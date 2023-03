Agree but shitty meal at the Hilton and coach to ground plus ticket is 450 quid EACH



You should try the bootroom ones as you can get a kids one for 70 sometimes, still very expensive but a bit cheaper...You can use these to build up credit for future seasons too.I'm sure there will be plenty of spares on twitter, etc if you are not bothered about credits (well even if you are). Need to be careful though, thoroughly check before sending money. Obviously don't condone touting but it's there whether we like it or not and nowhere near the eye watering hospo prices. Plenty of face value ones too.