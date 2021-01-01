« previous next »
anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30560 on: Today at 07:39:20 am »
If game is sold out, looks like theyve stopped you clicking into hall map? The sold out button doesnt seem to work for me
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30561 on: Today at 08:00:44 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 07:39:20 am
If game is sold out, looks like theyve stopped you clicking into hall map? The sold out button doesnt seem to work for me

Same here.
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30562 on: Today at 08:24:33 am »
A few just dropped in the main stand for the Mancs
LFC_Herts

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30563 on: Today at 08:29:29 am »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 08:24:33 am
A few just dropped in the main stand for the Mancs
Yes just got one in U2
6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30564 on: Today at 09:02:53 am »
Ive just been re-visiting the rules on Ticket Credits/Forwarding in light of this rearranged game against Wolves and the Fulham Game.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/changes-membership-credits-update

Am I right in saying that if you forwarded a ticket to F&F for Wolves and possibly same for Fulham then the credits will go to the person the ticket was forwarded to, as with any normal unchanged Prem home game?

For info the tickets were bought in the Bulk Sales 13+ games.

Also if you distributed one due to a midweek date change as one of your Two a season who does the credit sit with?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30565 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 09:02:53 am
Ive just been re-visiting the rules on Ticket Credits/Forwarding in light of this rearranged game against Wolves and the Fulham Game.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/changes-membership-credits-update

Am I right in saying that if you forwarded a ticket to F&F for Wolves and possibly same for Fulham then the credits will go to the person the ticket was forwarded to, as with any normal unchanged Prem home game?

For info the tickets were bought in the Bulk Sales 13+ games.

Also if you distributed one due to a midweek date change as one of your Two a season who does the credit sit with?

Forward - Always moves to the person who gets the ticket
Distribute - Stays with the original purchaser
6 Euros

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30566 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:10:20 am
Forward - Always moves to the person who gets the ticket
Distribute - Stays with the original purchaser

Thanks Swoopy. I thought it did, just wanted to make sure.
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30567 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
Quote from: LFC_Herts on Today at 08:29:29 am
Yes just got one in U2

How are you getting in if its blocked.
I'm on 4+ but can't get in to either Wolves or Man Utd
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30568 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
The whole stadium went amber for tonights gameall STHs returns, from what I could see. Should be a reduced price if we arent getting the credit
Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30569 on: Today at 09:57:54 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:51:17 am
The whole stadium went amber for tonights gameall STHs returns, from what I could see. Should be a reduced price if we arent getting the credit

Few in upper annie that are non season tickets :)
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30570 on: Today at 09:58:15 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:51:17 am
The whole stadium went amber for tonights gameall STHs returns, from what I could see. Should be a reduced price if we arent getting the credit

Who said there is no credit, there have been loads of credit seats for this one! Looks like no ST holders want to go though!
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30571 on: Today at 10:00:42 am »
Wish there was a way to swap tickets! Far better seats than what I've got available now, and credit seats too.
LFC_Herts

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30572 on: Today at 10:02:14 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 09:46:01 am
How are you getting in if its blocked.
I'm on 4+ but can't get in to either Wolves or Man Utd
What do you mean by blocked, I have able to refresh with no problems.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30573 on: Today at 10:02:31 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:00:42 am
Wish there was a way to swap tickets! Far better seats than what I've got available now, and credit seats too.

You can ask them to cancel a ticket through the chat if you get a credit in the basket.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30574 on: Today at 10:02:48 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:02:31 am
You can ask them to cancel a ticket through the chat if you get a credit in the basket.

Yeh, it'll time out before I get there though I think.
