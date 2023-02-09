« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 755 756 757 758 759 [760]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1514167 times)

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30360 on: February 9, 2023, 05:17:00 pm »
There won't be any drops for Madrid till next week tue-wed.
Logged

Offline Terry Hanks

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30361 on: February 10, 2023, 07:51:40 am »
Quote from: gregor on February  7, 2023, 10:34:27 am
When have they tried buying up tickets on tout sites and cancelling them? And why don't they simply keep doing it? It genuinely baffles me, and I've said on here before I don't know if there is a legal loophole stopping them from doing that or something, but the T&Cs seem quite clear on it. A simple Google of "Liverpool v Everton tickets" and the first hit is a site with 869 tickets available for the Derby. Those tickets range from £95 for a severely restricted view in the Lower Anny Road, to £2750 for seats in the Main Stand with 1892 Lounge access. Do the club not want to take the hit financially buy purchasing them? It seems like peanuts when you consider the weekly wages of players - and they could sell the tickets back to people at face value to recover some of the money. As for Season Tickets as someone said above these have already been paid for so the club wouldn't really lose much at all, and could immediately offer them to people at the top of the list in the summer.
I think other clubs have tried, Chelsea was one I think.
It didn't last long no idea why.
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30362 on: February 10, 2023, 04:29:46 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on February  9, 2023, 04:48:08 pm
any drops for madrid yet? getting a bit sick of refreshing a thousand times a day now

No mate, returns will start after the 15th Id expect, Id start looking from Wednesday
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30363 on: February 10, 2023, 04:49:42 pm »
Around 20 tickets AU there for the derby in the last hour
Grabbed a pair (members)
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30364 on: February 10, 2023, 05:54:50 pm »
Still a few tickets dropping at the minute for those that need & have criteria
« Last Edit: February 10, 2023, 05:59:48 pm by Bonzai25 »
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 737
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30365 on: February 10, 2023, 09:22:29 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on February 10, 2023, 04:49:42 pm
Around 20 tickets AU there for the derby in the last hour
Grabbed a pair (members)

Got one myself
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30366 on: Yesterday at 12:11:22 pm »
interesting news article today from BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64497260

Top Premier League clubs each have between 8-12,000 season tickets, memberships and hospitality tickets under the control of touts, claims a leading security expert.
Reg Walker, of Iridium Consultancy, believes it is a "significant, rising" problem that requires "cohesive, co-ordinated action" from authorities.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30367 on: Yesterday at 12:51:53 pm »
Still they won't do anything...just media driven stuff   ...nothing ever changes
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30368 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm »
Whats the position on forwarding tickets to someone not on your F&F now theyre removed the QR code.  I cant go tomorrow is my only option to return it to the club?
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30369 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
When will the Real tickets show up in our wallets? I downloaded the NFC yesterday and the membership in my wallet is blank.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30370 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 01:41:50 pm
Whats the position on forwarding tickets to someone not on your F&F now theyre removed the QR code.  I cant go tomorrow is my only option to return it to the club?
You can't do forward to someone not on your list. You can do distribution twice a season if you haven't done that yet. You'll lose the credit if you do distribution just bare that in mind.
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30371 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:44:01 pm
When will the Real tickets show up in our wallets? I downloaded the NFC yesterday and the membership in my wallet is blank.

They haven't been pushed out yet, will be after Everton I would imagine. It says not printed in the the tickets menu, just means they haven't pushed them out to the passes.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30372 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:51:15 pm
You can't do forward to someone not on your list. You can do distribution twice a season if you haven't done that yet. You'll lose the credit if you do distribution just bare that in mind.

Distribution is only for 13+.

If you need to forward the ticket, you or the person recieving the ticket can set up another account. You have 2 weeks to add f&f then. You can forward to that account, then forward to another if needed.

The qrs do still work, but only android. If iPhone I think they stopped completely.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:58 pm by SnowGoon »
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30373 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
Also to add to that, you keep the credit if you distribute the ticket. You lose the credit if you forward it.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30374 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm »
Thanks, sorry I used the wrong terminology.

I know Ill lose the credit if I forward it but I cant go so wouldnt get the credit anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:07:36 pm by 1964allezallezallez »
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30375 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 04:05:59 pm
Thanks, sorry I used the wrong terminology.

I know Ill lose the credit if I forward it but I cant go so wouldnt get the credit anyway.

You used the correct terminology!

If your not in the 13+ club you cant distribute anyway, you can only forward to your f&f list or return it via the exchange.

You could set up another account, eg for a relative, and forward the ticket to them, then onto the other person. You just need them to add you and the other person as friends and download the free nfc pass (to receive the ticket), but you can do this. Tickets can be forwarded up to 3 times. Im assuming your friend is already a member and cant add to their f&f list either?
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30376 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 02:51:51 pm
They haven't been pushed out yet, will be after Everton I would imagine. It says not printed in the the tickets menu, just means they haven't pushed them out to the passes.

Thanks
Logged

Online pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30377 on: Today at 11:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 06:47:18 pm
Thanks

Pushed out ages ago for those of us not going tomorrow! ☹️
Logged
Quote from: grifter on September 13, 2006, 07:48:45 pm
fuckin do one Gavin. I like lager, wank mags, pissing on toilet seats and now use my birds roll on up and down the crack of my arse because of you, c*nt.
Pages: 1 ... 755 756 757 758 759 [760]   Go Up
« previous next »
 