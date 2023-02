Nice one mate, I've got forward and distribute option what's the best to do should I not be able to go, or does distribute not work for Cup games



Distribute works for cups but if you have 13+ for the league and the rules around that it can mess up your options with league games by removing a distribute option, I'm not 100% sure of ins and outs of it, thats why I'd go forward if you had the option, if your a ST holder I dont think it would matter other than with distribute you can use name and email address to send it.