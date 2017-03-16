« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1536077 times)

Offline walterwhite

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30640 on: March 4, 2023, 02:40:41 pm
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2023, 02:30:06 pm
It doesn't give you block anymore just a new page telling you the site is under maintenance

I think that might be just under pressure from the free reign the bots are having at it. The original block was good but targeting refreshing was poor
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30641 on: March 4, 2023, 03:53:58 pm
Been down for a few hours now.. hopefully loading the site with tickets 👀😂
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30642 on: March 4, 2023, 04:39:15 pm
Hallmap isn't down though if you go straight on it
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30643 on: March 4, 2023, 04:42:27 pm
Quote from: didopich on March  4, 2023, 04:39:15 pm
Hallmap isn't down though if you go straight on it

It is for me, still giving maintenance message even when directly going
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30644 on: March 4, 2023, 05:14:30 pm
Personally it looks like they have fixed / blocked people going straight to the hallmap and you need to click on the home games entry page.

If you don't go to the home page and click through it will give you an error message as other games are working!
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30645 on: March 4, 2023, 05:16:01 pm
Naaarh I can go on the hallmap from 3 different browsers and refresh...no maintenance messages anymore
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30646 on: March 5, 2023, 08:32:05 am
What time do drops happen on match day?
Logged

Online ScuzzyP

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30647 on: March 5, 2023, 09:11:32 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on March  5, 2023, 08:32:05 am
What time do drops happen on match day?

Can be anytime really, usually before match day the bulk ST drops have happened , so its just usually singles/multiples dropping up until the game.
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30648 on: March 5, 2023, 10:02:42 am
Drop must be soon if it is a 4:30 Ko
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30649 on: March 5, 2023, 10:48:26 am
Havent seen anything today
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30650 on: March 5, 2023, 11:41:14 am
Just got one!!!!!! Lower Main Stand, L2 but ins in!!  8)
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,325
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30651 on: March 5, 2023, 11:57:43 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on March  5, 2023, 11:41:14 am
Just got one!!!!!! Lower Main Stand, L2 but ins in!!  8)

ST return?
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30652 on: March 5, 2023, 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: Claire. on March  5, 2023, 11:57:43 am
ST return?


Doesn't say it on the email but just a blank space where it normally would say it, is this a credit?
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30653 on: March 5, 2023, 12:26:07 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on March  5, 2023, 10:48:26 am
Havent seen anything today

Same refreshed for over 2 hours not seen a block light up
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online ScuzzyP

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30654 on: March 5, 2023, 12:31:47 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on March  5, 2023, 12:00:32 pm

Doesn't say it on the email but just a blank space where it normally would say it, is this a credit?

I'd say so
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30655 on: Today at 09:05:39 am
Ive just received an email from the club,

 Thank you for purchasing a ticket for one or more of our remaining Premier League Home games to be played this season. We write to remind you that before the start of this season, the Club announced that changes were being introduced to the way in which supporters accrue match credits when purchasing or transferring tickets.

These changes were agreed in consultation with the Clubs ticketing forum and are outlined in the chart that can be downloaded here.
Thank you for your continued support.

Liverpool Football Club

I thought they were announcing updates for a second. Theres no changes from what I can see?
Logged

Online ScuzzyP

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30656 on: Today at 09:07:26 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:05:39 am
Ive just received an email from the club,

 Thank you for purchasing a ticket for one or more of our remaining Premier League Home games to be played this season. We write to remind you that before the start of this season, the Club announced that changes were being introduced to the way in which supporters accrue match credits when purchasing or transferring tickets.

These changes were agreed in consultation with the Clubs ticketing forum and are outlined in the chart that can be downloaded here.
Thank you for your continued support.

Liverpool Football Club

I thought they were announcing updates for a second. Theres no changes from what I can see?

Yeah I got that too, not sure why they are resending this out? Seems odd.
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30657 on: Today at 09:43:20 am
Isn't it because Man Utd was our 13th home game of the season? And these changes may affect those who are trying to get to 13 credits.
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Offline jskyner

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30658 on: Today at 10:41:59 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:05:39 am
Ive just received an email from the club,

 Thank you for purchasing a ticket for one or more of our remaining Premier League Home games to be played this season. We write to remind you that before the start of this season, the Club announced that changes were being introduced to the way in which supporters accrue match credits when purchasing or transferring tickets.

These changes were agreed in consultation with the Clubs ticketing forum and are outlined in the chart that can be downloaded here.
Thank you for your continued support.

Liverpool Football Club

I thought they were announcing updates for a second. Theres no changes from what I can see?

I don't see any mention of distributing tickets two times a season, is this because its only for 13+ members or have they removed the option?
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30659 on: Today at 10:42:01 am
Bizarre time to send out an email about a system that as far as I can see is the same as the one they announced in the summer.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30660 on: Today at 10:44:02 am
Quote from: jskyner on Today at 10:41:59 am
I don't see any mention of distributing tickets two times a season, is this because its only for 13+ members or have they removed the option?
That would be a shite thing to do 2/3rds of the way through a season.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30661 on: Today at 11:26:27 am
Everyone got that mail I genuinely think they've just sent it as a reminder to everyone that rules are different this season.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,299
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30662 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm
So if I dont go a game for one reason or another they will know my nfc pass has not pinged in and I lose credit?

Please remind me guys, how many home credits were needed this season to buy in first bulk sale?

Cheers
Logged

Online portRUSHred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30663 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:08:49 pm
So if I dont go a game for one reason or another they will know my nfc pass has not pinged in and I lose credit?

Please remind me guys, how many home credits were needed this season to buy in first bulk sale?

Cheers

13
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30664 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:08:49 pm
So if I dont go a game for one reason or another they will know my nfc pass has not pinged in and I lose credit?

Please remind me guys, how many home credits were needed this season to buy in first bulk sale?

Cheers
If you are +13 you can distribute your ticket two times a season and keep the credit.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30665 on: Today at 12:19:59 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:15:01 pm
If you are +13 you can distribute your ticket two times a season and keep the credit.
They haven't included that in the email though for some reason.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
