If game is sold out, looks like theyve stopped you clicking into hall map? The sold out button doesnt seem to work for me
A few just dropped in the main stand for the Mancs
Ive just been re-visiting the rules on Ticket Credits/Forwarding in light of this rearranged game against Wolves and the Fulham Game.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/changes-membership-credits-updateAm I right in saying that if you forwarded a ticket to F&F for Wolves and possibly same for Fulham then the credits will go to the person the ticket was forwarded to, as with any normal unchanged Prem home game?For info the tickets were bought in the Bulk Sales 13+ games.Also if you distributed one due to a midweek date change as one of your Two a season who does the credit sit with?
Forward - Always moves to the person who gets the ticketDistribute - Stays with the original purchaser
Yes just got one in U2
The whole stadium went amber for tonights game
all STHs returns, from what I could see. Should be a reduced price if we arent getting the credit
How are you getting in if its blocked.I'm on 4+ but can't get in to either Wolves or Man Utd
Wish there was a way to swap tickets! Far better seats than what I've got available now, and credit seats too.
You can ask them to cancel a ticket through the chat if you get a credit in the basket.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]