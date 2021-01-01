Ive just been re-visiting the rules on Ticket Credits/Forwarding in light of this rearranged game against Wolves and the Fulham Game.Am I right in saying that if you forwarded a ticket to F&F for Wolves and possibly same for Fulham then the credits will go to the person the ticket was forwarded to, as with any normal unchanged Prem home game?For info the tickets were bought in the Bulk Sales 13+ games.Also if you distributed one due to a midweek date change as one of your Two a season who does the credit sit with?