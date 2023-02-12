It doesn't matter what is showing, if you have the ticket on your account the pass will work.



My mate bought a ticket about 3 hours before kickoff last night and his pass refused to update with the seat and game details. On his account the ticket was shown as not "not printed" (printer icon with a red X on it). When he got to the turnstile, it wouldn't let him in as showed "ticket not bought". Therefore, I assume if on my account/tickets, the ticket for the game is displayed as "not printed", the nfc pass won't work.