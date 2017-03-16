« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1527529 times)

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,805
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30480 on: Today at 08:26:15 am »
Looking forward to either getting a stupid queue position for this match today or being blocked whilst trying to find a ticket drop
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30481 on: Today at 09:03:42 am »
Big drop just now
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30482 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
All STs?
Logged

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30483 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:10:11 am
All STs?

Almost, but managed to grab one with credit. Had given up hope for this game!
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30484 on: Today at 09:15:23 am »
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:14:08 am
Almost, but managed to grab one with credit. Had given up hope for this game!

Ah no way!
What area was that?
I was like clicking and checking loads, but could only see ST. Must have been late to the party!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:56 am by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Offline [streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
    • Coming Soon...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30485 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
Is anyone's Wolves match showing as 31st May 15:00 on the NFT Pass?
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30486 on: Today at 09:21:04 am »
Update.

Just got one with credit  8)
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30487 on: Today at 09:54:53 am »
got wolves. could only buy one at a time, only able to add one in basket, knew i wouldn't get pair but i couldn't even add two singles to basket. in is in
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30488 on: Today at 09:55:34 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:21:04 am
Update.

Just got one with credit  8)

what do you mean with credit? if you buy an ST ticket do you not get the credit history on your members card?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,501
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30489 on: Today at 09:57:11 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 09:55:34 am
what do you mean with credit? if you buy an ST ticket do you not get the credit history on your members card?

Where have you been the last 7 months  :D

You only get the credit if it's a members return
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30490 on: Today at 10:04:32 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 09:55:34 am
what do you mean with credit? if you buy an ST ticket do you not get the credit history on your members card?

Unfortunately not  :(
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30491 on: Today at 10:07:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:57:11 am
Where have you been the last 7 months  :D

You only get the credit if it's a members return

haha... this is first time i have been in this bun fight as i forgot about the 2nd 13+ sale.

no credit for ST return. ffs that is crap. how do you know if your basketed ticket is an ST return? I take it it says such
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30492 on: Today at 10:16:39 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 10:07:32 am
haha... this is first time i have been in this bun fight as i forgot about the 2nd 13+ sale.

no credit for ST return. ffs that is crap. how do you know if your basketed ticket is an ST return? I take it it says such

You have to go and look on the map and it'll either have a tick (members) or ST.
Logged

Offline Purple Gorilla

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30493 on: Today at 10:16:46 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm
Funny how they've not said a single thing on decent fans being blocked thanks to this ridiculous system.

I'm sure some of their members will have been blocked. They style themselves as the voice of ALL of rhe supporters but what you're saying is that they're the voice of their few thousand members

So when they're talking about the type of owners 'they' think that Liverpool should have, then their statements should state that their members are against a particular type of ownership, nothing else as they speak for their members not the fanbase as a whole

They dont speak for the fanbase as a whole no, they speak for their members, BUT, thats with the caveat and the fact that, they are the biggest and most constitutional fan group that exists at LFC.

As it stands, (from a couple of posts here only, so I could be wrong) your attitude seems dead against them, and you say they dont speak for you. Which is fine and I get it.

But you cant then in the same breath slag them off for not helping you out with your ticketing problem.

Thats not how a union, or life in general really, works.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30494 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on Today at 10:16:46 am
They dont speak for the fanbase as a whole no, they speak for their members, BUT, thats with the caveat and the fact that, they are the biggest and most constitutional fan group that exists at LFC.

As it stands, (from a couple of posts here only, so I could be wrong) your attitude seems dead against them, and you say they dont speak for you. Which is fine and I get it.

But you cant then in the same breath slag them off for not helping you out with your ticketing problem.

Thats not how a union, or life in general really, works.

Correct, fortunately so far I haven't got a ticketing problem as I was lucky enough to be in the 13 credit sale. But hundreds if not thousands of others have. The club has actually rewarded bots and punished the average fan with their system

How that isn't something that shouldn't be raised by SoS and in the supporters board is beyond belief
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30495 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
13k in the unt home queue ffs
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30496 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
269 in the queue with a 45 minute wait...something not right there
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30497 on: Today at 11:08:09 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 11:07:35 am
269 in the queue with a 45 minute wait...something not right there

queue is not moving think they've broke it
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30498 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:08:09 am
queue is not moving think they've broke it
typical the one time I get a good queue number
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,238
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30499 on: Today at 11:12:21 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:08:09 am
queue is not moving think they've broke it

Or, they haven't released anything, so no one is checking out, meaning the queue won't be moving.

Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 11:07:35 am
269 in the queue with a 45 minute wait...something not right there

Defo some sort of bypass still in place isn't there!
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30500 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 11:07:35 am
269 in the queue with a 45 minute wait...something not right there

What was the difference between your queue number and people in front when it first loaded? I noticed the other week that it was something stupidly low like 30, and it used to be more like 250.
Logged

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30501 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
slowest moving queue i have ever seen.

Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30502 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:15:12 am
What was the difference between your queue number and people in front when it first loaded? I noticed the other week that it was something stupidly low like 30, and it used to be more like 250.
queue number was 269 with 244 users in front
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30503 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 11:16:50 am
slowest moving queue i have ever seen.
I dont think it has moved
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,238
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30504 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 11:18:31 am
queue number was 269 with 244 users in front

Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:18:49 am
I dont think it has moved

The club should be investigating exactly who is logged in at the moment. Checking cookies / whatever it is that they use to determine if someone has genuinely passed through the queue, and then being able to use that data to block whatever method is being used to bypass it.

I also have another theory on how people 'could' get tickets into the basket without going through the queue, but I wouldn't know how to go about it.
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30505 on: Today at 11:25:42 am »
Oh its moved 5 places 😀
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30506 on: Today at 11:26:52 am »
I heard from lads that got in straight away there was very little tickets available, people just hanging round now waiting on something to drop has the queue at stand still
Logged

Online dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30507 on: Today at 11:28:13 am »
Saying sold out now
Logged

Online dimewestern

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30508 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
yeah finally in and sold out
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30509 on: Today at 11:33:07 am »

Sounds like the touts have worked out a new bypass. This was exactly how the first bulk sale went in July.

Not going to this one but doesn't bode well for next season. Ticket office is utterly clueless when it comes to stopping actual touts but they're great at blocking real fans.
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30510 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Yeah if people know they should message us all so we can stop the touts haha!

Out tout the touts because the club dont care.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30511 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
anyone after Wolves, it's on limited.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30512 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm »
that was the worst sale ever not even a single ticket dropping after it like would usually happen
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30513 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
There was one in U5, but too slow about 5 mins ago
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30514 on: Today at 12:23:20 pm »
I wonder if its this stressful during ticket sales at other clubs?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30515 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:22:00 pm
There was one in U5, but too slow about 5 mins ago

two blocks just lit up in MSU and I was too slow. It's the hope.
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30516 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm »
Didnt even see them 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Up
« previous next »
 