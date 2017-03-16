Ok so my brother is scheduled to have 4 credits this season, but he cannot make Arsenal - which would mean he would start next season with just 3.
We were going to give him Fulham from someone else to keep him at four but the game was postponed and will eventually be put back to a midweek slot.
Where we are we at now then? If my friend transfers him Fulham will he receive the credit for attending in the league match? Or as it's been postponed will the credit now no longer transfer?
Our other options thereafter I guess are getting his physical phone to Anfield for the Arsenal game, or getting him a single ticket for a different home game prior to the end of the season?
Forwarding tickets always transfer the credit for PL games this season.
Fulham will probably end up being like the wolves game, being able to forward (and transfer credit) and distribute (and keep credit). Plus it will end up being midweek so there will be plenty of spares too.
Best thing would be to try to get a single credit if you friend also wants to go, and if that fails just forward him the ticket. If your friend doesn't want to go they can forward the ticket and he has the credit.
There will be loads of spares though if wolves was anything to go by!