Pushed out ages ago for those of us not going tomorrow! ☹️
It doesn't matter what is showing, if you have the ticket on your account the pass will work.
My mate bought a ticket about 3 hours before kickoff last night and his pass refused to update with the seat and game details. On his account the ticket was shown as not "not printed" (printer icon with a red X on it). When he got to the turnstile, it wouldn't let him in as showed "ticket not bought". Therefore, I assume if on my account/tickets, the ticket for the game is displayed as "not printed", the nfc pass won't work.
You can force the refresh/update on android by just downloading the pass again from your account.
I had the same problem. My ticket showed as ticket not bought. However I bought my ticket in the successful ballot sale.
He kept forcing the refresh every 5 minutes (every time the refresh seemed to have been successful as he got "updated just now") but - No, the details never appeared. Last time he refreshed was 7.45 - and then scan was unsuccessful, he had to go to window. Missed the start
LIVERPOOL V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS - INFORMATION FOR GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET HOLDERSAs announced here, the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers game will now be played on Wednesday March 1, 2023. Kick off 20:00.Click here for full ticketing information.FAQ'S - TICKETS PURCHASED DURING THE BULK MEMBERS OR LOCAL SALESI have a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?Click here to view all available options, including Ticket Exchange, Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution.I am a member; do I lose the match credit if I cannot attend the rearranged fixture?Supporters who use Ticket Distribution will not lose their match credit.Supporters who use Ticket Forwarding, sell their ticket via the Ticket Exchange or request a refund will lose their match credit. Ticket ExchangeHow do I use the Ticket Exchange?Please click here for full details.I returned my ticket via the Ticket Exchange for the postponed game but now want to attend, what are my options?If your seat has been sold, you will need to purchase a ticket during the Late Availability Sale, subject to availability, which will be advertised here. If your seat has not been sold, you can log into MY ACCOUNT and cancel your resale request. Ticket ForwardingHow do I use Ticket Forwarding?Please click here for full details.I was forwarded a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?You can forward the ticket back to the original supporter or to another supporter on your Friends & Family list. For a guide on how to forward your ticket, watch this video.Please note that one seat can be forwarded up to a maximum of 3 times per game before it is locked. It will not be available to forward on again. Ticket DistributionHow do I use Ticket Distribution?To distribute your ticket:Log into your MY ACCOUNTGo to the Tickets tabSelect the relevant transaction, then click DistributeTick Distribute next to the ticket you wish to distribute and complete the required fieldsClick Distribute TicketsTo recall a distributed ticket:Log into your MY ACCOUNTGo to the Tickets tabSelect the relevant transaction, then click RecallTick Recall next to the ticket you wish to recallClick Recall TicketsI am a Member with 13+ Premier League home credits from seasons 18/19 or 19/20 and have already distributed my ticket twice this season, can I use distribution for this game?Yes, you can distribute your ticket to another supporter for this game ONLY.I used Ticket Forwarding or Ticket Distribution for the original fixture in September but I can now attend the new date. Can I still use my ticket?No, please Click here to view all available options.I was distributed a ticket but cannot attend the rearranged game, what can I do?Make the supporter who distributed the ticket to you aware that you cannot attend for them to then recall their ticket. RefundsCan I request a refund for this game?The following supporters can request a refund:Members who purchased during the Bulk Members Sales (w/c 18 July 2022) who did not Distribute, Forward or sell their ticket via the Ticket Exchange.Supporters who purchased in the Local Members or Local General Sale who have not used Ticket Exchange.Refunds can be requested by completing this form no later than 12pm on Monday February 20.Can I request a refund for part of my booking?No, you can only request a refund for the full booking. Full details for other options available to you can be found here.If I request a refund, how long will it take for the money to show in my account?Refunds will automatically be issued to your original method of payment within 7 working days of your ticket(s) being cancelled. Additional FAQsWhen will my NFC pass update for the rearranged fixture?Your NFC Pass/Photo Access card will automatically update prior to the game.If your ticket details have not appeared/updated no later than 48 hours prior to the game, you can manually refresh your pass. Full instructions can be found here.Will I be able to add to my friends and family if I can no longer attend?No, you will not be able to add additional friends and family to your account. However, for ticket distribution, you do not need to use the friends and family function to send the ticket to another supporter.FAQ'S - TICKETS PURCHASED DURING THE ADDITIONAL MEMBERS SALEI purchased a ticket in the Additional Members Sale prior to the fixture being rearranged, what options are available to me?Supporters who purchased during this sale have been contacted separately, with full details.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Can I forward a ticket today back to the person who originally purchased it (it was forwarded on in September), and THEN distribute it elsewhere ? Mate who usually goes would be far better having the credit.
says on my email if you forward you get the credit but so does the person you forwarded it to, so would both yous get the credit then what if its forward a 3rd time
You lose the credit if you forward, you keep it if you distribute.
on the email they sent out it says differently , says both you and the person forwarded to, if they attend both receive the credit
That's not on my email. There's no mention of cerdits on my email, just a link to the page I have posted above which states you lose it if you forward. There is a PDF on one of the links also and it also clearly states you lose if if you forward.
As announced here, the Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers game will now be played on Wednesday March 1, 2023. Kick off 20:00.All tickets for the postponed fixture originally to be played in September 2022 remain valid and NFC passes will automatically update ahead of the rearranged game.Full details for supporters who cannot attend the rearranged fixture can be found here, along with information on the ticket forward, ticket distribution and ticket exchange options. Thank you for your continued support.
I've attached the section from my email there, no ST just bought in the members sale I would imagine the emails incorrect though you could forward it 3 times, hardly all get a credit But it never mentions distribution on the email
Here's the PDF attachement link http://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/4258__3065__liverpool_v_wolves_-_ticket_information.pdfAlso says on there the credit will be lost.
I didn't have the issue with the "bought ticket" but for the first time since the NFC got brought in.. it failed to scan first time.. eventually scanned after 6 or 7 attempts
