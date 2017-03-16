Ok so my brother is scheduled to have 4 credits this season, but he cannot make Arsenal - which would mean he would start next season with just 3.



We were going to give him Fulham from someone else to keep him at four but the game was postponed and will eventually be put back to a midweek slot.



Where we are we at now then? If my friend transfers him Fulham will he receive the credit for attending in the league match? Or as it's been postponed will the credit now no longer transfer?



Our other options thereafter I guess are getting his physical phone to Anfield for the Arsenal game, or getting him a single ticket for a different home game prior to the end of the season?