?

Should the situation arise where a game is moved from a weekend to mid-week within 28 days of the game being played, all supporters will be able to use the ticket distribution option for that game.
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30771 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm »
Hey, so a mate can no longer to to Arsenal and he wants to forward a ticket to my brother, but they are not on each other's F&F (and we don't think there's a link via anyone else on their lists either). Hypothetically, can a new account be created, both of them added to the F&F and then the ticket passed on that way via 2 transfers? Cheers.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30772 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:19:00 pm
The FAQ's say this

Wouldn't believe a word the FAQs say to be honest, spent ages going back and forth with the club as that didn't work for Wolves as I had a pair but only 1 of us could go due to work/childcare etc and the option wasn't there for me on either account.
Online glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30773 on: Today at 01:21:29 pm »
is it worth refreshing for gooners home at this point? ffs man :(
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30774 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:20:19 pm
Hey, so a mate can no longer to to Arsenal and he wants to forward a ticket to my brother, but they are not on each other's F&F (and we don't think there's a link via anyone else on their lists either). Hypothetically, can a new account be created, both of them added to the F&F and then the ticket passed on that way via 2 transfers? Cheers.
Pretty much the way the ticket sharing groups on twitter and the like are circumventing the system.. I expect the club will be closing that loophole next season
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30775 on: Today at 01:22:35 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:19:00 pm
The FAQ's say this


Quite a grey area answer. "within 28 days of the game being played"... is that within 28 days of the original date of the game it gets move d, or 28 days of the new date it's been rearranged to.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30776 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:20:19 pm
Hey, so a mate can no longer to to Arsenal and he wants to forward a ticket to my brother, but they are not on each other's F&F (and we don't think there's a link via anyone else on their lists either). Hypothetically, can a new account be created, both of them added to the F&F and then the ticket passed on that way via 2 transfers? Cheers.

Yup. This is what plenty have been doing this season.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30777 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Updated my post

I'm a 13+ member and only have to attend 9 games this season to keep 13, hard to see it dropping too low especially when the likes of wolves both the original purchaser and receiver got the credit

This is where the system is broken. I've currently got 12 on my account and I know I can't got to Fulham on the new date due to colleagues already being on holiday that date. If I can't distribute it then I'll return it and drop to 11. Someone who had 13 last season and distributed 2 this season will be in exactly the same position as me, yet they'll be able to purchase in the guaranteed sale next season whereas I won't. Total bollocks.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30778 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:19:00 pm
The FAQ's say this

Two interpretations

1 - the new fixture date is within 28 days
2 - the fixture is changed with less than 28 days notice prior to the first fixture date

Based off wolves (and common sense) it's number 2

But as usual it's as clear as mud and lfc help read it as number 1 despite them reading it as number 2 in January
Offline Rhi

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30779 on: Today at 01:25:47 pm »
Thanks all.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30780 on: Today at 01:26:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:24:38 pm
This is where the system is broken. I've currently got 12 on my account and I know I can't got to Fulham on the new date due to colleagues already being on holiday that date. If I can't distribute it then I'll return it and drop to 11. Someone who had 13 last season and distributed 2 this season will be in exactly the same position as me, yet they'll be able to purchase in the guaranteed sale next season whereas I won't. Total bollocks.

Yeah it's true I agree, at the same time most would have longer term loyalty and this be seen as giving them a slight flex when they need it

The argument people have is why should someone who's done 19 every year for 5 years then do 12 for financial or job difficulties, illness etc be chucked off the ladder for someone who could have averaged 5 games a year but got 13 this season
