Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30680 on: March 8, 2023, 12:36:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March  8, 2023, 12:32:30 pm
Yes, that would count.
Thanks.

Lesson of don't let a steward scan you in if a credit seat and the pass does not work.
 
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30681 on: March 8, 2023, 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2023, 12:36:11 pm
People on social media complaining about the hassle getting Eurovision tickets through Ticketmaster yesterday really don't know they're born, they should try having to buy tickets every week on our system ;D

ha ha ha
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30682 on: March 8, 2023, 02:35:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2023, 12:36:11 pm
People on social media complaining about the hassle getting Eurovision tickets through Ticketmaster yesterday really don't know they're born, they should try having to buy tickets every week on our system ;D
I actually tried in that sale and posted on my instagram that it was actually easier getting tickets to LFC... the whole thing was a shambles... same thing happened with TM for Peter Kay...
Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30683 on: March 8, 2023, 03:26:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2023, 12:36:11 pm
People on social media complaining about the hassle getting Eurovision tickets through Ticketmaster yesterday really don't know they're born, they should try having to buy tickets every week on our system ;D


Pre-login and one queue position per account. Incredible. Makes it so much fairer.

Can't speak for the actual ticket buying process because I never got anywhere near the front of the queue before it all sold out.
Offline ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30684 on: March 8, 2023, 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on March  8, 2023, 07:49:50 am
it's also bad that you can't check how many credits you have earned so far, other than manually searching your emails for "season ticket seat". it really is like we're on the basic package from seatgeek...

Kenny's Jacket posted this link a few weeks back, haven't got round to trying it myself yet...

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_History?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30685 on: March 8, 2023, 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on March  8, 2023, 03:28:08 pm
Kenny's Jacket posted this link a few weeks back, haven't got round to trying it myself yet...

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/CrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_History?

All I can see is a list of tickets and registrations for ballot but no way to tell credits
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30686 on: March 8, 2023, 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on March  8, 2023, 02:35:35 pm
I actually tried in that sale and posted on my instagram that it was actually easier getting tickets to LFC... the whole thing was a shambles... same thing happened with TM for Peter Kay...

Bloody hell, it must have been bad!
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30687 on: March 8, 2023, 10:46:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2023, 08:54:13 pm
Bloody hell, it must have been bad!
I had to log in about 20 times, then keep resetting password and everytime I joined queue it would time out after a couple of minutes then put you back to the start of the queue and ask to log in etc
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm »
Ok so my brother is scheduled to have 4 credits this season, but he cannot make Arsenal - which would mean he would start next season with just 3.

We were going to give him Fulham from someone else to keep him at four but the game was postponed and will eventually be put back to a midweek slot.

Where we are we at now then? If my friend transfers him Fulham will he receive the credit for attending in the league match? Or as it's been postponed will the credit now no longer transfer?

Our other options thereafter I guess are getting his physical phone to Anfield for the Arsenal game, or getting him a single ticket for a different home game prior to the end of the season?
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm
Ok so my brother is scheduled to have 4 credits this season, but he cannot make Arsenal - which would mean he would start next season with just 3.

We were going to give him Fulham from someone else to keep him at four but the game was postponed and will eventually be put back to a midweek slot.

Where we are we at now then? If my friend transfers him Fulham will he receive the credit for attending in the league match? Or as it's been postponed will the credit now no longer transfer?

Our other options thereafter I guess are getting his physical phone to Anfield for the Arsenal game, or getting him a single ticket for a different home game prior to the end of the season?

Forwarding tickets always transfer the credit for PL games this season.

Fulham will probably end up being like the wolves game, being able to forward (and transfer credit) and distribute (and keep credit). Plus it will end up being midweek so there will be plenty of spares too.

Best thing would be to try to get a single credit if you friend also wants to go,  and if that fails just forward him the ticket. If your friend doesn't want to go they can forward the ticket and he has the credit.

There will be loads of spares though if wolves was anything to go by!
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30690 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
Forwarding tickets always transfer the credit for PL games this season.

Fulham will probably end up being like the wolves game, being able to forward (and transfer credit) and distribute (and keep credit). Plus it will end up being midweek so there will be plenty of spares too.

Best thing would be to try to get a single credit if you friend also wants to go,  and if that fails just forward him the ticket. If your friend doesn't want to go they can forward the ticket and he has the credit.

There will be loads of spares though if wolves was anything to go by!
Excellent - my mate is well over 13 so he should be able to transfer the credit by sending it to him that way then which solves the issue, and Nick will have legitimately made the 4 games required to stay on 4 (as long as that's the magic number again!)

Thanks for your help.
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30691 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
Forwarding tickets always transfer the credit for PL games this season.

Fulham will probably end up being like the wolves game, being able to forward (and transfer credit) and distribute (and keep credit). Plus it will end up being midweek so there will be plenty of spares too.

Best thing would be to try to get a single credit if you friend also wants to go,  and if that fails just forward him the ticket. If your friend doesn't want to go they can forward the ticket and he has the credit.

There will be loads of spares though if wolves was anything to go by!



Fulham will be different from Wolves. The reason for all the Wolves credit issues because the game was postponed after people had started forwarding the ticket or using ticket exchange etc..

For Fulham those option were not available yet, so this will be like any other game albeit a rescheduled date
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30692 on: Yesterday at 08:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm


Fulham will be different from Wolves. The reason for all the Wolves credit issues because the game was postponed after people had started forwarding the ticket or using ticket exchange etc..

For Fulham those option were not available yet, so this will be like any other game albeit a rescheduled date

I don't think so. Fulham was rescheduled within 30 days of the original date of the fixture. This should make all tickets distributable.
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30693 on: Yesterday at 08:47:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:00:53 pm
I don't think so. Fulham was rescheduled within 30 days of the original date of the fixture. This should make all tickets distributable.

Good point I assume therefore that any member  that distributes will then retain the credit
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30694 on: Today at 10:18:10 am »
around 3k general admission seats.. extra £1 on current ticket prices next season

Quote
Liverpool FC will introduce a number of changes to its ticket pricing and structures for the 2023-24 season as it opens the ambitious new Anfield Road Stand, increasing overall stadium capacity to 61,000.

Ticket prices have been frozen for supporters for the past eight seasons and the freeze will continue for juniors and the local general sale, which will remain at £9 per ticket  one of the cheapest in the Premier League.

The majority of general admission matchday tickets will rise by two per cent. This means an increase of just £1 per game for Members match tickets, and no more than £17 will be added onto the price of a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League home games.

The rise is a result of significant rising costs across the club. In the past five years, annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent, and utility costs have gone up by 100 per cent this season.

LFC carefully considered all aspects of these ticketing changes and did not take the decision lightly to increase prices. The club engaged with the LFC Supporters Board and together discussed the potential impact of any price increase on fans. These open and honest discussions led to the club making the decision to limit the rise to two per cent.

The Anfield Road Stand expansion is on time to be completed in the summer and will provide another 7,000 seats for supporters next season. It is the third major capital build project undertaken by LFC in recent years, following the development of the Main Stand in 2016 and the opening of the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre in November 2020.

The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.

The new stand has also enabled the introduction of a dedicated concourse and seating area for disabled supporters, plus an additional changing places facility. This means that supporters who use a wheelchair will be able to watch the game from every stand across Anfield at a range of vantage points with an increase to 263 accessible bays for all competitions. This provision has been developed through long-term consultation with key stakeholders, including the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association.

The 2023-24 season ticket renewal period will be from March 30 to May 24. Further details will be sent to season ticket holders in due course.
Offline Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:18:10 am
around 3k general admission seats.. extra £1 on current ticket prices next season

Wonder how this will look for ACS next year
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 10:40:50 am »
Got to feel positive that the magic '13' will drop with an extra 3k tickets.
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:40:50 am
Got to feel positive that the magic '13' will drop with an extra 3k tickets.
It should drop now that you are required to go to get the credit in my opinion.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 11:06:15 am »
Do the club want it to drop? Personally I don't think they do.
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30699 on: Today at 11:14:51 am »
It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.


How would this work? Would they allow say the two blocks behind the goal to be purchased by YA only?

Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:14:51 am
It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.


How would this work? Would they allow say the two blocks behind the goal to be purchased by YA only?



Hopefully it's better policed than the "local" sale or it'll be full of middle aged men buying off touts and trying to look as young as possible ;D
Online upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:22:47 am
Hopefully it's better policed than the "local" sale or it'll be full of middle aged men buying off touts and trying to look as young as possible ;D

There was a rumor that they were going to allocate the top two corners of the new AR stand to the £9 local sale as well but looks as though that's been binned. Not hard to see why given the shit show it's turned into post-COVID
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
I was hoping they'd change the garbage price structures all around the ground, and the new Annie prices would match the Kop but no the Kop prices are still the cheapest so everyone will continue to just go for the cheap seats first and we wonder why the atmosphere isn't what it used to be. Nobody 'retires' to the other stands anymore cos it costs too much to do so.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:40:50 am
Got to feel positive that the magic '13' will drop with an extra 3k tickets.

Maybe everyone will start to believe me and sonofkenny now :D
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:55:13 am
Maybe everyone will start to believe me and sonofkenny now :D

Genuinely think it will drop from 13? Cant remember what the reason was for upping it after the main stand was opened
