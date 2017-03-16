« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30400 on: February 14, 2023, 02:54:05 pm
Quote from: pistol on February 12, 2023, 11:41:35 pm
Pushed out ages ago for those of us not going tomorrow! ☹️

Still not showing (didn't have one for yesterday) lfc help said if automatic updates are turned on they will update members passes later this week.
Logged

MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30401 on: February 14, 2023, 03:21:16 pm
Quote from: emitime on February 14, 2023, 11:21:46 am
It doesn't matter what is showing, if you have the ticket on your account the pass will work.
My mate bought a ticket about 3 hours before kickoff last night and his pass refused to update with the seat and game details. On his account the ticket was shown as not "not printed" (printer icon with a red X on it). When he got to the turnstile, it wouldn't let him in as showed "ticket not bought". Therefore, I assume if on my account/tickets, the ticket for the game is displayed as "not printed", the nfc pass won't work.
Logged

SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30402 on: February 14, 2023, 03:32:09 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on February 14, 2023, 03:21:16 pm
My mate bought a ticket about 3 hours before kickoff last night and his pass refused to update with the seat and game details. On his account the ticket was shown as not "not printed" (printer icon with a red X on it). When he got to the turnstile, it wouldn't let him in as showed "ticket not bought". Therefore, I assume if on my account/tickets, the ticket for the game is displayed as "not printed", the nfc pass won't work.

You can force the refresh/update on android by just downloading the pass again from your account.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30403 on: February 14, 2023, 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on February 14, 2023, 03:32:09 pm
You can force the refresh/update on android by just downloading the pass again from your account.
He kept forcing the refresh every 5 minutes (every time the refresh seemed to have been successful as he got "updated just now") but - No, the details never appeared. Last time he refreshed was 7.45 - and then scan was unsuccessful, he had to go to window. Missed the start
Logged

lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30404 on: February 14, 2023, 04:52:54 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on February 14, 2023, 03:21:16 pm
My mate bought a ticket about 3 hours before kickoff last night and his pass refused to update with the seat and game details. On his account the ticket was shown as not "not printed" (printer icon with a red X on it). When he got to the turnstile, it wouldn't let him in as showed "ticket not bought". Therefore, I assume if on my account/tickets, the ticket for the game is displayed as "not printed", the nfc pass won't work.

I had the same problem. My ticket showed as ticket not bought. However I bought my ticket in the successful ballot sale.
Logged

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30405 on: February 14, 2023, 11:52:05 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on February 14, 2023, 04:52:54 pm
I had the same problem. My ticket showed as ticket not bought. However I bought my ticket in the successful ballot sale.
I didn't have the issue with the "bought ticket" but for the first time since the NFC got brought in.. it failed to scan first time.. eventually scanned after 6 or 7 attempts
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30406 on: February 15, 2023, 10:41:23 am
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on February 14, 2023, 03:37:10 pm
He kept forcing the refresh every 5 minutes (every time the refresh seemed to have been successful as he got "updated just now") but - No, the details never appeared. Last time he refreshed was 7.45 - and then scan was unsuccessful, he had to go to window. Missed the start

I got few Everton tickets in late sale myself and no matter how many times I updated it the details would remain the same(Arsenal details)
I had to phone up ticket office on Saturday for then to sort
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30407 on: February 15, 2023, 02:53:01 pm
Some details re Wolves game

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/rearranged-game?dm_i=6UIF,DTJ8,1RDJ9F,1OZBF,1

Quote
LIVERPOOL V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS - INFORMATION FOR GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET HOLDERS
As announced here, the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers game will now be played on Wednesday March 1, 2023. Kick off 20:00.

Click here for full ticketing information.

FAQ'S - TICKETS PURCHASED DURING THE BULK MEMBERS OR LOCAL SALES
I have a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?

Click here to view all available options, including Ticket Exchange, Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution.

I am a member; do I lose the match credit if I cannot attend the rearranged fixture?

Supporters who use Ticket Distribution will not lose their match credit.

Supporters who use Ticket Forwarding, sell their ticket via the Ticket Exchange or request a refund will lose their match credit.

 

Ticket Exchange

How do I use the Ticket Exchange?

Please click here for full details.

I returned my ticket via the Ticket Exchange for the postponed game but now want to attend, what are my options?

If your seat has been sold, you will need to purchase a ticket during the Late Availability Sale, subject to availability, which will be advertised here.

If your seat has not been sold, you can log into MY ACCOUNT and cancel your resale request.

 

Ticket Forwarding

How do I use Ticket Forwarding?

Please click here for full details.

I was forwarded a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?

You can forward the ticket back to the original supporter or to another supporter on your Friends & Family list. For a guide on how to forward your ticket, watch this video.

Please note that one seat can be forwarded up to a maximum of 3 times per game before it is locked. It will not be available to forward on again.

 

Ticket Distribution

How do I use Ticket Distribution?

To distribute your ticket:

Log into your MY ACCOUNT
Go to the Tickets tab
Select the relevant transaction, then click Distribute
Tick Distribute next to the ticket you wish to distribute and complete the required fields
Click Distribute Tickets
To recall a distributed ticket:

Log into your MY ACCOUNT
Go to the Tickets tab
Select the relevant transaction, then click Recall
Tick Recall next to the ticket you wish to recall
Click Recall Tickets
I am a Member with 13+ Premier League home credits from seasons 18/19 or 19/20 and have already distributed my ticket twice this season, can I use distribution for this game?

Yes, you can distribute your ticket to another supporter for this game ONLY.

I used Ticket Forwarding or Ticket Distribution for the original fixture in September but I can now attend the new date. Can I still use my ticket?

No, please Click here to view all available options.

I was distributed a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?

Make the supporter who distributed the ticket to you aware that you cannot attend for them to then recall their ticket.

 

Refunds

Can I request a refund for this game?

The following supporters can request a refund:

Members who purchased during the Bulk Members Sales (w/c 18 July 2022) who did not Distribute, Forward or sell their ticket via the Ticket Exchange.
Supporters who purchased in the Local Members or Local General Sale who have not used Ticket Exchange.
Refunds can be requested by completing this form no later than 12pm on Monday February 20.

Can I request a refund for part of my booking?

No, you can only request a refund for the full booking. Full details for other options available to you can be found here.

If I request a refund, how long will it take for the money to show in my account?

Refunds will automatically be issued to your original method of payment within 7 working days of your ticket(s) being cancelled.

 

Additional FAQs

When will my NFC pass update for the rearranged fixture?

Your NFC Pass/Photo Access card will automatically update prior to the game.

If your ticket details have not appeared/updated no later than 48 hours prior to the game, you can manually refresh your pass. Full instructions can be found here.

Will I be able to add to my friends and family if I can no longer attend?

No, you will not be able to add additional friends and family to your account. However, for ticket distribution, you do not need to use the friends and family function to send the ticket to another supporter.

FAQ'S - TICKETS PURCHASED DURING THE ADDITIONAL MEMBERS SALE
I purchased a ticket in the Additional Members Sale prior to the fixture being rearranged, what options are available to me?

Supporters who purchased during this sale have been contacted separately, with full details.
« Last Edit: February 15, 2023, 02:55:29 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,219
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30408 on: February 15, 2023, 04:30:09 pm
Can I forward a ticket today back to the person who originally purchased it (it was forwarded on in September), and THEN distribute it elsewhere ?
Mate who usually goes would be far better having the credit.
Logged

walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30409 on: February 15, 2023, 04:43:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on February 15, 2023, 04:30:09 pm
Can I forward a ticket today back to the person who originally purchased it (it was forwarded on in September), and THEN distribute it elsewhere ?
Mate who usually goes would be far better having the credit.

says on my email if you forward you get the credit but so does the person you forwarded it to, so would both yous get the credit then what if its forward a 3rd time  ;D
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30410 on: February 15, 2023, 05:49:50 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on February 15, 2023, 04:43:53 pm
says on my email if you forward you get the credit but so does the person you forwarded it to, so would both yous get the credit then what if its forward a 3rd time  ;D

You lose the credit if you forward, you keep it if you distribute.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30411 on: February 15, 2023, 05:51:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2023, 05:49:50 pm
You lose the credit if you forward, you keep it if you distribute.

on the email they sent out it says differently , says both you and the person forwarded to, if they attend both receive the credit
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30412 on: February 15, 2023, 05:53:50 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on February 15, 2023, 05:51:47 pm
on the email they sent out it says differently , says both you and the person forwarded to, if they attend both receive the credit

That's not on my email. There's no mention of cerdits on my email, just a link to the page I have posted above which states you lose it if you forward. There is a PDF on one of the links also and it also clearly states you lose if if you forward.

Are you ST? Or maybe I just haven't fully read the details on the link?
« Last Edit: February 15, 2023, 05:55:45 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30413 on: February 15, 2023, 05:54:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2023, 05:53:50 pm
That's not on my email. There's no mention of cerdits on my email, just a link to the page I have posted above which states you lose it if you forward. There is a PDF on one of the links also and it also clearly states you lose if if you forward.

I've attached the section from my email there, no ST just bought in the members sale  I would imagine the emails incorrect though you could forward it 3 times, hardly all get a credit

But it never mentions distribution on the email
« Last Edit: February 15, 2023, 05:57:01 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30414 on: February 15, 2023, 05:58:40 pm
Mine just states

Quote
As announced here, the Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers game will now be played on Wednesday March 1, 2023. Kick off 20:00.



All tickets for the postponed fixture originally to be played in September 2022 remain valid and NFC passes will automatically update ahead of the rearranged game.



Full details for supporters who cannot attend the rearranged fixture can be found here, along with information on the ticket forward, ticket distribution and ticket exchange options.   



Thank you for your continued support.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30415 on: February 15, 2023, 06:00:37 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on February 15, 2023, 05:54:29 pm
I've attached the section from my email there, no ST just bought in the members sale  I would imagine the emails incorrect though you could forward it 3 times, hardly all get a credit

But it never mentions distribution on the email

Wouldn't be our ticket office if they weren't confusing as fuck  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30416 on: February 15, 2023, 06:02:49 pm
Here's the PDF attachement link http://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/4258__3065__liverpool_v_wolves_-_ticket_information.pdf

Also says on there the credit will be lost.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30417 on: February 15, 2023, 06:05:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2023, 06:02:49 pm
Here's the PDF attachement link http://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/4258__3065__liverpool_v_wolves_-_ticket_information.pdf

Also says on there the credit will be lost.

Mine has info on getting a refund and that in the email, crazy but unsurprisingly my wife hasn't got an email so could be sent in error.
Logged

Bonzai25

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30418 on: February 15, 2023, 07:06:12 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 14, 2023, 11:52:05 pm
I didn't have the issue with the "bought ticket" but for the first time since the NFC got brought in.. it failed to scan first time.. eventually scanned after 6 or 7 attempts
Just curious mate, was your phone updated to the latest software, if not this could possibly have been the issue
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30419 on: February 15, 2023, 07:26:17 pm
So my Google wallet has now updated to Man Utd even though I have Madrid and Wolves before it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

WelshBorderRed

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30420 on: February 15, 2023, 10:56:43 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on February 15, 2023, 05:51:47 pm
on the email they sent out it says differently , says both you and the person forwarded to, if they attend both receive the credit

Spoke to ticket office today and they confirmed that both original recipient and person the ticket might be forwarded to would get a credit. As quoted in the email for tickets bought in additional members sale.
Logged

emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30421 on: February 15, 2023, 11:36:10 pm
Also got the Wolves additional sale email about forwarding = two credits.

Then tried to confirm with @lfchelp on twitter that they really did mean 'forward' and not 'distribute', which they confirmed. So will see how that works out for me...
Logged

bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30422 on: February 16, 2023, 12:04:16 am
is there a way to find out exactly how many credits you have now, for next season
Logged

MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30423 on: February 16, 2023, 12:58:28 pm
Where do they tell you that one ticket can be worth 2 credits? Like a credit for the original ticket holder and a credit for the supporter who ticket had been forwarded to? I cannot find that bit of info.

However on the PDF i read at the bottom: *Members / Non-Members who forward their ticket will lose the credit.
« Last Edit: February 16, 2023, 01:00:11 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30424 on: February 16, 2023, 01:25:26 pm
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on February 16, 2023, 12:58:28 pm
Where do they tell you that one ticket can be worth 2 credits? Like a credit for the original ticket holder and a credit for the supporter who ticket had been forwarded to? I cannot find that bit of info.

However on the PDF i read at the bottom: *Members / Non-Members who forward their ticket will lose the credit.

Was on an email they sent to me about the game
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30425 on: February 16, 2023, 02:43:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2023, 05:58:40 pm
Mine just states

Asked my lad to check his email. Exactly the same as mine.

Both bought in the bulk sale. He had his forwarded to him in the lead up to the original date.

Why would they send different emails with conflicting information  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30426 on: February 16, 2023, 03:16:01 pm
It's not conflicting, just a difference between bulk and additional sales.

Why? Absolutely fuck knows.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,364
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30427 on: February 16, 2023, 03:38:13 pm
Quote from: emitime on February 16, 2023, 03:16:01 pm
It's not conflicting, just a difference between bulk and additional sales.

Why? Absolutely fuck knows.

Ah yes, that makes sense. But it also doesn't make sense at the same time  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30428 on: February 16, 2023, 06:21:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 15, 2023, 02:53:01 pm
Some details re Wolves game

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/rearranged-game?dm_i=6UIF,DTJ8,1RDJ9F,1OZBF,1


So am I reading that right that if you bought the ticket in the late sale on the day the queen died (day before it got postponed) your only option is to distribute or forward and you can't get a refund?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30429 on: February 16, 2023, 06:22:36 pm
Quote from: Bonzai25 on February 15, 2023, 07:06:12 pm
Just curious mate, was your phone updated to the latest software, if not this could possibly have been the issue
Yeah it always updates automatically overnight when there's a new update
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30430 on: February 16, 2023, 08:30:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 15, 2023, 07:26:17 pm
So my Google wallet has now updated to Man Utd even though I have Madrid and Wolves before it!

And today it has updated to Wolves. Maybe tomorrow it might arrive at the right match ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #30431 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 16, 2023, 08:30:07 pm
And today it has updated to Wolves. Maybe tomorrow it might arrive at the right match ;D

And now Madrid, got there in the end ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
