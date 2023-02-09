Thanks, sorry I used the wrong terminology.



I know Ill lose the credit if I forward it but I cant go so wouldnt get the credit anyway.



You used the correct terminology!If your not in the 13+ club you cant distribute anyway, you can only forward to your f&f list or return it via the exchange.You could set up another account, eg for a relative, and forward the ticket to them, then onto the other person. You just need them to add you and the other person as friends and download the free nfc pass (to receive the ticket), but you can do this. Tickets can be forwarded up to 3 times. Im assuming your friend is already a member and cant add to their f&f list either?